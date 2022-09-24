ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35 A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. After 700 home runs, a look at Albert Pujols' time in the KC metro.
FORECAST: Beautiful stretch of weather coming up for Kansas City

A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. After 700 home runs, a look at Albert Pujols’ time in the KC metro. “When he was here, we knew he was a great player and he would get the opportunity to go on and do some great things. But I don’t think, when he was here, anybody could predict he was going to hit 700 home runs or be rookie of the year."
Ottawa man killed in crash at Midwest Extreme Park

DREXEL, Mo. (KCTV) - A 50-year-old man died Sunday afternoon following a crash at a dirt bike track. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jody Warne of Ottawa was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle just after 12 p.m. at the Midwest Extreme Park when it went airborne, ejecting Warne from the bike.
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
Gas tax refund deadline coming up

Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35 A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. After 700 home runs, a look at Albert Pujols' time in the KC metro.
Triple shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures infant and adult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting in Kansas City on Monday afternoon killed one person, and left an infant and adult injured. Just before 1:45 p.m., police say, officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the 2500 block of Hardesty Ave. While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 30th & Montgall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just 2.3 miles away from a triple shooting this afternoon. Just before 1:45 p.m., officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of E. 30th Street and Montgall Avenue. They said they received multiple calls regarding about the sound of gunshots in that area.
Grandview man killed in car crash, two others seriously injured

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 44-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after he was involved in a Cass County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Charles Puhr of Grandview was driving a Honda vehicle on Route D at 166th Street just before 2 p.m. when a 1984 Chevrolet entered into his path.
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
GARDNER, KS

