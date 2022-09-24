Read full article on original website
Giants-Cowboys ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Has Daniel Jones stopped running yet?
The New York Giants are no longer undefeated, having fallen at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, 23-16. Let’s get to the always sure to cause disagreement ‘Kudos & Wet Willies,’ our unique way of reviewing which Giants deserve praise, and which deserve criticism.
What did we expect?
The roster is pretty bad. The Cowboys have WAY more talent. How many of the players on the field last night would start for the Cowboys? On offense, it's Saquon and AT. That's it. The offensive line, other than AT was a train wreck. The talent is improved, but it's going to take another 5 games before they have their act together. The WRs are replacement level. Is there a single WR that scares anyone or requires at least an occasional double team? For me, the only offensive line disappointment is Glowinski. The Giants are paying him a bunch of $$$, and he's getting manhandled in pass protection. Feliciano is no surprise (mediocre), LG is a revolving door, and Neal is a rookie learning the ropes. None of this is news.
Giants-Cowboys: 5 plays that changed the game
The New York Giants suffered their first loss of the Brian Daboll era on Monday. The Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys defeated the Giants at home, 23-16. The Cowboys were efficient on offense in the second half, were able to constantly harass Daniel Jones in the pocket, and stayed poised when it mattered most.
Giants roster moves: RB Antonio Williams waived
The New York Giants on Tuesday began reshaping their 53-man roster, waiving running back Antonio Williams and released linebacker Chuck Wiley from their practice squad. Those moves mean the Giants have two openings on their 53-man roster once wide receiver Sterling Shepard is placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending torn ACL during Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
PFF grades, snap counts from Giants’ loss to Dallas Cowboys
Let’s check the Pro Football Focus grades and snaps counts from the New York Giants’ 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, as anyone who watched the game likely suspected, was the highest-graded offensive player at 79.5. Thomas gave up just two hurries in 54 pass-blocking snaps.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Sterling Shepard lost for year, Giants lose to Cowboys
The New York Giants lost a game to the Dallas Cowboys Monday and a beloved veteran player in Sterling Shepard to another devastating injury. Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss Week 3 and look ahead to Week 4. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to Big Blue...
