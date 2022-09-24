ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Monday Green River fire destroys camper but home is saved

September 27, 2022 — At approximately 4:52 p.m. Monday, the Green River Fire Department, Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a grass fire in the area of Cumorah Way in Green River. Upon arrival, it was discovered that it was not a grass fire but a structure fire involving a camper.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Sweetwater County School District #2 Political Forum will be held on October 24, 2022

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Chamber of Commerce along with Sweetwater County School District #2, is announcing The Sweetwater County School District #2 Political Forum on October 24, 2022. The forum is intended to give all School Board candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and share positions on some key issues. This will give citizens an opportunity to hear from each of you to help them make decisions in the voting booth.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sweetwater County, WY
Crime & Safety
Velma Romero (January 25, 1935 – September 22, 2022)

Velma Romero, 87, stepped into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Diamondville Cemetery in Kemmerer, Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Local Missoula Children’s Theater auditions taking place Monday

September 25, 2022 — Sweetwater BOCES and the Missoula Children’s Theater’s fall production is coming up this Saturday. Auditions for any Sweetwater County District #1 student will begin Monday, September 26, at 4:30 p.m. in the Rock Springs High School Auditorium. According to information received by the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Prospectors start the season winning 2 of 3/Mustangs soccer goes 1-1

September 26, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey team got their season off to a good start over the weekend. The United State Premier Hockey League team won road games against Bellingham, Washington, on Friday 6-4 and Sunday 6-2. Unfortunately, on Sunday, Rock Springs fell to Seatle 3-2 on Saturday.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Our Care Management team helps make sure all of your healthcare needs are met

Did you know you or your family may ask for a Care Management consultation when receiving care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County? In fact, case managers strive to offer a consultation to all hospitalized patients when requested. Additionally, any person obtaining hospital services who may need Care Management assistance. The ability to focus on patient needs, offer support, and develop compassionate interpersonal relationships is an attribute you can count on from the Care Management team.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

