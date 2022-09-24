Concord 70, Vandercook Lake 0: Concord High School celebrated Senior Night with a number of wrinkles in a contest against Vandercook Lake. The Yellow Jackets kicked off the game with a 76-yard touchdown pass from Abe Reiniche – a 305-pound lineman – to Mekhi Wingfield. T.J. Allen caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Riske for a 16-0 lead. Collin Thompson scored the third touchdown for the Yellow Jackets on a 1-yard run for a 24-0 lead to end the first quarter. Levi Raymond scored for Concord on a 31-yard run, Wingfield caught a 15-yard pass from Riske for another second-quarter score, Lewis Fritz caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Riske, Thompson scored his second touchdown on a 28-yard run, and Wingfield scored his second touchdown of the game on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Riske for a 57-0 halftime lead. The running clock made for a quick second half for both teams. Wingfield scored on the opening kickoff for a 60-yard return for a score and T.J. Allen returned an interception 31-yards for a pick-six touchdown. Riske, a freshman, finished with 210 yard passing and four touchdowns for Concord. Allen finished with 10 tackles for Concord, an interception and a fumble recovery. The Jayhawks’ offense had negative yards in the contest. Vandercook will travel for Farwell on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff, while Concord will host Gobles for its fall homecoming next Friday.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO