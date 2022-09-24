ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sandra Buchan
3d ago

Don't worry, it won't be spent on that! Somehow, some way it will find its way into Murphy's pocket!!!

morristownnjcriminallawpost.com

How DWI Law Has Evolved in New Jersey

Do you know the differences in New Jersey DWI law between the previous law and the December 2019 amendments to 39:4-50? If you have been arrested for a DUI offense, you need a comprehensive understanding. The differences are significant and affect the daily lives of those convicted of driving while intoxicated charges across the state. Another tremendous factor in what role a conviction under the new law will play is whether your attorney is experienced with defending against it. You would be surprised how many attorneys out there haven’t handled very many DWI’s since before the December 2019 amendments. This is a serious issue and WILL negatively affect the outcome of your case and, therefore, your life in a very big way. For this reason, it is advisable to find an attorney who has successfully handled thousands of DWI cases on behalf of clients throughout their careers, and many DUI charges since the changes to DWI laws took effect.
NJ.com

Want to ‘save’ N.J. newspapers? Stop them from leaning left | Letters

So, according to a recent New Jersey Press Association “editorial” (“N.J. newspapers need the governor’s help”), the elimination of “independent contractor” status for some personnel is causing the “fall” of the local newspaper. The publishers’ group wants the state Department of Labor to stop pressuring them to reclassify print-edition delivery personnel as “employees.”
State
Washington State
NJ.com

Shortage of judges in N.J. puts families’ lives in limbo as divorce, custody cases drag on, lawyers say

Katherine Richardson represents a father of two who hasn’t been able to see his oldest child in more than six months. There are two obstacles in the divorce case, the Tinton Falls attorney said. One is the lack of cooperation from the Central Jersey man’s wife, but the bigger problem, she added, is a critical shortage of judges, which has delayed the matter for more than two years.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Woman Admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program Loan Fraud Scheme

A woman from New Jersey has admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). 51-year-old Nivah Garcis of North Plainfield, Somerset County, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
NJ.com

N.J. woman admits she lied to get more than $1M in federal COVID loans

A New Jersey woman admitted she lied about owning multiple companies to collect about $1.05 million in federal loans during the coronavirus pandemic. Nivah Garcis, 51, of North Plainfield pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering and three counts of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement.
94.5 PST

Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey

Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
NJ.com

N.J. man caught trafficking guns from Georgia sentenced to 11 years in prison

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison after being caught trying to transport six guns from Georgia to sell. State Police pulled over Barrett R. Griffin III, 33, of North Brunswick, on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel in February and found five handguns, one assault rifle and four large capacity ammunition magazines in the vehicle’s trunk, the state Office of the Attorney General said Tuesday.
NJ.com

Most N.J. residents want tougher federal gun laws, but are split on ownership issues, poll finds

Nearly 60% of New Jersey residents think federal gun laws should be stricter and more than 70% are “very concerned” about gun violence, according to a new poll. Democrats, Republicans and independents all express high levels of concern over gun violence — especially when it intersects with mental illness — though they differed on potential fixes, the poll found.
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program

Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
92.7 WOBM

Back to school brings new health threat in NJ, and its not COVID

Kids going back to school could be fueling a spike in a viral infection that is sending growing numbers of children to the emergency room with breathing difficulty. The U.S. Center's for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report a spike in enterovirus. In the majority of infections, children present...
NJ.com

NJ.com

