Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Big Crash
Last week Kyle Busch finished 34th and was knocked out of the NASCAR Cup Playoffs as a result. Unfortunately, he's been hit with more bad luck at the EchoPark Automotive 500 and is once again finishing his racing day early. During Stage 1 of the race at Texas Motor Speedway,...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News
Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident
Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin Furious News
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was not happy following Sunday's Cup Series race. Hamlin called out fellow NASCAR driver William Byron following the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's race was a wild one, with several notable crashes over the course of the race. "When I get a chance, they're...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
SEE IT: NASCAR driver punches opponent through window in wild brawl
A NASCAR race descended into violence after a frustrated driver began punching a rival through his car's window netting before kicking the car and being carried off.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martin Truex Jr. Calls Out NASCAR in a Way the Sport Cannot Ignore
Drivers are fed up with farcical races like the playoff showdown at Texas Motor Speedway. where tire problems triggered eight cautions. The post Martin Truex Jr. Calls Out NASCAR in a Way the Sport Cannot Ignore appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday
The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
ESPN
Tyler Reddick, eliminated from NASCAR title contention, wins playoff race at Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Tyler Reddick opened the round of 12 in NASCAR's playoffs with a victory at Texas on Sunday, winning a week after being one of the first four Cup drivers knocked out of title contention. After none of the contenders won the first three races of the...
Kyle Busch Boldly Accuses NASCAR of Playing Favorites in Denny Hamlin-William Byron Texas Debacle
Kyle Busch may have left Hendrick Motorsports years ago, but he still took a shot at his old employer -- and NASCAR at large -- with a single tweet. The post Kyle Busch Boldly Accuses NASCAR of Playing Favorites in Denny Hamlin-William Byron Texas Debacle appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan
Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
NASCAR's Cody Ware involved in scary crash, put into ambulance
NASCAR driver Cody Ware had a scary moment in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday when he was involved in a bad crash and needed immediate medical attention. On Lap 168, the No. 51 Ford hit the wall hard and lost control as Ware headed...
Denny Hamlin Adds William Byron to ‘The List’ of NASCAR Drivers That Are ‘Gonna Get It’
This was a very messy NASCAR afternoon and night at Texas Motor Speedway. And Denny… The post Denny Hamlin Adds William Byron to ‘The List’ of NASCAR Drivers That Are ‘Gonna Get It’ appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing
A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
msn.com
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News
On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
Lewis Hamilton Offered F1 Exit In Exiting New Deal
It’s safe to say that Lewis Hamilton has not had the best F1 season this year with the Mercedes having many issues this year. After the drama at the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton said he was coming back to the sport in 2022 in “fight mode”.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
FanSided
287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3