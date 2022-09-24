Read full article on original website
Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states
PHOENIX — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks. The...
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral
BOISE, IDAHO — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote in an affidavit...
Capitol rioter, a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term
DES MOINES, IOWA — A judge sentenced a Capitol rioter to seven years in prison Tuesday, calling the Iowa man a “one man wrecking ball" who helped in a sustained assault on a police officer. Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Kyle Young in U.S. District Court in Washington...
States get final OK to build highway EV charging network
WASHINGTON — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
Florida residents flock to NC ahead of Hurricane Ian
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact North Carolina until at least Friday, but Duke Energy is already preparing for the storm, and some Floridians are headed to the Triangle. Ian is expected to impact three of the six states Duke Energy serves. Jeff Brooks, a...
House Jan. 6 committee postpones public hearing because of Hurricane Ian
CNN — The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol postponed its hearing scheduled for Wednesday in light of Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida. The panel had originally scheduled a hearing for Wednesday to reveal new information it has uncovered since its last...
Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway accepted...
NC child safety leaders to advocate for safe gun storage in 2023
Child safety leaders in North Carolina said they'll try again next year to convince lawmakers to approve a statewide education campaign on safe gun storage. There were 116 children who died in 2021 from gunshot wounds, which included homicide, suicide and unintentional shootings. Firearm deaths were the leading cause of injury death in 2021 for children in North Carolina.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar...
South Carolina lawmakers won't pass stricter abortion laws
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Abortion laws in South Carolina almost certainly won't get more restrictive, after Republicans in the General Assembly could not agree on a total ban on the procedure during a special legislative session Tuesday. South Carolina was for decades at the forefront of more restrictive abortion laws...
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Ian approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials with Duke Energy met with leaders from Durham, Orange, Chatham and Lee Counties today, to talk about storm preparation. Making sure they are all in sync so they can respond quickly to outages. WALK SECOND MON. WRAL's Durham Reporter Sarah Krueger is live on Main...
Abortion-rights group leader lends support to NC candidates
RALEIGH, N.C. — The head of a national political action committee working to elect women who support abortion rights visited North Carolina on Tuesday, joining candidates she says must win this fall to block Republican attempts to enact more restrictions. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also stood beside EMILY's List...
Ian on track to strike Florida as major hurricane Wednesday, could bring rain for days over central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina are bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Hurricane Ian blasted across Cuba as a major Category 3 storm on Tuesday. The models bring the storm ashore again in southwestern Florida, through central Florida and on a track through Georgia and the Carolinas through the weekend.
Yellen warns inaction on climate could cause economic crisis
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of economic calamity if climate change is not addressed with immediate government intervention. Joined by local business owners and prominent Democrats in North Carolina, Yellen said the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters could create devastating short-term supply reductions of everyday goods that could cause prices to skyrocket.
Hurricane Ian strengthening ahead of Florida landfall, on track for remnants to hit NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina are bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Ian has...
ADAM LIPTAK: Top state judges make rare plea in momentous Supreme Court election case
WASHINGTON — “It’s the biggest federalism issue in a long time,” Chief Justice Nathan Hecht of the Texas Supreme Court said on the phone the other day. “Maybe ever.”. He was explaining why the Conference of Chief Justices, a group representing the top state judicial...
Ahead of November election, NC Democrats tout abortion rights while Republicans focus on reviving economy
North Carolina Democrats are increasing their focus on reproductive rights to motivate voters this November. On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List, a national group dedicated to identifying and promoting pro-choice female candidates for office, held a news conference to draw attention to the issue at the state level.
Review: A Montana private detective faces two mysteries
“Treasure State” by C.J. Box (Minotaur) Former police officer turned Montana private detective Cassie Dewell has two bizarre mysteries on her hands. First off, a wealthy matron who’d been bilked by a conman needs her help — not to find the conman but locate the private eye she originally hired to solve the case. The last time the woman heard from him, he was hot on the scammer’s trail, but now he seems to have disappeared. Tracing the private eye’s steps, Dewell soon learns the conman has victimized at least a half-dozen women.
Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes: NC will feel impacts from Hurricane Ian all weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina are bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Hurricane Ian on Tuesday made landfall in Cuba as a major Category 3 storm. Ian is expected to make a second landfall in Florida by Thursday morning. After that, it will weaken and bring heavy rain to N.C.
