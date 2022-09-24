Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Maize n Brew
Survey: What Michigan position group are you most concerned about following the Maryland game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. After a hard-fought seven-point victory over Maryland, Michigan turns its attention to the Iowa Hawkeyes....
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top four list for 2023 four-star OT
Michigan hosted another small but talented group of visitors for the first conference game of the season on Saturday. The Wolverines also made the cut for one of their top targets along the offensive line. Michigan makes top four for four-star OT. Michigan made the cut for one of the...
Maize n Brew
Grading Michigan’s performance against Maryland
Quarterbacks: B- Given his promising performances in the non-conference slate, J.J. McCarthy’s debut Big Ten start was just okay. The sophomore did just enough to keep Michigan multi-dimensional, but the overthrows, one underthrow and misreads on read-options need to be cleaned up if the offense is to run at full capacity.
Maize n Brew
Evaluating the good and the bad from Michigan’s win over Maryland
The Michigan Wolverines got off to a strong start in their Big Ten title defense with a 34-27 victory over the Maryland Terrapins. It wasn’t smooth sailing the whole way, as Michigan was tested for 60 minutes and made mistakes we hadn’t seen the Wolverines make all season. From fumbles to lack of pass rush, there are numerous things they need to clean up before games like Penn State and Michigan State come up in the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maize n Brew
Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit
With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh expects ‘knock down, drag out kind of affair’ against Iowa this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines are 4-0 after Saturday’s 34-27 victory over the Maryland Terrapins. It wasn’t always easy, but the Wolverines faced and overcame adversity for the first time this season, in large part due to running back Blake Corum carryint the ball 30 times for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 4
Michigan’s start to the Big Ten season was a rocky one. In no uncertain terms, the Wolverines did not look like the well-oiled machined that demolished their non-conference opponents. One can point the finger at the step-up in competition — and the “want-to” of the Terrapins — for the lackluster showing. Although the Wolverines maintained the No. 4 spot in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), they will have to step up their game as the Big Ten schedule carries on.
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Maryland
The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines opened up their conference season against Maryland Saturday at home. They found a way to take care of business and ended up beating the Terrapins by a score of 34-27. Michigan maintains perfection, improving to 4-0 on the season, but there were a lot of things revealed about this team after an up-and-down performance. None were a cause for immediate concern, but there are some things that need to be fixed sooner rather than later.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maize n Brew
It was a good time for Michigan Football to get punched in the mouth
It wasn’t a bad day for Michigan on Saturday, but it sure was a football fight. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 18-for-26 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Blake Corum rushed for 243 yards, seventh best in Michigan history. Michigan’s defense had two clutch interceptions. Michigan won.
Maize n Brew
Michigan RB Blake Corum named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
After putting the team on his back against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has been named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Corum ran the ball 30 times for 243 yards — a career-best for him — and two...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s defense still has lessons to learn following start of Big Ten play
In last year’s Big Ten opener, criticisms of the Wolverines following a tight victory over Rutgers were centered largely on the offensive side of the ball. This year — perhaps to be expected — the questions have centered on the defense. Some aspects of Saturday’s performance were...
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Iowa press conference
After a gritty but ultimately victorious performance against the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his weekly appearance before the media on Monday to discuss what he learned about his team and what he’s looking for ahead of the Wolverines’ game against Iowa. Here are the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maize n Brew
‘This one made it so much better’: Christian Anderson Jr. discusses Michigan official visit
Now that he has started his junior year of high school, 2024 Michigan Wolverines point guard commit Christian Anderson Jr. was able to go on an official visit to Ann Arbor, doing so this weekend. It was certainly a full circle moment for the Anderson family. “We came on an...
Maize n Brew
Michigan ranked No. 4 in AP Poll for fourth straight week
For the fourth consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines have been ranked at No. 4 in the AP Poll. Georgia remains at the top of the poll, with Alabama (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3) and Clemson (No. 5) rounding out the top five. Checking in around the Big Ten, Penn...
Maize n Brew
Handing out game balls for Michigan’s 34-27 victory over Maryland
The Michigan Wolverines opened up Big Ten play much like last year with a sluggish, concerning, hard-fought home victory over a mediocre team. Even the automatic kicker Jake Moody kept with tradition by missing a field goal in the conference opener for the second-straight year. In what was advertised as...
Maize n Brew
Betting odds released for Michigan’s first road game of the season at Iowa
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business yesterday against a fierce opponent in the Maryland Terrapins, but next week will be another step up in competition. Not only is the game on the road, but it is against the toughest defense the Wolverines will have seen so far in 2022 — the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Comments / 0