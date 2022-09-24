North Branch volleyball outlasts C-I; Rush City spikes Braham

Braham

Bombers volleyball: Lost 3-0 against Nevis on Monday, Sept. 12, at Braham High School. The Bombers then defeated Ogilvie 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at home before losing to Rush City 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Cambridge Christian

Warriors volleyball: The Cambridge Christian Warriors fell 3-0 to St. Cloud Christian on Thursday, Sept. 15, in St. Cloud.

Warriors soccer: The Cambridge Christian Warriors fell 5-2 to the Willmar Eagles on Friday, Sept. 16, at home. Clay Kroehnert and Michael Newton scored in the loss.

The Warriors are 1-6-1 on the year thus far.

Cambridge-Isanti

Bluejackets boys soccer: The Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer team fell in its only action of the week, 6-0 to the St. Francis Saints on Thursday, Sept. 15, at home.

The loss moved the team to 0-6 thus far on the year.

Bluejackets girls soccer: The Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer team opened the week with a tough loss to St. Francis by a 3-1 score on Sept. 15 at home.

Two days later on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Bluejackets bounced back with a strong defense effort against Proctor, shutting out the Rails 1-0.

Aubrey Herbst scored the lone goal for Cambridge-Isanti, assisted by Alexis Davis.

The team now sits at 4-5 on the year.

Bluejackets volleyball: After opening with a 3-2 loss to North Branch on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Cambridge-Isanti volleyball team rebounded for a 3-0 win over Becker on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The Bluejackets now own a 5-4 record.

Bluejackets girls tennis: The Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis team defeated St. Francis 5-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, on the road.

Singles swept the Saints with Ava Lowman, Evie Porta, Erin Baker and Morgan Okerlund all securing wins. Lyla Hajek and Hannah Bingham won the lone doubles match for the Bluejackets.

Two days later on Sept. 15, the Bluejackets picked up another victory over a Mississippi 8 foe, defeating Chisago Lakes, 5-2, again on the road.

Porta, Baker and Okerlund each won their singles match while the pairs of Leslie Bleess and Isabelle Sullivan, and Anya Lowman and Ainsley Doom claimed victories on the doubles side.

North Branch

Vikings volleyball: North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti battled it out in a dramatic five-set match at Cambridge-Isanti High School on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Vikings won the closely contested set five, 15-13, to win the match 3-2.

The Vikings then got swept by a very tough 4A opponent in the Forest Lake Rangers on Friday, Sept. 16. The Rangers won the three games, 25-10, 26-24, 25-17.

Vikings boys soccer: The North Branch boys soccer team suffered a disappointing 4-0 loss versus its rival Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Sept 13.

The Vikings rebounded to win a closely contested game at Big Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 16, by a score of 3-2. Junior Drew Detzler recorded a hat trick for the Vikings.

Coming off an emotional win against Big Lake, North Branch lost 2-0 to Mesabi East on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Vikings could not find their rhythm all day and Mesabi East took advantage of their opportunities.

Girls tennis: The North Branch girls soccer team lost 6-1 at Big Lake High School on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Rush City

Tigers volleyball: The Tigers defeated Braham 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 15, at home.