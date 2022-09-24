Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Chase, North Iredell dominate against Statesville
OLIN—Garrett Chase erupted for four goals Monday as North Iredell breezed to a 6-2 win over Statesville. The Raiders (6-7, 2-4) scored three goals in each half. Luis Perez and Noah Wittenmyer each scored one goal and assisted another one. William Bush, Isaac Estrada, Reed Hassler and Luis Lopez...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hurricane Ian Impacts Local HS Football Schedules
Due to the possibility of inclement weather, several area high schools football games have been rescheduled. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. All Varsity football games will be played on Thursday, September 29th. The JV football games will be moved to Monday, October 3rd. (Gaston County...
WLOS.com
Mountaineer Monday: Tough loss to shake-off with triple option team coming to town
BOONE, NC (WLOS) — Sunday was not a fun day in Boone. However, the silver lining eventually won out and the App State Mountaineers put the 32-28 loss to James Madison in the past and began looking ahead to week 5. "All of our goals are still in front...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Reunion planned for South Iredell's state championship football team
South Iredell High School will hold a 10-year reunion for the 2012 2AA state championship-winning football team on Oct. 14. The school is hosting coaches, players, cheerleaders, the athletic trainer and athletic director from that season. They will be recognized at halftime of the Kannapolis A.L. Brown game but will have a meet and greet prior to the contest.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
Statesville, September 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Statesville. The Hickory High School soccer team will have a game with West Iredell High School on September 26, 2022, 13:30:00. The A.L. Brown High School soccer team will have a game with South Iredell High School on September 26, 2022, 13:30:00.
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
WBTV
Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 9-15
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Everest Mooresville, LLC to Bhanumati LLC, Ramji Krupa, L.L.C., Ocera Management LLC and Riva, LLC, Lot 2 of Regency Center, 122...
WBTV
Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and mild afternoons will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with a First Alert for Friday through Sunday, as multiple rounds of rain showers will move through the Carolinas, as Hurricane Ian approaches the region. Mornings: Around 50 degrees for the piedmont; around 40 degrees for...
kannapolisnc.gov
New Development Coming to Kannapolis
Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 49 min ago.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29. On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.
Twin brothers dead after wrong-way crash in North Carolina
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLT
In the city of Charlotte, NC, there is one main airport available to the public that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world. This airport covers five thousand five hundred fifty-eight acres or about two thousand two hundred forty-nine hectares of land. This hub for commercial flights is known as Charlotte Douglas International Airport or CLT for short according to IATA airport codes. It has a website for anyone in the Charlotte area who might be interested in booking a flight from there and if you ever need to know the address for this airport, you just need to type in 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway Charlotte, NC into Google Maps or some other GPS app.
