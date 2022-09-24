Read full article on original website
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
SentinelOne is driving cybersecurity innovation with artificial intelligence. Amplitude has much to prove, but the potential reward makes it worth considering.
Should You Really Be Buying Stocks Right Now?
Not being exposed to stocks at the very point in time a new bull market begins can be just as costly as riding out a prolonged selloff. If the recent rout has you worried and rethinking how -- or even if -- you want to invest, you may want to reassess your goals and strategy for achieving them.
1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years
Tesla's share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Remarkable Stocks to Buy
Amazon's Prime members and cloud computing business are keys to long-term revenue success. Costco's membership renewal numbers just hit a record high.
The Big Red Flag for Tesla Stock
In this video, I will be talking about...
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns. Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations.
S&P 500 Bear Market: Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now
Series I savings bonds provide a risk-free way to make solid returns over the next 12 months. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund could be a big winner when the economy rebounds. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best individual stock to buy with recession fears increasing.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Cracker Barrel and Rite Aid report earnings this week. They're vulnerable now. Lennar's earnings report wasn't very impressive last week, and challenges are coming for the homebuilder. Stocks historically move higher, but Cracker Barrel, Rite Aid, and Lennar might fail to beat the market this week.
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Microsoft is reaping the benefits of its diverse revenue streams, particularly from its cloud business. The services segment is buoying Apple's revenue growth, but hardware should get a lift from its recently released new models.
Why Dynavax Stock Popped by Over 5% Today
An analyst initiated coverage of the company with an unhesitating buy recommendation. The biotech has a best-in-class adjuvant at a time that vaccines are critically important.
Retirees: Expect a Massive Social Security Raise In 2023 -- and a Higher Tax Bill
Next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be historic. However, the higher your income in retirement, the more taxes you could face.
Why DocuSign Stock Shot Higher Today
A team of analysts speculates that the company might be one of several potential takeover targets. The prognosticators believe a major tech industry player could be on the hunt for a fresh acquisition or several.
Why Stock Split Stock Palo Alto Networks Crept Higher Today
One investment bank identifies the company as particularly well placed to take advantage of increased IT infrastructure spending.
What Slowdown? Target Just Signaled This Holiday Season Will Be Huge
Target is hiring 100,000 seasonal workers this fall, the same number as last year. Its rivals are being much more conservative with hiring amid economic uncertainty. The big hiring push indicates management's confidence, but it's not without risk.
Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Triumphed On Tuesday
The company had some encouraging news to report about its collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is moving exa-cel along the regulatory track.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Atlassian has a bright future in the cloud, and it's charting a path to $10 billion in annual revenue. Peloton is a shrinking business. Despite a 94% decline in its stock, it's not worth buying just yet.
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October
AbbVie and Exxon Mobil both yield around 4% annually, making them some of the better dividend stocks you can buy right now. These companies also have impressive track records for increasing their dividend payments.
Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful
Rockwell Automation's business is about helping companies save money, something that becomes more important during recessions. The recent pessimism-driven sell-off has pushed up Enbridge's dividend yield. The market is dumping Ford stock on fears but paying little attention to its growth potential.
2 Stocks Moving Up On a Mixed Market Day
The Dow and S&P 500 fell further on Tuesday, although the Nasdaq rose. AerCap celebrated a milestone in its relationship with Boeing.
