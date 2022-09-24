Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Related
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SEEKING A CAREER CHANGE? WANT TO BREAK INTO THE CANNABIS MARKET?
WANT TO BREAK INTO THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY? Attend the Real Cannabis Entrepreneur LIVE Conference 2022!!! Oct 21-22nd (Newark, NJ) 20+ ELITE cannabis entrepreneurs teach their closely guarded secrets & step-by-step DIY blueprints on how to launch your cannabiz TODAY. WHY ATTEND?. 👉 20+ Speakers. 👉 800+ Attendees. 👉...
Jersey City gears up for 32nd annual Art and Studio Tour, Sept. 29 through Oct. 2
The arts are more alive than ever in Jersey City, and the 32nd annual Jersey City Art and Studio Tour (JCAST) will be a testament to that development when it takes over the city for four days from Thursday, Sept. 29, to Sunday, Oct. 2. This year’s JCAST will feature...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
constructiondive.com
Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project
Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
Staten Islanders are complaining that N.J. ‘boom parties’ keep them up all night
Staten Island residents are complaining about the steady thump-thump-thump from boom parties along the New Jersey waterfront that is keeping them awake at night. New Jersey residents who live in Burlington and Camden county towns along the Delaware River have their own beef with Philadelphia for allowing late-night boom parties that are too loud and too long.
hollywoodsoapbox.com
INTERVIEW: ‘Retail Gangster’ tells behind-the-scenes story of Crazy Eddie’s rise and fall
For Northeast residents of a certain generation, the name Crazy Eddie brings back a rush of memories of prices that can’t be beat, electronics that fly off the shelves and an in-your-face ad man screaming at the television about all the craziness of this retail giant. Many will remember yellow Crazy Eddie T-shirts with their ripped-off R. Crumb character prominently displayed in the center. Still others will remember the insanity of how this chain of stores — selling everything from telephones to computers to car stereos — fell apart so soon after it rose to the top of the retail world.
Never again: These were the horrors ‘Inside the Cages’ of Willowbrook
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
RELATED PEOPLE
Unique chicken and custard chain opens its first New Jersey restaurant
I had never heard of this chain before but it sounds pretty interesting: it’s called Super Chix Chicken and Custard and it just opened a location in East Hanover, NJ. They serve chicken sandwiches (there are 10 versions on their menu), chicken tenders, salads, fries, frozen custard, and shakes. They call their chicken sandwich The Last True Chicken Sandwich.
See the tremendously hilarious Stand Up Comedian Vic Dibitetto of Manalapan, NJ at his six upcoming New Jersey shows
If you love watching and listening to Comedian Vic Dibitetto in his videos on social media then you are going to love his Stand Up which is a different level of humor you need to witness in person. The good news is that the Manalapan resident has six upcoming shows...
New Jersey’s 10 best Korean barbecue restaurants, ranked
Korean barbecue, often referred to as KBBQ or gogi-gui (meaning grilled meat in Korean), is unlike any traditional American barbecue you’ve ever had. Marinated and seasoned meats — thinly sliced pork belly, bulgogi (marinated beef; translates to “fire meat”) and short ribs — are charred to perfection on a grill plate right in front of customers, making for a perfect interactive dining experience.
Maryland didn’t want the H2Oi car rally there, so deadly event came to N.J.
The muscle car mayhem that claimed two lives in Wildwood on Saturday night started innocently enough more than a decade ago around Ocean City, Maryland, when a group of Volkswagen and Audi lovers gathered to celebrate the beauty of the water-cooled engine. That initial gathering, held around 2010, was relatively...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
NJ horror movie to tell the history of the Jersey Devil
A pair of New Jersey-born filmmakers are putting together funding for a horror movie showing some historical elements of how the Jersey Devil came to be. Christopher Bellizzi (writer/director) and Derek Leach (writer/producer) are intent on showing the true, historic origin story of the Jersey Devil. They plan to shoot the movie, 'The Devil You Don't' entirely in the Jersey Pine Barrens.
N.J. reports 1,906 COVID cases, 9 deaths as transmission rate continues to rise
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 1,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths as the state’s transmission rate continues to surpass its key benchmark. The rate of transmission was 1.13 on Tuesday, up from 1.11 on Monday and 1.04 last week. A transmission rate below 1 is an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
Major Food Website Reveals New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant
There may be no state in the nation with more great restaurants than we have here in New Jersey, and now one major food publication has revealed the most famous restaurant in all of New Jersey. We have well-known restaurants stretching from the northern tip of the state to the...
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0