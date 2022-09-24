ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

LehighValleyLive.com

State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
LehighValleyLive.com

Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here

Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
LehighValleyLive.com

Susan Wild aligns with far-left by rallying with Fetterman campaign in Bethlehem Twp. | Letter

John Fetterman is the most far-left candidate Pennsylvania has seen in my lifetime. On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh Valley, rallied with him. It’s no secret that Fetterman’s record on crime is about as weak as it could be. As chair of the state’s parole board, he broke records for the number of commutations he gave out. Then there’s clip after clip of him musing about releasing large numbers of criminals back onto the streets. All this at a time when crime has spiked. Does Wild support him on this?
