Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall As A Major Hurricane; Second Landfall In Florida This Week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The major hurricane made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday morning. This storm will rapidly intensify over the next few days. Strong winds, flooding, storm surge and possible tornadoes will impact Florida's west coast. Some areas could see 15-20 inches of rain from the storm. The track...
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall In Florida this week with Maryland impact expected
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a Category 2 Monday afternoon. The storm is approaching Cuba and will move into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next day or two. The path of the storm will take it over very warm waters of...
Mandatory evacuations ordered in southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian
A southwest Florida county has ordered mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Ian hurdles toward the state. Local officials in Lee County declared a state of local emergency and issued the evacuation orders Tuesday, a day after local government ordered evacuations for the Tampa area on the Gulf Coast. The new orders impact the low-lying, flood-prone areas…
Florida fortifies Tampa amid threats of flooding from hurricane
The storm, which could turn into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida’s gulf coast, could be 500 miles wide — making it potentially larger than Hurricane Irma.
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian could impact parts of Pennsylvania
Hurricane Ian is churning northward and by this weekend, the remnants of the storm could have an impact on the weather in south-central Pennsylvania. Highs will be cooler than yesterday, in the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will continue from the west-northwest, and you may see an evening shower. Tonight, look...
Florida officials identify evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian approaches
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida emergency management officials told residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes as tropical storm, now Hurricane Ian, approached. WFLA's Trevor Sochocki reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
Ian could bring rain to Maryland, Tony shows when
Meteorologist Tony Pann shows when Maryland could see rain from what will be left over from Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||
Tropical Depression Nine threatens Florida before potentially heading towards Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE Sept 24 - Tropical storm Ian to become major hurricane and threaten Florida first. Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to threaten Florida first and then potentially head towards Maryland next weekend. The system is currently traveling west-northwest and battling...
