N.J. reports 1,906 COVID cases, 9 deaths as transmission rate continues to rise
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 1,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths as the state’s transmission rate continues to surpass its key benchmark. The rate of transmission was 1.13 on Tuesday, up from 1.11 on Monday and 1.04 last week. A transmission rate below 1 is an...
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com
How DWI Law Has Evolved in New Jersey
Do you know the differences in New Jersey DWI law between the previous law and the December 2019 amendments to 39:4-50? If you have been arrested for a DUI offense, you need a comprehensive understanding. The differences are significant and affect the daily lives of those convicted of driving while intoxicated charges across the state. Another tremendous factor in what role a conviction under the new law will play is whether your attorney is experienced with defending against it. You would be surprised how many attorneys out there haven’t handled very many DWI’s since before the December 2019 amendments. This is a serious issue and WILL negatively affect the outcome of your case and, therefore, your life in a very big way. For this reason, it is advisable to find an attorney who has successfully handled thousands of DWI cases on behalf of clients throughout their careers, and many DUI charges since the changes to DWI laws took effect.
Want to ‘save’ N.J. newspapers? Stop them from leaning left | Letters
So, according to a recent New Jersey Press Association “editorial” (“N.J. newspapers need the governor’s help”), the elimination of “independent contractor” status for some personnel is causing the “fall” of the local newspaper. The publishers’ group wants the state Department of Labor to stop pressuring them to reclassify print-edition delivery personnel as “employees.”
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4
Governor Murphy took action on the following legislation, including vetoing bill S896, which eliminated NJ’s past requirement that all educators pass the “edTPA” test; educator prep programs may now choose the most appropriate assessment.
With a cold winter coming, New Jersey Democrats’ debate on energy heats up | Mulshine
Few people would compare our governor with a saint. But his position on energy reminds me of the conversion of Saint Augustine to Christianity after he enjoyed a profligate youth. “Give me chastity and continence, but not yet,” the saint said. That mirrors Phil Murphy’s attitude toward the elimination...
N.J. gave out $245M in fraudulent payments under unemployment insurance program, watchdog says
New Jersey handed out $245 million in fraudulent payments under a supplemental program created to bolster unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, a government watchdog said. New Jersey had the fourth highest amount of fraudulent benefits among the 19 states reviewed, according to...
Shortage of judges in N.J. puts families’ lives in limbo as divorce, custody cases drag on, lawyers say
Katherine Richardson represents a father of two who hasn’t been able to see his oldest child in more than six months. There are two obstacles in the divorce case, the Tinton Falls attorney said. One is the lack of cooperation from the Central Jersey man’s wife, but the bigger problem, she added, is a critical shortage of judges, which has delayed the matter for more than two years.
Staten Islanders are complaining that N.J. ‘boom parties’ keep them up all night
Staten Island residents are complaining about the steady thump-thump-thump from boom parties along the New Jersey waterfront that is keeping them awake at night. New Jersey residents who live in Burlington and Camden county towns along the Delaware River have their own beef with Philadelphia for allowing late-night boom parties that are too loud and too long.
NJ Woman Admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program Loan Fraud Scheme
A woman from New Jersey has admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). 51-year-old Nivah Garcis of North Plainfield, Somerset County, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
N.J. woman admits she lied to get more than $1M in federal COVID loans
A New Jersey woman admitted she lied about owning multiple companies to collect about $1.05 million in federal loans during the coronavirus pandemic. Nivah Garcis, 51, of North Plainfield pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering and three counts of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement.
Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey
Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
Drug dealer who shipped heroin to N.J. in vehicle’s secret compartment gets 14 years in prison
A drug dealer who used a hidden compartment in a vehicle to ship heroin to Union County from California has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, arranged for the drugs to be stashed in a “trap” on a Mercedes being transported to New Jersey on a car carrier in February 2019, federal officials said.
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
N.J. man caught trafficking guns from Georgia sentenced to 11 years in prison
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison after being caught trying to transport six guns from Georgia to sell. State Police pulled over Barrett R. Griffin III, 33, of North Brunswick, on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel in February and found five handguns, one assault rifle and four large capacity ammunition magazines in the vehicle’s trunk, the state Office of the Attorney General said Tuesday.
Don’t Be a Crime Victim: The Most Dangerous Cities In and Around NJ
A popular travel website has released a list of the most dangerous cities in the nation and it offers a few surprises for New Jersey and the states around it. Editors at travado.com have compiled data from the FBI, U.S. Census reports, and even local news reports to determine their rankings.
Most N.J. residents want tougher federal gun laws, but are split on ownership issues, poll finds
Nearly 60% of New Jersey residents think federal gun laws should be stricter and more than 70% are “very concerned” about gun violence, according to a new poll. Democrats, Republicans and independents all express high levels of concern over gun violence — especially when it intersects with mental illness — though they differed on potential fixes, the poll found.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program
Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
DOC names interim deputy commissioner for ranking official under investigation
The New Jersey Department of Corrections has named an acting interim deputy commissioner to fill in for the permanent appointee officials suspended earlier this year because she is under criminal investigation. Willie Bonds, a longtime DOC official who served as an assistant commissioner, will fill the post, one of the...
Back to school brings new health threat in NJ, and its not COVID
Kids going back to school could be fueling a spike in a viral infection that is sending growing numbers of children to the emergency room with breathing difficulty. The U.S. Center's for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report a spike in enterovirus. In the majority of infections, children present...
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
