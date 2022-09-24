ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

PIX11

Former NJ Gov. James Florio dies at 85

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who championed a plan that substantially raised the state’s sales and income taxes leading to his reelection defeat in 1993, died Sunday. He was 85. His law partner Doug Steinhardt and current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Florio died in statements on Monday. “Governor […]
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud

TRENTON – Home improvement and home elevation contractors would need to have professional licenses from the state, under a long-discussed bill that has finally taken the first step through the Legislature. The timing of the bill’s consideration in relation to New Jersey’s bad-weather history was noted – just over...
ECONOMY
State
Pennsylvania State
NJ.com

Jim Florio, feisty former N.J. governor, congressman, dies at 85

Former Gov. Jim Florio, a pugnacious Democrat whose landmark initiatives on gun control and the environment endured decades after angry New Jersey voters denied him a second term because of his tax increases, died Sunday. The former amateur boxer and U.S. Navy officer, who served eight terms in Congress before...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

Want to ‘save’ N.J. newspapers? Stop them from leaning left | Letters

So, according to a recent New Jersey Press Association “editorial” (“N.J. newspapers need the governor’s help”), the elimination of “independent contractor” status for some personnel is causing the “fall” of the local newspaper. The publishers’ group wants the state Department of Labor to stop pressuring them to reclassify print-edition delivery personnel as “employees.”
POLITICS
fox5ny.com

NJ lottery player wins $1M

NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
94.5 PST

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
