wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 26 – September 27, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Fire Destroys Camper in Green River; Investigation Continues
GREEN RIVER — An investigation will continue after it was determined the cause of a camper fire in Green River yesterday was matches, according to the Green River Fire Department. Around 4:52 p.m. on Monday, September 26, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD), along with the Green River Police...
wyo4news.com
Jeanette Collier (March 14, 1939 – September 23, 2022)
Jeanette “Jeannie” Collier, 83, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Collier died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Earns ‘Ultimate Angler’ Title After Catching Trophy-Sized Fish Of 10 Species
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Garrett Isaacson of Rock Springs is no stranger to Wyoming angling. “My dad was always taking me fishing since I was old enough to walk,” he told Cowboy State Daily on Monday. “Maybe even before then.”. Isaacson recently became...
sweetwaternow.com
Two Illinois Women Arrested after High-Speed Chase on Interstate 80
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Two Illinois women were arrested yesterday after leading Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers on a high speed chase that started in Uinta County and ended in Sweetwater County. One of the women is facing multiple charges. The pursuit started around 5:01 p.m. at milepost 46 near...
wyo4news.com
State Tour of ‘A Sissy in Wyoming’ stage reading production to make stop at the Broadway Theater
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center (AHC), along with other entities, is sponsoring the Cowboy State tour of “A Sissy in Wyoming,” a playwright’s reading based on the remarkable life of Wyoming educator, Vietnam veteran, activist and cross-dresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, who died in 2020.
wyo4news.com
Local Missoula Children’s Theater auditions taking place Monday
September 25, 2022 — Sweetwater BOCES and the Missoula Children’s Theater’s fall production is coming up this Saturday. Auditions for any Sweetwater County District #1 student will begin Monday, September 26, at 4:30 p.m. in the Rock Springs High School Auditorium. According to information received by the...
sweetwaternow.com
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Jasper, Driftwood & Sir Roosevelt
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Jasper. Hi!...
wyo4news.com
Our Care Management team helps make sure all of your healthcare needs are met
Did you know you or your family may ask for a Care Management consultation when receiving care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County? In fact, case managers strive to offer a consultation to all hospitalized patients when requested. Additionally, any person obtaining hospital services who may need Care Management assistance. The ability to focus on patient needs, offer support, and develop compassionate interpersonal relationships is an attribute you can count on from the Care Management team.
