Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
Former NJ Gov. James Florio dies at 85
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who championed a plan that substantially raised the state’s sales and income taxes leading to his reelection defeat in 1993, died Sunday. He was 85. His law partner Doug Steinhardt and current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Florio died in statements on Monday. “Governor […]
Staten Islanders are complaining that N.J. ‘boom parties’ keep them up all night
Staten Island residents are complaining about the steady thump-thump-thump from boom parties along the New Jersey waterfront that is keeping them awake at night. New Jersey residents who live in Burlington and Camden county towns along the Delaware River have their own beef with Philadelphia for allowing late-night boom parties that are too loud and too long.
This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud
TRENTON – Home improvement and home elevation contractors would need to have professional licenses from the state, under a long-discussed bill that has finally taken the first step through the Legislature. The timing of the bill’s consideration in relation to New Jersey’s bad-weather history was noted – just over...
Jim Florio, feisty former N.J. governor, congressman, dies at 85
Former Gov. Jim Florio, a pugnacious Democrat whose landmark initiatives on gun control and the environment endured decades after angry New Jersey voters denied him a second term because of his tax increases, died Sunday. The former amateur boxer and U.S. Navy officer, who served eight terms in Congress before...
With a cold winter coming, New Jersey Democrats’ debate on energy heats up | Mulshine
Few people would compare our governor with a saint. But his position on energy reminds me of the conversion of Saint Augustine to Christianity after he enjoyed a profligate youth. “Give me chastity and continence, but not yet,” the saint said. That mirrors Phil Murphy’s attitude toward the elimination...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Want to ‘save’ N.J. newspapers? Stop them from leaning left | Letters
So, according to a recent New Jersey Press Association “editorial” (“N.J. newspapers need the governor’s help”), the elimination of “independent contractor” status for some personnel is causing the “fall” of the local newspaper. The publishers’ group wants the state Department of Labor to stop pressuring them to reclassify print-edition delivery personnel as “employees.”
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian could push some rain, winds as far north as N.J., forecasters say
Packing steady winds of 120 mph, Hurricane Ian continues to take aim at the western coast of Florida, and forecasters expect the powerful storm to push into Georgia and other parts of the southeastern United States this week before heading farther north during the weekend. While Ian and its remnants...
fox5ny.com
NJ lottery player wins $1M
NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
NJ Could Soon Be Seizing and Destroying Obnoxious ‘Boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
Coming Soon: Freedom From Cash On NJ’s Atlantic City Expressway
As every New Jersey resident is fully aware, anything having to do with road construction or various highway projects can take upwards of what feels like an eternity before they're complete. It seems like we've been hearing about this particular project for a while now. It's been announced several times...
N.J. reports 1,906 COVID cases, 9 deaths as transmission rate continues to rise
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 1,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths as the state’s transmission rate continues to surpass its key benchmark. The rate of transmission was 1.13 on Tuesday, up from 1.11 on Monday and 1.04 last week. A transmission rate below 1 is an...
There are NJ groups in favor of NYC congestion pricing — here’s why
While a plan that could charge Garden State drivers an extra fee of up to $23 during peak hours to travel into Manhattan awaits federal approval, advocates for the plan suggest too many people are focused on the dollar signs and not the reasoning behind the proposal. An extended comment...
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how we’ll rank compared to other states.
New Jersey’s gasoline tax will drop by one penny a gallon next weekend making it the 11th highest rate in the nation. Beginning October 1, the Garden State will collect 41.4 cents for each gallon of gasoline sold in the state and 48.4 cents on every gallon of diesel, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced last month.
njbmagazine.com
NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Woman fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A woman was fatally struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train late Monday, according to authorities.
NJ Man Gets 11 Years for Illegally Transporting Guns From Georgia
A man from Middlesex County has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns into New Jersey to sell them. 33-year-old Barrett R. Griffin III of North Brunswick pleaded guilty this past summer to second-degree transporting firearms into the state for unlawful sale or transfer and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
