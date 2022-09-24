ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

WASHINGTON — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

South Carolina lawmakers won't pass stricter abortion laws

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Abortion laws in South Carolina almost certainly won't get more restrictive, after Republicans in the General Assembly could not agree on a total ban on the procedure during a special legislative session Tuesday. South Carolina was for decades at the forefront of more restrictive abortion laws...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Castlewood, SD
City
Pierre, SD
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Watertown, SD
City
Custer, SD
State
Kentucky State
Pierre, SD
Government
State
Montana State
WRAL News

Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies

MCLEAN, VA. — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the state's guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

Yellen warns inaction on climate could cause economic crisis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of economic calamity if climate change is not addressed with immediate government intervention. Joined by local business owners and prominent Democrats in North Carolina, Yellen said the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters could create devastating short-term supply reductions of everyday goods that could cause prices to skyrocket.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states

PHOENIX — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks. The...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Ahead of November election, NC Democrats tout abortion rights while Republicans focus on reviving economy

North Carolina Democrats are increasing their focus on reproductive rights to motivate voters this November. On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List, a national group dedicated to identifying and promoting pro-choice female candidates for office, held a news conference to draw attention to the issue at the state level.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Daugaard
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Reynold Nesiba
WRAL News

Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion?

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Republicans redrew Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids ' suburban Kansas City, Kansas-area district this year to make a third term harder for her to win, adding rural areas where former President Donald Trump did well and removing urban areas that Davids had carried handily. But the...
KANSAS STATE
WRAL News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges his parole denial

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge on Wednesday to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year. Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Economy#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#White House
WRAL News

Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has 24...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Florida residents flock to NC ahead of Hurricane Ian

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact North Carolina until at least Friday, but Duke Energy is already preparing for the storm, and some Floridians are headed to the Triangle. Ian is expected to impact three of the six states Duke Energy serves. Jeff Brooks, a...
MORRISVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast, threatening floods, winds

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Florida residents rushed to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee from oncoming Hurricane Ian, fearing the monstrous storm that knocked out power to all of Cuba and left 11 million people without power would slam into their state's west coast with catastrophic winds and flooding on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy