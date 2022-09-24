ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larned, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Project Change: Great Bend Eco Devo has plans for old hotel property

Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Larned, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Manhattan, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
KWCH.com

Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
GORHAM, KS
Great Bend Post

Rosewood Rodeo returns to provide free entertainment in Great Bend

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The wise and illustrious founding father Benjamin Franklin penned the quote, “Energy and persistence conquer all things.” Organizers of Rosewood Rodeo are getting ready to put those words to the test, in preparation for the annual therapeutic Rodeo. After a two-year hiatus, Rosewood Rodeo will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Great Bend Expo III Arena, located at Barton County Fairground, two miles west on 10th and Patton Road.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Pickin' at the Depot returns to Holyrood on Oct. 1

All aboard to save the depot. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Holyrood Booster Club returns its annual fundraiser "Pickin' at the Depot," to help raise funds to preserve the historic 1887 Santa Fe Depot. The event will feature live music, games, carriage rides, and food. "A few years ago, a...
HOLYROOD, KS
Hutch Post

Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
RENO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Broadway#Green Coffee#Food Drink#Middle Eastern Cuisine#Rock
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (9/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/26) At 2:33 a.m. an accident was reported at Susank Road & NE 230 Road in Susank. At 8:33 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 1257 NW K-96 Highway in Albert. At 10:14 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 777 NW...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought

ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
ELLIS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Great Bend Post

Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Great Bend Oct. 1

The colors of Alzheimer's flowers tell a story. Orange flowers are a dream of a world without the disease. Yellow flowers are for those giving care to someone with the Alzheimer's, blue flowers are for those afflicted with the disease, and purple flowers are a memorial to someone lost to the disease. The white flower gives hope. At each Walk to End Alzheimer's, there is just one white flower - a symbol of the first survivor of Alzheimer's.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Midwest Energy holding public meeting in Great Bend on proposed rate changes

Midwest Energy is proposing a new three-part electric rate structure for residential and small business (General Service Small) featuring a customer charge, energy charge and a demand charge and would begin Jan. 1, 2023. The proposed rate changes would be revenue-neutral for the cooperative and would be phased in over a period of four years. As demand charges are introduced, energy charges will decline each year, offsetting much (in some cases, all) of the demand charge, resulting in a $0 monthly increase for an average residential customer.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Tribute to James Taylor is season’s first Community Concert

Nashville-based Steve Leslie will sing a heart-warming tribute to legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor in “How Sweet It Is,” the first concert of the Golden Belt Community Concert Association’s 2022-2023 season. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
GREAT BEND, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Dodge City residents to vote on various tax initiatives

Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) — On November 8, 2022, Dodge City voters will have the opportunity to consider a one-halfpercent, or 0.50% retail sales tax increase on the ballot.The City of Dodge City Commission approved Resolution No. 2022-30 at the August 15 meeting. This resolutionauthorized the question to be submitted to the Ford County Election Clerk and be placed on the 2022 electionballot for citizens to vote on.
DODGE CITY, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning

RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
LANGDON, KS
KSN News

Drought leads to fish salvage in Ellis, other towns

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — The drought that has been affecting communities across Kansas is causing problems for the fish at several Kansas lakes. As the water recedes, fish could die. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has issued public fish salvage orders for these four lakes: Ellis City Lake (order issued on Monday) […]
ELLIS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy