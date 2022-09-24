Read full article on original website
Park Record
Miners honor seniors, who set bar for program
The seniors on Park City’s girls soccer team had their night under the lights at Dozier Field on Monday. The stands were packed, the seniors had their pregame ceremony and they had a big game to play against East. The game didn’t go their way – the Miners lost 2-0 after two East goals in the second half – but a night like Monday’s and a season like this one has meant a lot for Park City’s seniors.
The art and science of Utah Olympic Park’s helicopter chairlift installation
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Olympic Park installed chairlift towers on Sunday amid the colorful leaves, with the help of a helicopter to do the heavy lifting. New ski runs […]
Park Record
Seniors give Miners’ offense a much-needed jolt
When Park City needed points on Friday against Olympus, the Miners turned to their seniors. Quarterback Chase Beyer threw two touchdown passes – one to senior Joseph Eldridge and one to senior Gavin Beichner – and senior Mason Grover led a Park City ground game that rushed for nearly 150 yards against the Titans in the 21-14 win.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
hotelnewsresource.com
Mountainside Community Velvaere Breaks Ground in Park City, Utah
Magleby Development announced the groundbreaking of Velvære a wellness community adjacent to Park City's iconic Deer Valley Resort, positioned within America's newest ski resort, currently under development by Extell Utah. Dedicated to providing residents and club members a holistic wellbeing and adventure-centric lifestyle, Velvære embraces nature and intentional living.
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 3 Start Date and Cast News
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' is down two cast members as the Bravo reality show returns for Season 3.
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
Park Record
Park City Mile Post 2022
Park City Mile Post 2022
kslnewsradio.com
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper is suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at the Point of the Mountain. The city said it wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. But the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. While Geneva Rock has met the requirements...
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
utahbusiness.com
Astra Tower in Salt Lake City announces the closing of a $176 million construction loan
Salt Lake City —Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., (“Cantor”) a leading global financial services firm and real assets investment company, and Silverstein Properties (“Silverstein”), a leading global full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm, announce the latest closing of construction financing for an investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust, Inc. (“CSOZ Trust”).
kslsports.com
Utes Get Commitment From Talented Bishop Gorman Edge
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense just got a little better today with the commitment of Bishop Gorman edge Jonah Leaea. The three-star recruit picked the Utes over other Pac-12 offers including Arizona and Cal. Leaea is relatively new to football coming from a basketball background and is still working...
kslnewsradio.com
Associated Food Stores name David Rice as its new CEO/President
SALT LAKE CITY — Associated Food Stores, a Salt Lake City-based full-service grocery wholesaler, named David Rice as its new president and CEO. The announcement comes after the former president and CEO of the company, Robert Obray, passed away in August. “Bob was an incredible leader and worked closely...
ksl.com
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success
NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
hebervalleyradio.com
Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU
SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
KSLTV
Trail runner hurt by cougar in Millcreek Canyon, DWR searching for the animal
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Wildlife officials are looking for a cougar that hurt a runner after it was startled Sunday morning. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley, the woman and her friend were trail running on the Pipeline Trail in Millcreek Canyon around 8:30 a.m.
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
