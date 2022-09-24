In 1965, Lions' winning tradition became championship one

Editor’s note: This is the third of a four-part series on the history of the football program at the former P.W. Moore High School.

At the start of the 1960 season, there were few indications that the P.W. Moore High School Lions were soon going to be enjoying their best seasons ever. The team lost five of its first six games, yet there were some bright spots among the freshmen. One of the young Lions was lineman McKinley Boston Jr.

Nineteen-sixty-one was a year of great change at P.W. Moore. First, former head coach and current teacher and athletic director Andrew Williams was now principal at Annie Jones School.

In addition, the Lions had a new head coach — Walter A. “Ivory Joe” Hunter. A former All-American at the Agricultural and Technical College of North Carolina (now North Carolina A&T State University) in Greensboro, Hunter had been drafted by the National Football League’s New York Giants before becoming coach at Edenton, where he had engineered a remarkable turnaround.

In Hunter’s first game for the Lions, however, they were shut out 28-0 by Booker T. Washington of Rocky Mount. After that disappointing start, Hunter’s coaching skills became quickly apparent, as P.W. Moore started to put together a winning streak. After defeating Carver 20-14 under the leadership of quarterback Nathan Walton, the first of three Walton brothers to play at that position for the Lions, the team was 7-1.

After the season, former Lion great Paul Winslow returned to town. Now a member of the NFL expansion Minnesota Vikings, he was honored by the city during halftime of a basketball game between Elizabeth City State and Winston Salem State. The program included praise from both Mayor Levin Culpepper and the manager of the Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce.

After a successful one-loss season in 1961, P.W. Moore looked poised to contend in 1962. A new addition was Celvin Webster, a speedy 235-pound tackle. The Lions started strongly with four wins and a tie. Undefeated in its last 12 games, the Lions hosted Suffolk, Virginia’s Booker T. Washington, handing the visitors a 13-6 defeat.

Offensively, the Lions lacked spark, but the imposing defense more than made up for it. After beating Ligon High 26-12, the Lions made several mental errors and lost at home to Epps High 12-8.

Fortunately, the Lions snapped back with a 31-0 win over Williamston’s E.J. Hayes High School. That meant a showdown for P.W. Moore with Fayetteville’s E.E. Smith for the Eastern championship and a chance to play Carver School of Winston-Salem for the state’s 4-A championship.

After dispatching Smith, the Lions were in the state championship game, but it was delayed two days by rain. When the game was finally played, the Lions’ hopes for a title were washed away with the weather, as Carver prevailed 34-2 in what was for the Yellow Jackets a home game. P.W. Moore finished the season 10-2.

The Lions had gone from two straight poor seasons to two straight outstanding ones. Coach Hunter was voted North Carolina’s Black high school coach of the year. In honor of the team’s achievements, the Linton J. Sutton chapter of the American Legion presented jackets and a plaque to the Eastern champs.

Expectations were high for 1963, and after the first month of the season, there was no good reason to lower them. The Lions started 4-0 — all by shutout. The fifth game, a road game against Booker T. Washington, ended with a gritty 20-19 Lions’ victory.

P.W. Moore then took to the road again to face a familiar powerhouse, the undefeated Little Blues of Raleigh’s Ligon High School. In front of a crowd of 6,000, the Lions lost 34-8.

With no time to lick their wounds, the Lions had to prepare for a grueling contest against New Bern’s J.T. Barber High School. They snapped back from their loss and pulled off the 20-16 upset, followed by a 38-0 shutout of Epps High School. Although 1963 did not end with a championship game, a dominant shutout against their rivals from Greenville was a positive end to the season.

The 1964 team had lost some key players to graduation, including Boston, who was to become a star for the Golden Gophers of the University of Minnesota and then a New York Giant, before embarking on a long career as an athletic director for several universities.

The 1964 team started with a tie, but after losing star quarterback Johnny Walton — another future NFL player — to injury, the Lions lost to Barber High School. A touchdown that would have at least tied the game was called back due to clipping, which made the 12-6 road loss even more painful.

Winless after two games, the 0-1-1 Lions then hosted the Little Blues from undefeated powerhouse J.W. Ligon in a game played a few blocks away at Elizabeth City State College field. Perhaps energized from the loss to Barber, the Lions routed the Little Blues 34-0.

The P.W. Moore coaching staff’s emphasis on defense and fundamentals paid off with a series of big wins. The Lions’ season finale was against Jacksonville’s Georgetown High School. The visiting Panthers played valiantly but even at 4-1-1 they were no match for the Lions, who prevailed 42-8. P.W. Moore finished the 1964 season 8-1-1.

The 1965 Lions started out with two emphatic victories, including a 40-14 win over the Warriors of New Bern’s Barber High. That alone was reason for optimism, but close observers knew the season was going to be special as soon as the Lions put the finishing touches on Raleigh’s Ligon High School 24-7.

The defense was deep, led by Leo “Fuzz” Spencer and Marvin “Rough House” Riddick. With a relentless ground attack, the Lions kept winning all along the way to the championship game.

The title game promised to be a tough contest, though, since the Lions’ opponent was George Washington Carver, the team that had beaten them in 1962 for the state crown. For the Yellow Jackets, the championship rematch would essentially be a home game, since it would be held at Bowman-Gray Stadium, which like Carver was located in Winston-Salem.

The Lions came into town, however, as if the stadium were theirs and dismantled the Jackets 36-0 to win the 4-A Division state championship. Riding an 18-game winning streak, the Lions finished 10-0.

After a successful fundraiser by the P.W. Moore Boosters Club, a celebratory banquet was held in the school gymnasium that included not only players, trainers, coaches and their families, but also the mayor of Elizabeth City and Elizabeth City State College President Walter Ridley. This was by all measures a remarkable season. The winners received blazers and commemorative booklets emblazoned with the words “That Wonderful Year — 1965.”

A winning tradition — indeed, a championship tradition — at P.W. Moore High School was seemingly being constructed. But as we will see next week, within five years, the high school situation in Pasquotank would be completely transformed, and Lions football would come to an end.

Glen Bowman is professor of history at Elizabeth City State University. In 2022, he received the R.D.W. Connor Award from the Historical Society of North Carolina in recognition of research published in the North Carolina Historical Review.