ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
WORLD
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Big Crash

Last week Kyle Busch finished 34th and was knocked out of the NASCAR Cup Playoffs as a result. Unfortunately, he's been hit with more bad luck at the EchoPark Automotive 500 and is once again finishing his racing day early. During Stage 1 of the race at Texas Motor Speedway,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News

Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident

Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Todd Gilliland
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin Furious News

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was not happy following Sunday's Cup Series race. Hamlin called out fellow NASCAR driver William Byron following the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's race was a wild one, with several notable crashes over the course of the race. "When I get a chance, they're...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Germain Racing#Starcom Racing#Nba
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday

The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan

Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
MOTORSPORTS
Popculture

NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing

A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News

On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy