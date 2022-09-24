ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Grading Michigan’s performance against Maryland

Quarterbacks: B- Given his promising performances in the non-conference slate, J.J. McCarthy’s debut Big Ten start was just okay. The sophomore did just enough to keep Michigan multi-dimensional, but the overthrows, one underthrow and misreads on read-options need to be cleaned up if the offense is to run at full capacity.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Maize n Brew

Evaluating the good and the bad from Michigan’s win over Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines got off to a strong start in their Big Ten title defense with a 34-27 victory over the Maryland Terrapins. It wasn’t smooth sailing the whole way, as Michigan was tested for 60 minutes and made mistakes we hadn’t seen the Wolverines make all season. From fumbles to lack of pass rush, there are numerous things they need to clean up before games like Penn State and Michigan State come up in the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit

With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 4

Michigan’s start to the Big Ten season was a rocky one. In no uncertain terms, the Wolverines did not look like the well-oiled machined that demolished their non-conference opponents. One can point the finger at the step-up in competition — and the “want-to” of the Terrapins — for the lackluster showing. Although the Wolverines maintained the No. 4 spot in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), they will have to step up their game as the Big Ten schedule carries on.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: Maryland

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines opened up their conference season against Maryland Saturday at home. They found a way to take care of business and ended up beating the Terrapins by a score of 34-27. Michigan maintains perfection, improving to 4-0 on the season, but there were a lot of things revealed about this team after an up-and-down performance. None were a cause for immediate concern, but there are some things that need to be fixed sooner rather than later.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

It was a good time for Michigan Football to get punched in the mouth

It wasn’t a bad day for Michigan on Saturday, but it sure was a football fight. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 18-for-26 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Blake Corum rushed for 243 yards, seventh best in Michigan history. Michigan’s defense had two clutch interceptions. Michigan won.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Iowa press conference

After a gritty but ultimately victorious performance against the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his weekly appearance before the media on Monday to discuss what he learned about his team and what he’s looking for ahead of the Wolverines’ game against Iowa. Here are the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan ranked No. 4 in AP Poll for fourth straight week

For the fourth consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines have been ranked at No. 4 in the AP Poll. Georgia remains at the top of the poll, with Alabama (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3) and Clemson (No. 5) rounding out the top five. Checking in around the Big Ten, Penn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out game balls for Michigan’s 34-27 victory over Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines opened up Big Ten play much like last year with a sluggish, concerning, hard-fought home victory over a mediocre team. Even the automatic kicker Jake Moody kept with tradition by missing a field goal in the conference opener for the second-straight year. In what was advertised as...
ANN ARBOR, MI

