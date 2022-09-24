Read full article on original website
Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Out After Season
A veteran MLB manager is reportedly done with his team following the season. According to a report on Sunday morning, veteran manager Don Mattingly and the Miami Marlins have agreed to part ways following the conclusion of the season. Mattingly, 61, has been the Marlins manager since the 2016 season.
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2
Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer, Miles Mikolas pitched six strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title with a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers
Arenado Wins First Division Title of 10-Year Career as Cardinals Clinch
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has won his first division title of his illustrious career, as the St. Louis Cardinals clinched their second National League Central division title in four years, Tuesday night.
The Yankees are rediscovering their stride at the perfect time
The Yankees’ regular season has been a true Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde experience. On pace for a historic season through the first half, they played to a sub-.500 pace for much of the second half, and looked in real danger of squandering what at one point was a 15.5 game lead in the division. Thankfully, they seemed to have tapped back into the effective play of the first few months flipping the narrative at the best possible moment.
Series Preview: Final Homestand Begins As Angels Face Athletics
The Los Angeles Angels return to Anaheim after a quick two-series road trip. And for the final time in the 2022 season, they begin a two-series homestand at the Big A against two American League West opponents. The first being the Oakland Athletics. Perhaps no team took a sharper turn...
Abraham Almonte batting ninth for Red Sox Monday
The Boston Red Sox will start Abraham Almonte in centerfield for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will bat ninth and cover centerfield in Monday's game while Kike Hernandez moves to second base and Yu Chang sits. Almonte has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
Connor Wong catching for Red Sox on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against Baltimore Orioles. Wong will start behind the plate after Reese McGuire was rested versus their division competition. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Wong to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Three Injured Red Sox Players On Precipice Of Return As Season Winds Down
The Boston Red Sox were among the most injury-riddled teams in Major League Baseball, a curse that has plagued them right through the final days of the season. That said, there are a few injured players expected to jump back on the roster before the season comes to a close.
Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández
In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
