ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'We still don't have water or electricity': Voices from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

By Carli Pierson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9Bcd_0i8droq600

For the second time in five years, a major hurricane hit the island of Puerto Rico this week when Hurricane Fiona devastated areas that had only recently been rebuilt and left 80% of homes and businesses in the dark , and many without running water.

This happened as the island was still rebuilding after the deadliest natural disaster in 100 years on the island, Hurricane Maria, which killed about 3,000 people in 2017 and destroyed the island's electrical system.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the island as it begins its very slow recovery from the damage inflicted by Fiona, which included landslides and flooding that washed away houses and destroyed critical infrastructure like bridges. The declaration will help people access emergency individual and public assistance for residents affected by the storm.

Several residents were able to communicate with USA TODAY Opinion about how they are doing, and what they need in the coming days, weeks and months.

'After Hurricane Maria, I left Puerto Rico. I guess I just couldn't handle one more.'

Elba Santos is the mother of Angie Noemí González Santos , who was one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year for 2022. Elba took her three grandchildren, Angie's kids, to live with her in Connecticut after Angie was murdered by her partner, Roberto Felix Diaz, in January 2021. Felix Diaz eventually confessed to her murder and led police to where he had thrown the body in a ravine after strangling her to death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cl1IZ_0i8droq600
Elba Santos, mother of Angie Noemí González Santos, takes a selfie with her three grandkids, Angie's children. Roangelix, 15, is in the passenger seat. In the backseat are Geirielix (12) and Xileirie (8). Elba Santos

When we reached out to Elba to see if she could help us get in touch with family on the island, she told us that she and her three grandkids, Angie's kids, had been saving up to go visit Angie's grave in Puerto Rico. The whole family had planned to chip in a little for the four plane tickets. But now that won't be possible. Because of the devastation on the island, the family will have to use any resources they have to fix their homes and get through the difficult months ahead of them. Elba isn't able to afford the tickets on her own because of the meager wages she makes with her small catering and pastry business.

We must fight back: Fentanyl crisis is an international attack on America

It's a reminder that the devastation doesn't just affect people now, it also affects plans they had for the future.

"After Hurricane Maria, I left Puerto Rico. I guess I just couldn't handle one more. Being in the states after Hurricane Fiona was kind of like reliving the same thing with the difference that this time I was the one trying to reach my family. It was scary because I was over here looking at videos and pictures people would take and post on Facebook. My family was scared and I was giving them updates about what was going on until, of course, they were out of cellphone batteries."

'We went almost five days without work. We still don't have water or electricity.'

Ivelisse Morales is Elba's 37-year-old cousin and the godmother of Roangelix (Angie's 15-year-old daughter) . She wrote us using the messaging service WhatsApp, from the town of Barranquitas, where Elba is also from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWNyC_0i8droq600
37-year-old Ivelisse Morales lives in the town of Barranquitas and is the godmother of Roangelix, the daughter of Angie Noemí González Santos, who was killed by her partner in 2021. She wanted to bring her goddaughter to Puerto Rico as a surprise so she could visit her mother's grave, but after Hurricane Fiona she won't be able to afford the chip in for the plane ticket. Ivelisse Morales

"I am really upset that I can't help my cousin, Elba, and even sadder because she (Roangelix) is my goddaughter and I can't fulfill her wishes (of coming back to see her mom's grave). We were committed, me, my husband, my siblings and my parents, to helping them but this situation with (Hurricane) Fiona is making it impossible.

"We went almost five days without work. We still don't have water or electricity, and we are spending a lot of money having to buy pre-prepared food, gas for the car and for the generator that we have to use. We thought we were going to give her a big surprise, but not being able to now is really sad."

'We cannot complain; we are the lucky ones.'

Cara Rosenthal is an attorney from Florida who has lived in Puerto Rico with her husband and her three children for more than five years. She is a legal consultant with a background in disaster response and recovery services, who also co-chairs the Lovely Little Einsteins Preschools located in San Juan and Vega Alta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYxBA_0i8droq600
Police direct traffic in downtown Condado, Puerto Rico. Cara Rosenthal

"Thankfully, we are fine. Our neighborhood fared well, with no big flooding or mudslides. We weathered the storm on generator power and luckily received water back from the municipality before our cisterns ran dry. Of course, we and several others who camped up with us had to conserve water usage for most of the week. But we absolutely cannot complain. There are many people who are still digging debris out of the way.

Changing Greek life: I wrote about my experience with a Greek life date tradition. The responses gave me hope.

"My friend in Aguadilla is dealing with her mother’s flooded apartment and absolutely no water supply. Generators and cisterns are not the norm here; such luxuries are cost prohibitive for most residents. And so much of the island, particularly more rural areas, have really suffered. Even in the metro area where many have had power and water restored, the supply is inconsistent. Traffic lights are out in most areas. There are several road closures. Public schools remain closed and no date to reopen has been announced.

"This is a testament to the resilience of the people. The experience of having dealt with worse. And also the awareness that there is always someone who has it worse around here. The bottom line is that proper disaster response and recovery services and pre-event planning should have been implemented in such a way that a Category 1 storm should have had little lasting impact. Repairs to infrastructure that should have been made post-Maria remain incomplete and unattended. The people are left to suffer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LosU_0i8droq600
Electricity lines are mangled and dangle precariously in a neighborhood in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Fiona swept through the island this week. Cara Rosenthal

"Claro (one of the largest telecommunications services companies in Puerto Rico) just announced they will be shutting down cell towers. As an operator of a preschool here, communications have been spotty with staff as it is. Now, it will be worse. Local restaurants and businesses are struggling to keep food and perishables. Today, coffee shops that had been open and running solely on generators had to shut their doors.

"The roads in downtown are clear, dangers and hazards are limited. And yet, life cannot fully resume because necessities that better-modified infrastructure and pre-event (hurricane) planning could enable remain disabled. And still, everyone here in downtown will still all agree, we cannot complain; we are the lucky ones.”

'I still have a little food.'

70-year-old Marta Oritz is Elba's mother and lives in Barranquitas, the same town as her niece, Ivelisse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHhkh_0i8droq600
70-year-old Marta tends to her granddaughter's grave in Puerto Rico. Angie Noemí González Santos was murdered by her partner in January of 2021. Marta Oritz

"Well, everything that I had in my refrigerator and freezer was ruined. At least today the lights went back on. But we still don't have running water and my husband has to look for water to be able to clean and bathe. I still have a little food, not much since there was no electricity and we couldn't buy anything.

"It's hard (to find water to drink) because the water I use is rainwater. And because of my health condition, I can't carry water. I have to look for someone to carry water when my husband isn't home. In one leg I have had seven thromboses, I have arthritis, heart conditions and high blood pressure. I have been very anxious without electricity and without water."

More from Carli Pierson:

4 things progressives can do to get ready for November midterm elections

Why must we pick between paychecks and caring for loved ones? We need paid family leave.

Earthquake! The floor beneath my feet swayed. Split-second decisions needed to be made.

Carli Pierson, a New York licensed attorney, is an opinion writer with USA TODAY and a member of the USA TODAY Editorial Board. Follow her on Twitter: @CarliPiersonEsq

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'We still don't have water or electricity': Voices from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Aerial Images Of Hurricane Fiona's Wrath

Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona's devastating blow. A federal disaster was declared for the U.S. territory. Aerial images show the scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Fiona brought devastation to parts of the Caribbean this week, and the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
The Atlantic

Let Puerto Rico Be Free

In 2017, as summer ends, when news anchors first mention the oncoming Hurricane Irma, the people go to the big-box store or the Econo supermarket just a few minutes from home. They try to stock up, but by the time they arrive, the lines are long and most of the shops are running low. They get what they can: some food, a few gallons of water, a portable gas-powered hot plate in case they lose power. They refill their prescriptions and then fill the gas tank after waiting in an hours-long line at the Puma station.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tap Water#Hurricane Maria#Hurricanes#Parental Leave#Disaster Management#Usa Today Opinion
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week

MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
ENVIRONMENT
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
msn.com

American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas

A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
The Independent

Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Rising Sea Levels Will Swallow 650,000 American Homes by 2050: Scientists Warn

American homes are projected to be submerged by rising sea levels by 2050 amid climate change and global warming, scientists warned. A new analysis published last week indicated that hundreds of thousands of individual American properties, including houses, are under threat. The analysis showed that coastal properties are the ones...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Hurricane-chasing drone captures Fiona’s 50ft waves

An unmanned, hurricane-chasing drone has captured footage of nearly 50 feet waves at the centre of Hurricane Fiona.“Saildrone 1078” recorded the enormous waves and wind speeds over 100 mph off Bermuda on Thursday in the midst of the first Category 4 hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season. Hurricane Fiona has wreaked a path of destruction across Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands this week, leaving up to eight people dead and hundreds of thousands without power and water. The storm pummeled Bermuda with heavy rains and winds on Friday, and is now tracking towards the province of Nova...
ENVIRONMENT
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

616K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy