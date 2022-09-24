Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
CNN — The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol postponed its hearing scheduled for Wednesday in light of Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida. The panel had originally scheduled a hearing for Wednesday to reveal new information it has uncovered since its last...
DES MOINES, IOWA — A judge sentenced a Capitol rioter to seven years in prison Tuesday, calling the Iowa man a “one man wrecking ball" who helped in a sustained assault on a police officer. Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Kyle Young in U.S. District Court in Washington...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Abortion laws in South Carolina almost certainly won't get more restrictive, after Republicans in the General Assembly could not agree on a total ban on the procedure during a special legislative session Tuesday. South Carolina was for decades at the forefront of more restrictive abortion laws...
MCLEAN, VA. — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the state's guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of economic calamity if climate change is not addressed with immediate government intervention. Joined by local business owners and prominent Democrats in North Carolina, Yellen said the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters could create devastating short-term supply reductions of everyday goods that could cause prices to skyrocket.
PHOENIX — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks. The...
North Carolina Democrats are increasing their focus on reproductive rights to motivate voters this November. On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List, a national group dedicated to identifying and promoting pro-choice female candidates for office, held a news conference to draw attention to the issue at the state level.
KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Republicans redrew Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids ' suburban Kansas City, Kansas-area district this year to make a third term harder for her to win, adding rural areas where former President Donald Trump did well and removing urban areas that Davids had carried handily. But the...
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge on Wednesday to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year. Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York...
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has a new director of emergency management and he's ready to lead the state through Hurricane Ian. William Ray said the state is closely watching the coast and mountains, where some areas are expected to see localized flooding and up to 10 inches of rain.
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote in an affidavit...
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — A U.S. Coast Guard ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China, officials said Monday. But it turned out the cruiser wasn’t alone as it sailed about 86 miles (138 kilometers) north of Alaska’s Kiska Island, on Sept. 19.
WASHINGTON — “It’s the biggest federalism issue in a long time,” Chief Justice Nathan Hecht of the Texas Supreme Court said on the phone the other day. “Maybe ever.”. He was explaining why the Conference of Chief Justices, a group representing the top state judicial...
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has 24...
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact North Carolina until at least Friday, but Duke Energy is already preparing for the storm, and some Floridians are headed to the Triangle. Ian is expected to impact three of the six states Duke Energy serves. Jeff Brooks, a...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Family and friends are pushing Horry County to enact new beach rules after a flying umbrella killed 63-year-old Tammy Perrault. The beach was Tammy's favorite place. A place of peace and serenity. "A part of Tammy was with us because she loved the ocean so...
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Florida residents rushed to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee from oncoming Hurricane Ian, fearing the monstrous storm that knocked out power to all of Cuba and left 11 million people without power would slam into their state's west coast with catastrophic winds and flooding on Wednesday.
