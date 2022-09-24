Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn Lassiter
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway at 200 East 20th Street in Gramercy Park, Manhattan
Excavation is progressing at 200 East 20th Street, the site of a 19-story residential building in the Gramercy Park section of Manhattan. Designed by CetraRuddy and developed by Glacier Global Partners, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 82,800 square feet with 52 condominium units spread across 65,500 square feet and 2,730 square feet of retail space. CM & Associates Construction Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 20th Street and Third Avenue.
New York YIMBY
378 West End Avenue Wraps Up Construction on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Construction is finishing up on 378 West End Avenue, an 18-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by Alchemy Properties, the project involved the restoration of a 1915 Palazzo-style building and construction of a new tower directly to the east. The development will yield 58 units in one- to six-bedroom layouts and a collection of penthouses, with sales and marketing led by Alchemy Properties and Compass. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located along West 78th Street between West End Avenue and Broadway.
New York YIMBY
The Westly Nears Completion at 251 West 91st Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Façade installation is nearing completion on The Westly, a 20-story residential building at 251 West 91st Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by ODA Architects and developed by Adam America Real Estate and Northlink Capital, the structure will yield 52 units in two- to five-bedroom layouts with marketing by Ryan Serhant of SERHANT. Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Broadway and West 91st Street.
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx
Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 99, 101 & 103 Grove Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 99, 101, and 103 Grove Street, three four-story residential buildings in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Infocus and developed by 103 Grove Street LLC, the structures each yield eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
50-07 5th Street’s Topped-Out Superstructure Progresses in Long Island City, Queens
Exterior work is progressing on 50-07 5th Street, a six-story residential building in Long Island City, Queens. Developed by 5007-5009 Development LLC, the structure is being built by BK Builders LLC on a plot between 50th and 51st Avenues with the East River waterfront to the west and the more dense downtown area to the east. Many details for the project remain unknown, including the architect, the exact unit count, and potential amenities.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Underway for New Museum Expansion at 231 Bowery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
Demolition work is underway for the New Museum‘s eight-story expansion at 235 Bowery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Rem Koolhaas and Shohei Shigematsu of OMA and Cooper Robertson & Partners, the 174-foot-tall annex will rise directly to the south of the SANAA-designed main building from 2007 and nearly double the institution’s footprint to 115,277 square feet. The sleek, angular volume will connect laterally to the original museum and house three gallery floors, a cafe, a bookstore, offices, community and educational program space, art storage, and outdoor terraces. Sciame Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the intersection of Bowery and Spring Street.
'The little guys win': West Village residents rejoice after defeating decades-old sidewalk scaffolding
It was believed to be the second-oldest sidewalk scaffold in New York City. For some New Yorkers, the 22-year-old sidewalk shed had come to represent an intractable city failure. Its removal this week sparked a mix of triumph and anger that it took so long. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
City Agency Approves Five Mixed-Use Residential Developments in Yonkers, New York
The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has approved five new residential and commercial developments across the waterfront city. The developments are projected to create more than 600 construction jobs and over 300 apartments, including affordable housing for low-income seniors. The first development is an adaptive reuse project at 15-23 North...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 91 Court Street in Downtown Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a nine-story residential building at 91 Court Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Located on the corner of Court Street and Livingston Street, the lot is a couple blocks from the Court Street-Borough Hall subway station, serviced by the N, R, W, 2, and 3 trains. Michael Calabrese is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm
New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side. A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
6sqft
The best ways to celebrate Halloween 2022 in NYC
Photo of 2019 Village Halloween Parade by Steven Pisano on Flickr. It’s time to figure out your costume because Halloween is almost upon us. In New York City there is no shortage of fun events celebrating the spooky holiday, with plenty of opportunities to dress up, get candy, dine, and enjoy the season. Ahead, we found some of the city’s best Halloween offerings this year, from the legendary Village Halloween Parade to more low-key pumpkin picking at Historic Richmond Town’s Decker Farm on Staten Island.
New York YIMBY
Michael Calabrese
Three-Story, Six-Unit Residential Building Planned at 2159 83rd Street, Bensonhurst. Staten Island-based property owner Michael Calabrese has filed applications for a three-story, six-unit residential building at 2159 83rd Street, in southern Bensonhurst. The project will measure 10,080 square feet and its residential units should average 1,249 square feet apiece, indicative of condominiums. There will be six off-street parking spaces. Douglas Pulaski’s Brooklyn-based Bricolage Designs is the architect of record. The 60-foot-wide, 6,000-square-foot property is currently occupied by a two-story, multi-family house. Demolition permits were approved in July. The Bay Parkway stop on the D train is four blocks away.
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach
NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
New York YIMBY
The Kira Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 153-19 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens
Construction is complete on The Kira, a 139-unit affordable and supportive housing project at 153-19 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Designed by GF55 Partners and developed by New Destiny Housing, BFC Partners, and SMJ Development, the 21-story mixed-use building houses a mix of rental apartments, a 5,000-square-foot retail space on the ground floor, and on-site supportive services.
