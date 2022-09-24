Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Homestead Restaurant & Bakery tasty bread, treats and dishes make mouthwatering memories

Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Big 4 Guide to West Michigan pumpkin patches & cider mills
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is finally upon us! Many of us are looking for outdoor activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19. It’s also great to just get outside, enjoy some nature and get some amazing donuts, pumpkins and cider. We’ve come up with a list of West Michigan cider mills/orchards/pumpkin patches for you and your family or friends to enjoy.
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
WOOD
List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
Free Courts for One of the Fastest-Growing Sports Opening Up On Grand Rapids’ West Side
Las Canchas (Spanish for The Courts) are set to open at on Grand Rapids West Side this October. What sport can you play on the new courts? Fustal!. According to United States Youth Fustal, the sport dates back to 1930, when Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Former J. Gardella's building to be new French-style restaurant, parts of bar sold to movie set
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the oldest storefronts along Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids is officially getting a new life. Plus part of it's history will be used in a national movie set. The 3-story building at 11 Ionia Avenue SW was built in 1890. In 1996,...
muskegonchannel.com
Paranormal Muskegon Visits the Nunica Cemetery
Paranormal Muskegon is back! And what better way to begin than with a ghost-hunting lesson? There are quite a few places around that we could have went ghost-hunting in; but there is no better place to look for ghosts than Nunica Cemetery; one the most haunted places in Michigan. It has long been rumored to be haunted by a variety of spirits and there are countless stories of ghosts from both visitors to the area as well as investigators.
Celebrating New White Pine Trailhead with 4th Annual White Pine Ride
After weeks of construction, the White Pine Trailhead is finally complete!. The new addition is the fifth and final element to the Cadillac Commons, and will be one of the endpoints on the White Pine Trail. The trail runs from Cadillac all the way down to Grand Rapids. The Rotary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Rapids Santa Parade Gets New Name & Updated Date For 2022
More changes have been announced for the Grand Rapids Santa Parade presented by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber. The Grand Rapids Junior Chamberback in July originally announced a 'Save The Date' For December 3rd. In August, the date for the parade was updated, and the Santa Parade for Grand Rapids...
Small business using robbery as ‘lesson,’ owner shares message with burglar
New data from the United States Chamber of Commerce shows that more than half of small retail businesses have experienced theft in 2022.
lanthorn.com
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
Candlelight Halloween Concert Coming To Grand Rapids Fountain Street Church
A Halloween concert event that has performed in over 90 cities across the world will be heading to Grand Rapids this October. The Candlelight experience is set to hit Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids for two shows on Saturday, October 29th. There are two shows scheduled for 6p & 8:30p.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WZZM 13
Newaygo Co. restaurant destroyed by fire in 2018 is one step closer to re-opening
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A groundbreaking for the Smuggler's Cove restaurant in Newaygo took place on Tuesday after the original building had to be completely demolished due to a fire in 2018. A part of the Newaygo community since the 1870s, the building has housed many different restaurants over...
wgvunews.org
Black Wallstreet GR's plans for flagship district revealed in new renderings
Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) has been working since 2020 on the long-term mission to grow a thriving Black business district on the city’s southeast side, combating gentrification and building generational wealth and opportunity. Founder and President, Preston Sain said his team is now one step closer, as the...
HS senior feels ‘like royalty’ after classmates put her in spotlight
Although she is a senior, this is the first year Sinclaire Bice has attended Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
rejournals.com
JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan
Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
Total closure planned for portion of I-96 in Grand Rapids beginning this week
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of I-96 will undergo a total closure starting this week, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. The total closure will affect westbound lanes first, before it switches over to the eastbound lanes. Westbound I-96 is scheduled to close at 5 a.m. Wednesday through...
Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th Street
Twice over the last two weeks, large sinkholes have opened up along the Grand Rapids-Kentwood border.
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
Comments / 1