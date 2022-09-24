ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdenville, OK

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states

PHOENIX — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks. The...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

BOISE, IDAHO — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
City
Holdenville, OK
State
Tennessee State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
WRAL News

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

WASHINGTON — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Florida residents flock to NC ahead of Hurricane Ian

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact North Carolina until at least Friday, but Duke Energy is already preparing for the storm, and some Floridians are headed to the Triangle. Ian is expected to impact three of the six states Duke Energy serves. Jeff Brooks, a...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe

RALEIGH, N.C. — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway accepted...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prisons#Prison Violence#Prison Guards#The Associated Press#Oklahoma De
WRAL News

NC child safety leaders to advocate for safe gun storage in 2023

Child safety leaders in North Carolina said they'll try again next year to convince lawmakers to approve a statewide education campaign on safe gun storage. There were 116 children who died in 2021 from gunshot wounds, which included homicide, suicide and unintentional shootings. Firearm deaths were the leading cause of injury death in 2021 for children in North Carolina.
KIDS
WRAL News

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

South Carolina lawmakers won't pass stricter abortion laws

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Abortion laws in South Carolina almost certainly won't get more restrictive, after Republicans in the General Assembly could not agree on a total ban on the procedure during a special legislative session Tuesday. South Carolina was for decades at the forefront of more restrictive abortion laws...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Abortion-rights group leader lends support to NC candidates

RALEIGH, N.C. — The head of a national political action committee working to elect women who support abortion rights visited North Carolina on Tuesday, joining candidates she says must win this fall to block Republican attempts to enact more restrictions. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also stood beside EMILY's List...
ELECTIONS
WRAL News

Ian on track to strike Florida as major hurricane Wednesday, could bring rain for days over central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina are bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Hurricane Ian blasted across Cuba as a major Category 3 storm on Tuesday. The models bring the storm ashore again in southwestern Florida, through central Florida and on a track through Georgia and the Carolinas through the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Yellen warns inaction on climate could cause economic crisis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of economic calamity if climate change is not addressed with immediate government intervention. Joined by local business owners and prominent Democrats in North Carolina, Yellen said the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters could create devastating short-term supply reductions of everyday goods that could cause prices to skyrocket.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Ahead of November election, NC Democrats tout abortion rights while Republicans focus on reviving economy

North Carolina Democrats are increasing their focus on reproductive rights to motivate voters this November. On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List, a national group dedicated to identifying and promoting pro-choice female candidates for office, held a news conference to draw attention to the issue at the state level.
ELECTIONS
WRAL News

Review: A Montana private detective faces two mysteries

“Treasure State” by C.J. Box (Minotaur) Former police officer turned Montana private detective Cassie Dewell has two bizarre mysteries on her hands. First off, a wealthy matron who’d been bilked by a conman needs her help — not to find the conman but locate the private eye she originally hired to solve the case. The last time the woman heard from him, he was hot on the scammer’s trail, but now he seems to have disappeared. Tracing the private eye’s steps, Dewell soon learns the conman has victimized at least a half-dozen women.
MONTANA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy