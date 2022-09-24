Read full article on original website
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
WGME
Eye-catching coffee company vehicle makes speeders think twice in northern Maine
FORT KENT, Maine (BDN) -- It isn’t quite as eye-catching as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, but a Fort Kent business owner’s vehicle is turning heads and giving other drivers pause to slow down on the streets of northern Maine. Red Devil Roast Coffee Co. owner Alan Susee purchased...
Vibrant Home for Sale on Maine Full of Natural Light and Color
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
2022 Maine Moose Hunt Underway
Monday marks the start of the 2022 Maine moose hunting season. Maine's moose season is underway. Monday, September 26, marked the start of the season in certain wildlife management districts. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife issued 3,968 permits were be issued this year. 550 cow permits were issued for the Adaptive Unit Moose Hunt. 71,966 applications for moose permits were received this year.
Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns Stretch From the Borders to the Coast
I grew up in Gorham, Maine in the '80s and '90s. If you were to ask young Chris what kind of town Gorham was he would tell you it was tiny. Young Chris would say there was little to do, no excitement...just boring small-town living. Of course, none of this...
Watch This Driver Get Creative When Parking At A Maine Walmart
What is about Walmart that brings out the weird in Maine drivers?. Imagine pulling in to do your shopping at Walmart, and you encounter a sweet parking space, but there is one of those pesky shopping carts in your way. Sounds fairly normal right? Your first reaction would be to either get out and move it...well you’d think so anyway.
Maine residents to receive $850 check
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
CMP, Versant Crews Going to Canada to Restore Power after Fiona
Central Maine Power and Versant are providing mutual aid to Canadian power crews who are working to restore electricity after Hurricane Fiona. It was a devastating storm for Atlantic Canada, leaving the majority of residents without power, and even sweeping some Nova Scotia homes out to sea. Despite being termed an extratropical cyclone before making landfall, the storm packed the wallop of a hurricane, taking down multiple trees, which left most of the area in the dark. As of Monday morning, Nova Scotia Power was reporting more than 192,000 customers without electricity. A release posted on the company's website reports there were more than 400,000 without power on Saturday across Nova Scotia.
Hunters Can Buy Maine Antlerless Deer Tags Starting October 5
Remaining Maine 2022 "any deer" permits will be up for grabs soon. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length. Hunters who were awarded tags need to pay for them by September 29, 11:59 p.m. Unclaimed or extra tags, if any, will be available for purchase beginning October 5, at 9 a.m.
wabi.tv
More free COVID tests for Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers will now be able to order free COVID tests each month. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that Mainers may now order free COVID-19 tests each month through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT). According to the DHHS, Maine households can...
WGME
Paul LePage and his wife are still getting a Florida property tax break
(BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage and his wife, Ann LePage, are still benefiting from a property tax break intended for permanent Florida residents, The New York Times reported Saturday. The LePages are set to save $8,500 in total taxes under the arrangement by carrying exemptions from 2009 to 2015...
Maine Meteorologist Wins Contest With Thousand Pound Pumpkin
'Tis the season for ghost, goblins, and pumpkins! We are also right in the thick of Fair Season here in Maine and really gives you that warm fall feeling. Sweaters, stews, and lattes!. This year was the 15th Cumberland County Fair and it is known for their pumpkin growing contests!
wabi.tv
Officials: Abandoned car in Maine may be linked to missing Florida child
LITTLETON, Maine (WMTW) - Items believed to belong to a missing Florida child have been found inside an abandoned car in Maine. Authorities say 6-year-old Jorge ‘Jo-Jo’ Morales went missing in Miami, Florida on Aug. 27. Officials believe he was abducted by his father, also named Jorge Morales, and his grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales.
Down East
Can Tropical Ginger Find a Home in Un-Tropical Maine?
The trick to growing ginger in Maine, Dave Allen says, is to convince the ginger that it’s not in Maine at all. He and his partner, Erica Emery, own Rustic Roots Farm, in Farmington, and for the past several years, they’ve experimented with growing ginger outside the hot, wet climate the zesty root vegetable prefers. In early March, the couple gets rhizomes from an organic farm in Hawaii (the country’s biggest ginger-producing state), then covers them in fibers from coconut husks and puts them in an incubator. When the plants begin to sprout, they’re transferred to a toasty greenhouse. Last year, Allen and Emery received a grant from Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education to aid their ginger project, in hopes that their experience will be useful to other potential ginger farmers. By late September or early October, as cool weather sets in, this year’s crop should be ready for harvest. Allen plans to mark the occasion with a drink: “Bringing in a hunk of fresh ginger and muddling it, or syrup-ing it, or infusing it . . . it’s my favorite ingredient to make cocktails with.”
Which Massachusetts City Has the Rudest Drivers in the State?
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the worst...
foxbangor.com
Gas prices drop, price decline record ends
STATEWIDE- Gas prices in Maine have fallen another 8 cents a gallon in the past week but one of the longest price declines on record has come to end. According to Gasbuddy’s survey of more than 1,200 stations around the state, the average price is now $3. 57 a gallon.
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
