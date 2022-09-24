ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mandatory evacuations ordered in southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian

A southwest Florida county has ordered mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Ian hurdles toward the state.  Local officials in Lee County declared a state of local emergency and issued the evacuation orders Tuesday, a day after local government ordered evacuations for the Tampa area on the Gulf Coast.  The new orders impact the low-lying, flood-prone areas…
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Baltimore, MD
wflx.com

Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAL

Remnants of Hurricane Ian could impact parts of Pennsylvania

Hurricane Ian is churning northward and by this weekend, the remnants of the storm could have an impact on the weather in south-central Pennsylvania. Highs will be cooler than yesterday, in the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will continue from the west-northwest, and you may see an evening shower. Tonight, look...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Hermine#Hurricanes#Tropics#Warm Waters#Caribbean#American#European
foxbaltimore.com

Tropical Depression Nine threatens Florida before potentially heading towards Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE Sept 24 - Tropical storm Ian to become major hurricane and threaten Florida first. Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to threaten Florida first and then potentially head towards Maryland next weekend. The system is currently traveling west-northwest and battling...
WGAL

Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware

A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Bay Net

Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
POOLESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders watch SpaceX rocket slide across the sky Saturday

BALTIMORE  -- A mysterious object lit up the night sky in Maryland on Saturday night.It wasn't a bird or a plane—or even an asteroid.It was a rocket that had been launched from Florida around 7:30 p.m.The SpaceX Falcon 9 left the earth carrying 52 starling satellites from Cape Canaveral.The partially resuable launch vehicle was designed to carry crew and cargo into Earth's orbit and beyond, according to the SpaceX website.Reportedly, the mission went smoothly.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

Maryland's Move Over Law Expansion Takes Effect This Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Starting this Saturday, Oct. 1, Maryland's move over law will law will expand to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, warning signals include:. Hazard...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy