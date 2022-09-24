ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Prepares for the Arrival of Hurricane Ian

Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Florida State Emergency Operations Center has issued the following overview on the outlook for and status of preparations for Hurricane Ian. Current Watches and Warnings in Effect:. • Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Lower Keys (from the 7 Mile Bridge...
Governor DeSantis - This is a Dangerous Life Threatening Storm

Sarasota - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Governor DeSantis held news conferences in Tallahassee in Sarasota Tuesday, calling on the public to heed warnings and take Hurricane Ian seriously. The governor emphasized the danger of Hurricane Ian which is coming ashore Wednesday as a major Category 3 Hurricane with the potential...
FEMA Prepositioning Supplies and Personnel Ahead of Landfall

Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is prepositioning supplies and personnel to strategic locations in Florida and Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall on the U.S. mainland. FEMA says that will allow them to get help where it needs as soon as possible. Supplies...
Florida Department of Health: Specials Need Shelters

Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health has prepared for Special Needs Shelter operations to begin in areas of anticipated landfall. If you know or care for an individual with a disability or a special need, such as a medical condition...
Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida

Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
NHC 5 AM Monday: Hurricane Ian Remains on Track for Florida

Florida - Monday September 26, 2022: The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Ian reached minimal, Category 1, hurricane strength overnight. As of 5 AM Monday morning it had maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH and was heading northwest towards western Cuba at 14 MPH. Hurricane Ian is expected...
Current Watches and Warnings in Effect:

Florida - Monday September 26, 2022: The National Hurricane center has issued the following watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian continues its approach towards Florida. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Lower Keys (from the 7 Mile Bridge southward to Key West, and the Dry Tortugas). Tropical Storm...
Florida Department of Financial Services - Home Insurance in the Wake of Ian

Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Florida Department of Financial Services Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis provides the following information as Hurricane Ian approaches the peninsula. The Department has interfaced with the Top 25 insurance carriers in Florida to confirm and coordinate with companies on preparations to mobilize disaster...
St. Lucie County Government Offices Closed on Wednesday

St. Lucie County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners’ government offices, libraries and attractions will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact our area with tropical force storm winds and heavy rains. Additionally, all St. Lucie Public...
SFWMD Readies Water Management System Ahead of the Storm

South Florida - Friday September 23, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is closely monitoring Tropical Depression Nine and is preparing the regional water management system for potential heavy rainfall. South Florida has an interconnected water management system, and flood control in South Florida is a shared responsibility...
President Biden Approves Governor DeSantis' Request for Emergency Declaration Ahead of Landfall

Washington - Sunday September 25, 2022: President Biden has approved Florida Governor DeSantis’s request for an emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The declaration authorizes FEMA to provide support for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the public assistance program. As Tropical Storm...
Governor Appoints 2 to Florida’s Judicial Qualifications Commission

Tallahassee - Sunday September 25, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made two appointments to Florida’s Judicial Qualifications Commission. The Judicial Qualifications Commission is charged with investigating allegations of misconduct of justices and judges. The Governor must appoint non-attorneys to the fifteen-member commission. The Judicial Qualifications Commission. Jonathan Bronitsky - Bronitsky,...
FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Resources to Aid in Hurricane Ian Recovery

Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) provides the following information and resources for those who have coverage through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and who might be affected by Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center is...
