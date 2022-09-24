Did you know you or your family may ask for a Care Management consultation when receiving care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County? In fact, case managers strive to offer a consultation to all hospitalized patients when requested. Additionally, any person obtaining hospital services who may need Care Management assistance. The ability to focus on patient needs, offer support, and develop compassionate interpersonal relationships is an attribute you can count on from the Care Management team.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO