Project Change: Great Bend Eco Devo has plans for old hotel property
Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.
Sunflower Diversified Services sponsors drawing for new vehicle
If a new vehicle is on the wish list for next year, local and area residents are encouraged to take a chance on winning a Chevy Trailblazer ACTIV, while simultaneously supporting children and adults with special needs. Sunflower Diversified Services is hosting this fundraiser; Ehler Chevrolet, Hoisington, is a sponsor....
Local bidders will be given first look at specs on Hays USD 489 bond
The Hays school board heard a report on the progress of the bond issues projects at its meeting Monday. Preston Moore of Nabholz Construction, which is the district's construction manager at risk, discussed his company's role in bidding and managing subcontractors and vendors on the project. The designs for the...
Volunteers make 25 stops on first weekend of Great Bend cleanup
The dumpsters are filling up at Sunflower Diversified Services on east 10th Street in Great Bend. Two dozen Damn It, Do It volunteers helped with the city-wide cleanup in Great Bend, picking up various items for disposal at 25 residences around the city. "We took everything from tires on rims,...
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
Rosewood Rodeo returns to provide free entertainment in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The wise and illustrious founding father Benjamin Franklin penned the quote, “Energy and persistence conquer all things.” Organizers of Rosewood Rodeo are getting ready to put those words to the test, in preparation for the annual therapeutic Rodeo. After a two-year hiatus, Rosewood Rodeo will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Great Bend Expo III Arena, located at Barton County Fairground, two miles west on 10th and Patton Road.
Pickin' at the Depot returns to Holyrood on Oct. 1
All aboard to save the depot. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Holyrood Booster Club returns its annual fundraiser "Pickin' at the Depot," to help raise funds to preserve the historic 1887 Santa Fe Depot. The event will feature live music, games, carriage rides, and food. "A few years ago, a...
Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
Cop Shop (9/26)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/26) At 2:33 a.m. an accident was reported at Susank Road & NE 230 Road in Susank. At 8:33 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 1257 NW K-96 Highway in Albert. At 10:14 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 777 NW...
NWester: To Grandma Freda, with love: Gorham woman opens bakery featuring grandmother’s recipes
GORHAM — Freda Henrickson would be one proud grandmother if she was alive today. One of the Ellis woman’s two granddaughters is carrying on her baking legacy – in a big way. Amadee Staab has turned an old tin shed at her rural family home just outside...
Zuniga accepts executive-director position at Sunflower Diversified
Since Shelby Zuniga realizes her professional and personal lives are meshing well with one another. She has accepted the position of Sunflower Diversified Services executive director. Zuniga, a Great Bend native, had served as the interim executive director for the past few months while maintaining her chief financial officer duties.
Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought
ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Great Bend Oct. 1
The colors of Alzheimer's flowers tell a story. Orange flowers are a dream of a world without the disease. Yellow flowers are for those giving care to someone with the Alzheimer's, blue flowers are for those afflicted with the disease, and purple flowers are a memorial to someone lost to the disease. The white flower gives hope. At each Walk to End Alzheimer's, there is just one white flower - a symbol of the first survivor of Alzheimer's.
Reno County Commission to discuss liquor by the drink Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners are not wasting any time bringing the issue of liquor by the drink to the table. The matter is on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. It comes less than a week after the county commission and staff learned of a business that...
Midwest Energy holding public meeting in Great Bend on proposed rate changes
Midwest Energy is proposing a new three-part electric rate structure for residential and small business (General Service Small) featuring a customer charge, energy charge and a demand charge and would begin Jan. 1, 2023. The proposed rate changes would be revenue-neutral for the cooperative and would be phased in over a period of four years. As demand charges are introduced, energy charges will decline each year, offsetting much (in some cases, all) of the demand charge, resulting in a $0 monthly increase for an average residential customer.
Tribute to James Taylor is season’s first Community Concert
Nashville-based Steve Leslie will sing a heart-warming tribute to legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor in “How Sweet It Is,” the first concert of the Golden Belt Community Concert Association’s 2022-2023 season. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Dodge City residents to vote on various tax initiatives
Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) — On November 8, 2022, Dodge City voters will have the opportunity to consider a one-halfpercent, or 0.50% retail sales tax increase on the ballot.The City of Dodge City Commission approved Resolution No. 2022-30 at the August 15 meeting. This resolutionauthorized the question to be submitted to the Ford County Election Clerk and be placed on the 2022 electionballot for citizens to vote on.
UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning
RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
Hoisington Library to host Civil War presentation on Oct. 8
Hoisington Public Library will host “The Civil War in Kansas,” a presentation and discussion by Will Haynes at 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas. Refreshments will be served. For Kansans, the...
Drought leads to fish salvage in Ellis, other towns
ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — The drought that has been affecting communities across Kansas is causing problems for the fish at several Kansas lakes. As the water recedes, fish could die. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has issued public fish salvage orders for these four lakes: Ellis City Lake (order issued on Monday) […]
