wyo4news.com
Sheriff’s office K9 unit thanks community sponsors for support of annual certification training
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The sheriff’s office is sharing a message of gratitude to its community sponsors after recently hosting its third annual K9 certification and training event. Sheriff’s office spokesperson, Deputy Jason Mower, said, “This year, we welcomed law enforcement K9 teams from Wyoming, North Dakota, and...
wyo4news.com
Monday Green River fire destroys camper but home is saved
September 27, 2022 — At approximately 4:52 p.m. Monday, the Green River Fire Department, Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a grass fire in the area of Cumorah Way in Green River. Upon arrival, it was discovered that it was not a grass fire but a structure fire involving a camper.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County School District #2 Political Forum will be held on October 24, 2022
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Chamber of Commerce along with Sweetwater County School District #2, is announcing The Sweetwater County School District #2 Political Forum on October 24, 2022. The forum is intended to give all School Board candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and share positions on some key issues. This will give citizens an opportunity to hear from each of you to help them make decisions in the voting booth.
wyo4news.com
Jeanette Collier (March 14, 1939 – September 23, 2022)
Jeanette “Jeannie” Collier, 83, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Collier died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
wyo4news.com
Velma Romero (January 25, 1935 – September 22, 2022)
Velma Romero, 87, stepped into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Diamondville Cemetery in Kemmerer, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Local Missoula Children’s Theater auditions taking place Monday
September 25, 2022 — Sweetwater BOCES and the Missoula Children’s Theater’s fall production is coming up this Saturday. Auditions for any Sweetwater County District #1 student will begin Monday, September 26, at 4:30 p.m. in the Rock Springs High School Auditorium. According to information received by the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Earns ‘Ultimate Angler’ Title After Catching Trophy-Sized Fish Of 10 Species
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Garrett Isaacson of Rock Springs is no stranger to Wyoming angling. “My dad was always taking me fishing since I was old enough to walk,” he told Cowboy State Daily on Monday. “Maybe even before then.”. Isaacson recently became...
wyo4news.com
State Tour of ‘A Sissy in Wyoming’ stage reading production to make stop at the Broadway Theater
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center (AHC), along with other entities, is sponsoring the Cowboy State tour of “A Sissy in Wyoming,” a playwright’s reading based on the remarkable life of Wyoming educator, Vietnam veteran, activist and cross-dresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, who died in 2020.
wyo4news.com
Prospectors start the season winning 2 of 3/Mustangs soccer goes 1-1
September 26, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey team got their season off to a good start over the weekend. The United State Premier Hockey League team won road games against Bellingham, Washington, on Friday 6-4 and Sunday 6-2. Unfortunately, on Sunday, Rock Springs fell to Seatle 3-2 on Saturday.
sweetwaternow.com
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Jasper, Driftwood & Sir Roosevelt
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Jasper. Hi!...
wyo4news.com
Our Care Management team helps make sure all of your healthcare needs are met
Did you know you or your family may ask for a Care Management consultation when receiving care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County? In fact, case managers strive to offer a consultation to all hospitalized patients when requested. Additionally, any person obtaining hospital services who may need Care Management assistance. The ability to focus on patient needs, offer support, and develop compassionate interpersonal relationships is an attribute you can count on from the Care Management team.
