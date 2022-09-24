ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 26 – September 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Fire Destroys Camper in Green River; Investigation Continues

GREEN RIVER — An investigation will continue after it was determined the cause of a camper fire in Green River yesterday was matches, according to the Green River Fire Department. Around 4:52 p.m. on Monday, September 26, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD), along with the Green River Police...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Local Missoula Children’s Theater auditions taking place Monday

September 25, 2022 — Sweetwater BOCES and the Missoula Children’s Theater’s fall production is coming up this Saturday. Auditions for any Sweetwater County District #1 student will begin Monday, September 26, at 4:30 p.m. in the Rock Springs High School Auditorium. According to information received by the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Our Care Management team helps make sure all of your healthcare needs are met

Did you know you or your family may ask for a Care Management consultation when receiving care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County? In fact, case managers strive to offer a consultation to all hospitalized patients when requested. Additionally, any person obtaining hospital services who may need Care Management assistance. The ability to focus on patient needs, offer support, and develop compassionate interpersonal relationships is an attribute you can count on from the Care Management team.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

