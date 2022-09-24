Read full article on original website
Iowa Boys Prep Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (7) 5-0 112 1 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3) 4-1 95 2 3. […]
Latest South Dakota High School Football Media Poll
The 2022 high school football season is humming along in South Dakota and some of the same teams are staying atop the media prep poll. Sioux Falls Jefferson, Pierre, and West Central continue to stay atop their respective classes and are all undefeated to this point. The target on their...
KCCI.com
Ames High School is temporarily without a pool
AMES, Iowa — Ames High School is without its pool right now. The district posted on its website earlier this week that it got a cease and desist order from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sept. 14. The district said it has no reason to believe the...
Iowa high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-26-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Westwood – 2, Lawton-Bronson – 1 (Western Valley Conference Consolation Game) River Valley – 2, Lawton-Bronson – 1 (Western Valley Conference Consolation Game) Ridge View – 2, River Valley – 0 (Western Valley Conference Championship) Sioux Center – 3, Boyden-Hull – 0 Algona – 3, Storm Lake – 1 Omaha […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sand Hills Express
Area Athletes Compete at UNK Cross Country Meet
The University of Nebraska at Kearney hosted its annual high school cross country meet Monday at the Kearney Country Club. Some of the very best runners from across the state competed on the course that will host the NSAA state cross country championships later this year. In Class D, the boys team champion was North Platte St. Pat’s with Nebraska Christian the team runner-up. The Class D boys individual champion was Mason McGreer of Perkins County in a winning time of 17:12.2. Among the area highlights, Logan Recoy of South Loup placed 15th in a time of 18:10.11. Ty Greenland of Arcadia/Loup City and Jared Trimble of Sandhills Valley both finished in the top 25. Trimble placed 23rd (18:29.53) and Greenland was 24th (18:30.94). The Class D girls team champion was Hemingford with Doniphan-Trumbull the runner-up. The Class D girls individual champion was Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian in a winning time of 20:7.66. Among the area highlights, South Loup placed two girls in the top 20. Ella Cool was 14th (22:05.03) and Ivy Tullis was 18th (22:38.12). Peyton Paxton of Mullen placed 25th (22:54.7)
