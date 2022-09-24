The University of Nebraska at Kearney hosted its annual high school cross country meet Monday at the Kearney Country Club. Some of the very best runners from across the state competed on the course that will host the NSAA state cross country championships later this year. In Class D, the boys team champion was North Platte St. Pat’s with Nebraska Christian the team runner-up. The Class D boys individual champion was Mason McGreer of Perkins County in a winning time of 17:12.2. Among the area highlights, Logan Recoy of South Loup placed 15th in a time of 18:10.11. Ty Greenland of Arcadia/Loup City and Jared Trimble of Sandhills Valley both finished in the top 25. Trimble placed 23rd (18:29.53) and Greenland was 24th (18:30.94). The Class D girls team champion was Hemingford with Doniphan-Trumbull the runner-up. The Class D girls individual champion was Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian in a winning time of 20:7.66. Among the area highlights, South Loup placed two girls in the top 20. Ella Cool was 14th (22:05.03) and Ivy Tullis was 18th (22:38.12). Peyton Paxton of Mullen placed 25th (22:54.7)

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO