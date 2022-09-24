Read full article on original website
Ollie’s bargain-hunting shoppers push the Pa. retailer’s growth to 457 stores
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet president and CEO John Swygert described the last two-and-a-half years as “a total rollercoaster ride.”. “It was a challenge from every aspect you could think of,” he said. In December 2019, co-founder and longtime Ollie’s CEO Mark Butler died unexpectedly at the age of...
3 new state parks in eastern Pa. backed with $45M in new spending
Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre...
Lehigh Valley weather: Will Hurricane Ian bring heavy rain to our region? What forecasters predict.
Hurricane Ian continues to spin in the Caribbean Sea with steady winds of 80 mph Monday morning, and forecasters are expecting the storm to rapidly intensify into a powerful Category 3 or Category 4 hurricane before it takes aim at Florida later this week. Will the storm push its way...
Busiest August in 8 years caps Lehigh Valley airport’s bustling summer travel season
Lehigh Valley International Airport’s bustling 2022 summer travel season was capped off with a very busy August — more good news for the region’s airport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, saw an early surge of travel in April...
California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative earlier this month to drive up tourism in native communities. The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1...
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how it'll rank compared to other states.
New Jersey’s gasoline tax will drop by one penny a gallon next weekend making it the 11th highest rate in the nation. Beginning October 1, the Garden State will collect 41.4 cents for each gallon of gasoline sold in the state and 48.4 cents on every gallon of diesel, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced last month.
State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
2 teams make their debut in the high school football Top 10
The regular season has hit the midway point, and new teams have finally climbed into the high school football rankings. Whitehall, which knocked off Parkland, and Southern Lehigh, which suffered its only loss to Quakertown in Week 1, are the latest additions to the Top 10.
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
Oz, Shapiro set for ‘candidate conversations’ with Pa. Chamber after debates fall through
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro are confirmed for “candidate conversations” at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner next month in Hershey. The separate 30-minute discussions on Oct. 3 at Hershey Lodge will occur after a point-counterpoint exchange featuring...
Jim Florio, feisty former N.J. governor, congressman, dies at 85
Former Gov. Jim Florio, a pugnacious Democrat whose landmark initiatives on gun control and the environment endured decades after angry New Jersey voters denied him a second term because of his tax increases, died Sunday. The former amateur boxer and U.S. Navy officer, who served eight terms in Congress before...
Reopening in sight for Slate Belt road closed due to massive rockfall
Upper Mount Bethel Township officials have announced that the final piece of a rockfall mitigation puzzle has been set in place. The township has reached an agreement with a landowner to access a steep slope that reaches above Riverton Road near the Delaware River. A section of Riverton Road has...
Workforce development programs proposed for Allentown, Bethlehem
A new program by the Hispanic Center of Lehigh Valley and St. Luke’s University Health Network just received $450,000 in state funding to bring workforce development centers to South Bethlehem and Allentown Monday. The program is expected to provide skill-based training, employment services and bilingual case management and address...
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says
A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its five schools, two elementary schools, one intermediate school, one middle school and a high school.
Here’s what you need to know about spotted lanternflies in Pa.
Spotted lanternflies’ love for tall, vertical surfaces as the perfect launching spot for their weak flights is the reason piles of the insects are showing up around places like office buildings, according to a Penn State researcher. “They often end up at the base of buildings or the sides...
Susan Wild aligns with far-left by rallying with Fetterman campaign in Bethlehem Twp. | Letter
John Fetterman is the most far-left candidate Pennsylvania has seen in my lifetime. On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh Valley, rallied with him. It’s no secret that Fetterman’s record on crime is about as weak as it could be. As chair of the state’s parole board, he broke records for the number of commutations he gave out. Then there’s clip after clip of him musing about releasing large numbers of criminals back onto the streets. All this at a time when crime has spiked. Does Wild support him on this?
My son’s rent went up almost 15%. Can the landlord do that?
Q. My son and daughter-in-law have been renting a condo and their lease is up. But the landlord wants to raise the rent by almost 15%. I know costs are up everywhere but can they do that?. — Concerned parent. A. That’s a big hike. Unfortunately, yes, in most...
Lehigh Valley couple dies following crash on Route 309
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
Dear Annie: Adult children should not have to be reminded to call or send cards to their grandmothers
DEAR ANNIE: I must disagree with your advice to “Brokenhearted in Ohio.” These adult children should not have to be reminded to call or send a card to their grandmother on her birthday or any holiday. They are being very disrespectful, no matter how busy their lives are.
