Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard September 24, 2022
Concord 70, Vandercook Lake 0: Concord High School celebrated Senior Night with a number of wrinkles in a contest against Vandercook Lake. The Yellow Jackets kicked off the game with a 76-yard touchdown pass from Abe Reiniche – a 305-pound lineman – to Mekhi Wingfield. T.J. Allen caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Riske for a 16-0 lead. Collin Thompson scored the third touchdown for the Yellow Jackets on a 1-yard run for a 24-0 lead to end the first quarter. Levi Raymond scored for Concord on a 31-yard run, Wingfield caught a 15-yard pass from Riske for another second-quarter score, Lewis Fritz caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Riske, Thompson scored his second touchdown on a 28-yard run, and Wingfield scored his second touchdown of the game on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Riske for a 57-0 halftime lead. The running clock made for a quick second half for both teams. Wingfield scored on the opening kickoff for a 60-yard return for a score and T.J. Allen returned an interception 31-yards for a pick-six touchdown. Riske, a freshman, finished with 210 yard passing and four touchdowns for Concord. Allen finished with 10 tackles for Concord, an interception and a fumble recovery. The Jayhawks’ offense had negative yards in the contest. Vandercook will travel for Farwell on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff, while Concord will host Gobles for its fall homecoming next Friday.
MLive.com
Michigan State opens official practices with slimmed-down roster
EAST LANSING – There was a little more space for everyone in the practice gym when Michigan State held its first official preseason practice on Monday afternoon. The Spartans opened practice six weeks before its Nov. 7 season opener with only eight scholarship players on the floor. For a...
MLive.com
Blake Corum by the numbers: Michigan star is running into record books
ANN ARBOR -- What was supposed to be a two-headed rushing attack for Michigan has, due to injury, become a one-man show. No problem. Blake Corum has done the work of two running backs. The junior was given more responsibility in recent weeks and, well, ran with it. It culminated...
MLive.com
4-star CB Jamari Howard commits to Michigan State
Michigan State has dropped back-to-back games but just picked up a recruiting victory. Jamari Howard, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Westland Hialeah High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard is listed as the No. 16 cornerback...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smaller Michigan State basketball roster opens practice with several breakout candidates
EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo believes Michigan State basketball’s limited number of bodies will be enough this winter. But as practice opened for college basketball teams around the country Monday, the Spartans did so two players down from their 14-player roster. Forward Malik Hall sported a walking boot...
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
WKHM
Voice Contestant and Grass Lake Native Brayden Lape Full Interview
Brayden Lape is a name you may have heard locally if you follow high school sports. He’s a quarterback for Grass Lake High School, a threat on the hard court and on the mound for the Warriors baseball team. Now you can add singer to that list as Lape made his debut on NBC’s The Voice this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
Trips to Iowa have brought out the worst in Michigan football recently
Last season, the Michigan football team went to Wisconsin and won for the first time in 20 years. The Wolverines will try to exorcise a similar (though slightly younger) demon this Saturday in Iowa. Michigan hasn’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 2005. The drought includes four losses by a combined...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo
There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
Legacy of longtime Jackson boxing teacher continues at new gym
JACKSON, MI -- Karinn Davis was in fourth grade when he was bullied for the first time. Born in Benton Harbor as one of six kids to a single mother, Davis remembers being chased home from school by a group of kids nearly everyday. But his life would change when his uncle took him to the FireHouse Gym in Benton Harbor. Boxing built his self confidence, built his discipline and helped him overcome his insecurities, Davis said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKHM
NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Contestant Brayden Lape to perform at the K105.3 Fall Fest and Chili Classic on October 1
Jackson, Mich. (Sept. 27, 2022) – Brayden Lape, the 16-year-old Grass Lake native that became an instant TV sensation after his performance last week on NBC’s hit show “The Voice” will perform at this year’s K105.3 Fall Fest and Chili Classic, the station announced today. Lape will perform at the event this Saturday (October 1) at approximately 2 p.m. ET on the Harvest Solar stage located at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Mechanic St. in downtown Jackson.
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
WILX-TV
Inclimate weather forces cancellation of Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The threat of rain has damped a popular fundraiser. Sparrow Hospital and the Sparrow Foundation announced Sunday morning that this year’s Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert has been canceled. The annual 19th annual concert is a fundraiser for the Ron Mason Fund for...
WKHM
RW Mercer To Merger with Minnesota Based Company
Friday The RW Mercer Company of Jackson, Michigan and Pump and Meter Services of Hopkins, Minnesota announced they have signed an agreement to join both businesses, under a new holding company. The holding company will be owned by Andy Mercer and Kurt Rademacher. The companies will continue to operate independently...
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Comments / 0