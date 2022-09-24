Read full article on original website
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: The Game
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Yuka Sakazaki Names Which AEW Star She'd Like To Face In TJPW
Yuka Sakazaki is hoping to see a former AEW Women's World Champion step into a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ring in the future with a match in her sights. AEW and TJPW have a working relationship that has seen Sakazaki, Maki Itoh, Shoko Nakajima, and Miyu Yamashita all appear on AEW television in the past while AEW stars AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Riho have all competed in TJPW over the last year. It has led to many entertaining moments and even saw Yamashita earn an AEW Women's World Championship match on AEW Fight for the Fallen after defeating Rosa at Summer Sun Princess.
Buddy Matthews Says He Needs To 'Go Away For A While'
Buddy Matthews hints at taking time off. At Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24, Buddy Matthews cut an in-ring promo after his match where he said he will be going away for a while. "I appreciate that," he said as the crowd chanted "that was awesome." "Unfortunately, tonight, I'm...
Conflicting Information On Young Bucks Reaching Out To WWE
Ryan Frederick on the Wrestling Observer message board that current AEW EVPs Young Bucks sent out feelers within the company to gauge possible interest whenever their contracts are up. This has been an ongoing rumor among sources Fightful has spoken to dating back to August. One source indicated that they've been sworn that the Bucks asked to speak to someone in management, which we've been unable to confirm, but the rumor has persisted within WWE for several weeks.
The Rock Looks Ahead To Season 3 Of Young Rock, Upcoming Charlotte Flair Signing | Fight Size
Here's your fight-size update for September 24, 2022:. - The Rock is currently filming the third season of Young Rock, and on Instagram, The Rock reflected on working with Nick Khan’s sister, Nahnatchka Khan. One of my fav people on the planet - our YOUNG ROCK creator and director...
Jim Ross Thinks Fans Will See Less Controversial Language In AEW, 'It Shows A Lack Of Creativity'
Jim Ross comments on the language used in AEW and more. AEW has never been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to language used on television with wrestlers often using the words "shit" and "bitch." Ross was ringside as a time when language would freely fly on television during the Attitude Era and was also part of more buttoned-up eras like throughout his career with the NWA, WCW, WWE, and now AEW.
D-Von Dudley Is Willing To Be Ringside For Bully Ray Matches And Play Dudley Boyz's Greatest Hits
D-Von Dudley squashes any notion that there is heat between him and Bully Ray. Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are among history's most decorated tag team combinations. The Dudley Boyz, later known as Team 3D, captured tag team gold in practically every major wrestling promotion for two decades. Following their final run in WWE in 2016, D-Von Dudley began working as a producer for the company, while Bully Ray continued to wrestle on occasion and focus on his job as a broadcaster on Busted Open Radio.
Maria Kanellis Discusses Possibility Of Wrestling For WWA, Working With Joshi Promotions
Maria Kanellis has conditions if she's going to step back in the ring. Maria is a former WWE 24/7 Champion, but she has no desire to step back into the ring unless there are a special set of circumstances. Maria hasn't wrestled since 2019 when she teamed with her husband Mike Bennett to take on Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, though she wasn't active in the match as she revealed she was pregnant.
Triple H Looks Back On Nixed Plans For A WrestleMania Match Against The Rock
Triple H says he and The Rock missed out on having a singles match at WrestleMania twice. The two stars often battled each other throughout the Attitude Era, and they competed in a four-way match at WrestleMania 2000. Back in 2017, Triple H noted that he and The Rock had previously discussed facing each other at WrestleMania, and he would be open to it. The match never became a reality, and "The Game" retired from in-ring competition earlier in 2022.
Flash Morgan Webster Explains Why He Turned Down WWE Offers Before Release
Flash Morgan Webster issues a statement on his WWE release. On August 18, Flash Morgan Webster announced he and WWE had come to terms on his release. Fightful Select reported in March that Webster had been working with a short-term extension. In a post on social media, Webster opened up...
WWE NXT 9/27/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (MissKatefabe) discuss WWE NXT from this week, including:. -Wes Lee vs Tony D'Angelo in a qualifier for the North American Title Ladder Match. ..and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Come get sour with us!
Malakai Black Denies Reports About AEW Release: You'll See Me Right Back With AEW Pretty Soon
Malakai Black firmly denies the rumors about his release from All Elite Wrestling and says he'll be back there soon. Previously, it was reported that Black asked for his release from AEW, and Fightful Select reported that it was denied. Black later posted a statement and confirmed that he asked for his release, and he also made it clear that he needed to take some time away to recalibrate himself.
Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
Bayley: Finn Balor And I Were Saying How It 'Feels Like Seven Years Ago' With Triple H In Charge
Bayley's return at WWE SummerSlam was one of the first big returns in the Triple H era, and she didn't come alone. Bayley was flanked by IYO SKY, who had been injured, and Dakota Kai, who had been released, when she made her return from injury. Bayley and Triple H...
STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 2 Results (9/25/22): Starlight Kid vs. Suzu Suzuki, Giulia & Rina Yamashita Team, And More
STARDOM had one final show ahead of the 5STAR Grand Prix Final next weekend as it was time for STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 2. Anyone who saw the first one knows how crazy these shows were. There was a giant inflatable slide, a Grim Reaper who happened to be Yuu, and so much more the first time around. Well, this time, the show had all of that plus two 5STAR Grand Prix matches on the card. Add in DJ Pretty Dragon playing music for everyone to get to the ring and you have some of the most enjoyable shows in wrestling all year.
Chelsea Green: I'm Post-Surgery, I Had A Procedure To Put My Nasal Septum Back In Place
Chelsea Green has been sidelined due to her recovery from a procedure on her septum. Green is one half of the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions; she and Deonna Purrazzo, collectively known as VXT, won the titles on the Emergence pre-show on August 12. During an appearance on...
Leon Slater Discusses His GCW Debut, Reveals That Tony Deppen Put In A Good Word For Him
Leon Slater discusses his debut in GCW. The latest viral sensation in wrestling is quickly racking up appearances in major company, and putting on great matches while doing so. Leon Slater, who's only 17 years old, has made a massive mark on the independent wrestling scene as of late, as he has had standout matches against the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and Mike Bailey just in the last month and a half.
Saraya in AEW: What To Expect? | Tim & Joel Pod
- Mox Thrice Reigns, Saraya Debuts; AEW Grand Slam Week!
MJF Names Ethan Page And Stokely Hathaway As The Two Most Underrated Wrestlers
MJF has high praise for his Firm members. While he was off television, MJF aligned himself with Stokely Hathaway to recruit members for The Firm, a stable on retainer. Hathaway recruited W. Morrissey, The Gunn Club (Colten & Austin Gunn), Lee Moriarty, and Ethan Page for the group. Speaking to...
Allie Katch On Changing Names: I Needed Something That Started With Kat Besides Katniss Everdeen
Allie Katch talks about her recent re-naming. Back in the summer of 2021, Allie Kat made a transition in her career and began using the Allie Katch name, which she still uses to this day. Along with the name change, Katch began to slowly transition out of her cat-like gimmick.
