The Yankees’ regular season has been a true Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde experience. On pace for a historic season through the first half, they played to a sub-.500 pace for much of the second half, and looked in real danger of squandering what at one point was a 15.5 game lead in the division. Thankfully, they seemed to have tapped back into the effective play of the first few months flipping the narrative at the best possible moment.

BRONX, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO