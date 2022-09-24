Read full article on original website
Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) – Two high school soccer teams will take the pitch Tuesday night while raising awareness of a deadly issue on the rise in the Kansas City area. Fentanyl took the life of one of their classmates, Cooper Davis, last August. Davis was 16 years old when...
KCTV5 Election Special
FORECAST: Beautiful stretch of weather coming up for Kansas City
A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. After 700 home runs, a look at Albert Pujols' time in the KC metro. "When he was here, we knew he was a great player and he would get the opportunity to go on and do some great things. But I don't think, when he was here, anybody could predict he was going to hit 700 home runs or be rookie of the year."
Ottawa man killed in crash at Midwest Extreme Park
DREXEL, Mo. (KCTV) - A 50-year-old man died Sunday afternoon following a crash at a dirt bike track. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jody Warne of Ottawa was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle just after 12 p.m. at the Midwest Extreme Park when it went airborne, ejecting Warne from the bike.
'We have to stop this': Kansas City's homicide victims remembered on National Day of Remembrance
Kansas City's pooches take advantage of beautiful day to help raise money for Wayside Waifs. On a glorious Sunday morning in Brookside, dogs from all over Kansas City got their steps in while raising money for Wayside Waifs.
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
Triple shooting kills 1, leaves infant in critical condition in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police spent more than four hours on Monday going in and out of a house at the corner of 26th and Hardesty. They said three people were shot inside shortly before 1:45 p.m. One adult died. Another adult is expected to survive. An infant is...
See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- If you see a line of lights in the air, don’t fear: It’s the latest Starlink satellite launch. Over 50 satellites to help increase Internet connectivity were launched on Sept. 24. Another launch could happen on Sept. 30. You can track the satellites...
Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
You’ll be able to fly nonstop from KCI to Cancun, Rivera Maya in 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nonstop flights from KCI to Cancun and Riviera Maya will be available next year. A nonstop flight will leave on Friday, March 12, for five nights. Flights will also depart every Sunday from May 21 to August 6 for six-night trips. Passengers will be flying...
Dilapidated home in Kansas City has neighbors concerned about safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the middle of a block along Chestnut Avenue is a home covered in vines that’s marked “do not enter.”. Jennifer Arredondo and her neighbor Lidia live on either side of the dilapidated house. On Lidia’s side, the home is being held up...
Gas tax refund deadline coming up
Triple shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures infant and adult
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting in Kansas City on Monday afternoon killed one person, and left an infant and adult injured. Just before 1:45 p.m., police say, officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the 2500 block of Hardesty Ave. While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
Kansas City residents stand in solidarity with Iranians following death of woman in police custody
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Dozens stood at the Country Club Plaza calling for freedom in Iran on Saturday. One protestor tells KCTV5 the Iranian government does not represent its people. “We are here to say that 43 years of repression is enough. Forty-three years of terrorism is enough,” said...
KCPD: Social media post claiming serial killer on loose in KC ‘completely unfounded’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Viral social media posts state a serial killer is targeting young Black girls in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department, however, said those claims are not verifiable. A TikTok/YouTube post from The Kansas City Defender said there are four women murdered and three others...
New Week, New You: Exercises to strengthen your vision
KCTV5 and Optum Care - Kansas City are helping you start the week on the right foot with New Week, New You. Tune in every Monday for tips to keep your health on track. Sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 30th & Montgall
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just 2.3 miles away from a triple shooting this afternoon. Just before 1:45 p.m., officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of E. 30th Street and Montgall Avenue. They said they received multiple calls regarding about the sound of gunshots in that area.
No victims, evidence found following report of possible active shooter in Belton
Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl. Mill Valley and Olathe Northwest will warm up in shirts that say "Keepin' Clean for Coop."
Grandview man killed in car crash, two others seriously injured
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 44-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after he was involved in a Cass County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Charles Puhr of Grandview was driving a Honda vehicle on Route D at 166th Street just before 2 p.m. when a 1984 Chevrolet entered into his path.
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
