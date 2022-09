SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):. Holger Rune (5), Denmark, def. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6). Oscar Otte (8), Germany, def. Dragos Nicolae Madaras, Sweden, 6-3, 6-2. Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

