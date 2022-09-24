Read full article on original website
WTOP
2 general elections that will tell us a lot about the state of Md. politics
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Go ahead, pay close attention to the three general elections for statewide office. A recent poll suggests that Democrats are in pretty good shape in the races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, so we can begin to imagine what public policy is going to look like with Wes Moore as governor, Brooke Lierman as comptroller and Anthony Brown as attorney general.
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County to host public meeting on jail project opposed by Rockville officials
Montgomery County will host a public meeting on the proposed construction on the County detention center property at 1307 Seven Locks Road in Rockville on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the "first floor lecture hall" at the County Council building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville, and is scheduled to conclude by 9:00 PM. There will be a virtual option to join the meeting online for those who can't attend in person; log-on instructions will be posted prior to the meeting at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject, once determined.
Maryland city considers way to reduce amount of rent hikes
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Laurel City Council members were considering ways to limit how much landlords can increase rents. Four people told their stories of rent hikes that were anywhere from 50% to 100% during Monday’s council meeting. “I received a letter from our new landlord who told me I had to move […]
rockvillenights.com
Maryland GOP Lt. Governor candidate to appear in Montgomery County September 27
The Republican nominee for Maryland lieutenant governor, Gordana Schifanelli, will appear at a free event in Potomac tomorrow evening, September 27, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. It will be held at the Old Anglers Inn at 10801 MacArthur Boulevard. While admission is free, RSVP online to attend. Schifanelli is...
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox to appeal order allowing early ballot counting
(WBFF) — Attorneys for Republican candidate for governor Dan Cox have filed a notice to appeal an order allowing the counting of mail-in ballots in October. Right now, the counting of ballots is set to begin on October 1. Late last week, a judge in Montgomery County granted the...
Prince George’s County Schools Settle Discrimination Suit With Transgender Teacher
Jennifer Eller taught English at three schools in Prince George’s County between 2008 and 2017. A former Prince George’s County public school teacher has settled a discrimination lawsuit with the school system, alleging she suffered years of “pervasive and severe” verbal and physical threats and attacks because of her identity as transgender woman.
WTOP
Va. students walk out in protest of Youngkin transgender policies
On Tuesday, some students around Northern Virginia staged walkouts, as a protest against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s policy changes that impact LGBTQ students. Dozens of schools participated in the walkout, including campuses in Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington and Stafford counties. A student-led group based in Virginia — the Pride...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland Department of Transportation looking for feedback on transit alternatives between Towson and Downtown Baltimore
The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) are working with Baltimore City and Baltimore County to determine the best alternatives to serve passengers traveling between Towson and Downtown Baltimore. The North-South Corridor Study is part of the Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan (RTP), a project identifying...
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
mocoshow.com
5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville spa
Montgomery County police were called to investigate a report of a simple assault at a spa in the Upper Rock area of Rockville Friday evening, September 23, 2022. The assault was reported at a business in the unit block of Upper Rock Circle at 8:45 PM Friday.
D.C. Allowed Families To Stay In Rapid Rehousing Beyond The Program’s Time Limit. That Reprieve Ends Friday
A bullet hole in Evy Wilkins’ apartment window from a drive-by shooting. She lives in housing subsidized by the Rapid Rehousing program. Evy Wilkins was thrilled to move into her apartment on Queen Street NE. As a low-income D.C. resident, she qualified for a rent subsidy through the District’s Rapid Rehousing (RRH) program.
WTOP
DC man arrested in connection with possible shooting on Route 50 in Md.
Maryland State Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection with a possible shooting near U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, faces a variety of charges, including for alleged weapons violations and drug possession. Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Monday, police say, troopers responded near the...
WTOP
Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
WBAL Radio
Multiple shootings reported across Baltimore City, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties
It was a violent weekend all over the metro area. There were murders in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, and seven people who were shot survived in Baltimore City. This morning, three people are recovering in the hospital after a triple shooting in the Brooklyn neighborhood in South Baltimore. Investigators...
WTOP
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules
A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812
FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
