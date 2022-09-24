ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge

The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
FanSided

Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo continues to tease with offensive ability

The Miami Heat are tipping off training camp, like every other NBA team and in every other year before an NBA season. That’s a custom, a standard. What has also become custom, it seems, is Bam Adebayo teasing fans and the Miami Heat alike with his offensive ability in the preseason days, only to show only mere increments of it all during the regular season.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

