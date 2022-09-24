Read full article on original website
2 unbeatens lead the pack in the girls volleyball rankings
Parkland, the returning PIAA Class 4A runner-up, and Liberty have separated themselves from the pack in the girls volleyball rankings. The two programs boast unbeaten records, although the Trojans have a challenging week ahead with Emmaus and Allentown Central Catholic on the schedule. Liberty swept the Green Hornets to earn...
‘We need more officials.’ Chairman highlights lack of refs at District 11 event
The number of people willing to become an official or referee for youth sports has been steadily decreasing for years. Now, that issue is directly affecting the landscape of high school sports in the Lehigh Valley. Moments after announcing that the District 11 postseason tournaments for several sports will be...
Fletcher, Freedom football flex their physicality to down Central Catholic
Freedom High School running back Jalen Fletcher is listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds. He fits the mold of a scatback; but the senior was every bit a power runner on Saturday night. Fletcher rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns to pace third-ranked Freedom to a 32-12 victory over No....
Pennsylvania High School Junior Varsity football player Treshawn Tracy was shot and killed at 15
Fifteen-year-old Treshawn Tracy had a full life to live. The Sophomore football player on the William Allen Junior Varsity High School football team was shot and killed on Sunday September 25th, according to the Daily Voice. When police arrived at the scene, Tracy was dead. This happened at 3:15 in...
Easton hosts 2022 First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival (PHOTOS)
Area high school marching bands converged Saturday night on Easton’s Cottingham Stadium for the 48th year of the First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival. The Easton Area High School Instrumental Music Association hosts the friendly competition to showcase the talent and skills of participating marching bands. The...
Defending champ wins Easton hot pepper-eating contest after 3 fiery tie-breaker rounds
Bragging rights are in order for Kelly Joel Myers who defended his hot pepper-eating contest crown Saturday after three fiery tie-breaking rounds at the annual Easton event. Myers, the 2021 champion of the Easton Farmers’ Market contest and a 2002 Wilson Area High School alumnus, bested Matthew Leto of Lodi, New Jersey. Both finalists sweated their way through 11 progressively hotter peppers.
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says
A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its five schools, two elementary schools, one intermediate school, one middle school and a high school.
Hunters in Monroe County prepare for archery season
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Few bows are left along the wall at Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitter in Chestnuthill Township, an indication that archery season is near. "Lots of guys coming in for bow repair. coming in for accessories. Broadheads, tree stands, targets. Just getting everything prepped for the season," said Chris Smith, manager at Dunkleberger's Sports Outfitter.
Easton Farmers’ Market making one-time trek north on Saturday to Lafayette College campus
While the Easton Farmers’ Market has operated in a few different locations around downtown Easton over the years, it’ll make its farthest (and highest) move this coming weekend. For one day only this coming Saturday, the farmers’ market will head up to College Hill and set up shop...
Bloomsburg Fair concerts 2022
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well. The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including: John Stanky Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett Chris Ruble Joan […]
“God Loves You Tour” Visits The Keystone State
YORK/ALLENTOWN – Over 9,200 people were part of the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham which made a visit to York on Sunday. Crowds heard praise music along with a message of hope from Franklin Graham. Just in time for the Sunday afternoon event, the weather cleared and sun shone across the outdoor venue at the York Expo Center. Graham said, “You’ve got a ray of hope here tonight” before telling the crowd how God can replace their hopelessness with His Light. More than 190 churches in the York area partnered with the event to bring hope and the love of Jesus Christ to those in attendance. On Saturday, the tour visited Allentown with over 11,000 people attending at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The God Loves You Tour will also travel to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
Fire damages two homes in Tamaqua
Two homes were damaged by fire Monday morning in Tamaqua. The fire started at 528 Arlington street as a kitchen fire and spread to 530 Arlington Street. No injuries were reported. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
Tractor Trailer Rollover Closes Route 901 near Northumberland/Schuylkill County Line
A tractor trailer rollover closed Route 901 near the Northumberland/Schuylkill County line on Monday morning. The incident happened just before 11:00am at the intersection of Route 901 and Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township. A tractor trailer hauling garbage overturned. As of 12:15pm, Route 901 was still closed from the...
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
Missing elk returned to its owner in Lehigh Township
An elk that broke free in Lehigh Township Friday afternoon has been safely returned to its owner. Township police Chief Scott Fogel said that at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that a large male elk had escaped from a pen on Peach Drive in the Danielsville section of the township.
Resident injured in Lansford blaze
A man is hospitalized after a fire ravaged his home Sunday night in Lansford. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. at his home located at 428 East Front St. The blaze was located in the living room of the single family dwelling. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
