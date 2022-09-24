ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisville, TX
Sports
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mckinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
CBS DFW

Crowley community rallies around volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer

CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Crowley Lady Eagles volleyball team is determined to serve up their first playoff appearance since 2007. And this season, it's more important than ever that they hold nothing back. "Enjoy the moments with people because you don't know when the last day is. People say that, but they don't really take it in," Crowley High School junior Jasmine Quinn said.Junior Cienna Rodriguez agrees, saying, "a lot of people say that, but really mean it. Just take in every moment that you have." It's not a perspective a teenager usually has, but their pink shoe laces are representative...
CROWLEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Tis the season: Title contenders aplenty amid fall sports ensemble

Thursday rang in the first day of fall, coming at a time when the state's gamut of high school sports are all beginning to take on greater importance within their respective seasons. Numerous football teams have either begun or are on the cusp of starting district play, while volleyball's conference...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Teams#Bouts#American Football
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Beth Bentley, one of the forces working to preserve old east McKinney history

Beth Bentley is a part of six generations of McKinney history. While she was born in McKinney and graduated from McKinney High School, it's her deep family roots and her church family that keep her here. Since then, she has been an integral part of organizing Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, which aims to preserve the Black and Mexican heritage of old East McKinney as development and growth come to the area. Some of the legacy names on the current team include: Larry Jagours, Jason Hernandez, Betty Webb Petkovsek, Jennifer Wilson Davis, Joshua Berry, DeLana Cofield (posthumous) and Beth Mack Bentley.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game

DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
starlocalmedia.com

Two Downtown Mesquite nominees named statewide award finalist

Two Downtown Mesquite nominees have been named finalists in the Texas Downtown President’s Awards program. Mesquite BBQ is a finalist for Best Downtown Business and Front Street Station is in the running for the Best Economic Game Changer award. “We are immensely proud of these two finalists not only...
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Pilates studio opens in Flower Mound, events lined up before grand opening

Locals Vivek and Jyoti Bhatia are hosting a week-long event to celebrate the opening of their BODYBAR Pilates business in Flower Mound. The new Pilates studio is set to open Monday, Oct. 3 with several opportunities for current and prospective members to come out and learn what the studio is about before its grand opening. There will be a class consisting of first-timer classes, an “open bar” event and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance, Vivek said.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tell Me Something Sweet bakery to open soon in downtown Plano

Tell Me Something Sweet in Plano offers a variety of desserts, including apple pie, sweet potato pie and peach cobbler. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tell Me Something Sweet Bakery is slated to open soon at 930 E. 15th St., Ste. 200, in downtown Plano. The bakery was started by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Candace Ford. It will feature classic homestyle desserts, such as layer cakes, lemon bars, pecan bars and more. 469-551-3582. www.tmssbakery.com.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy