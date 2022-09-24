Read full article on original website
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
starlocalmedia.com
7-5A Division I Football: Longview, Forney off to 2-0 starts, Stallions part of four-team pack at 1-1
North Mesquite and West Mesquite both knew the importance of a win when they met on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. The victorious team would even their 7-5A Division I record at 1-1 and vault right back into the playoff race, while the other would be sitting at 0-2 and face a long road back into contention.
starlocalmedia.com
3-5A Division II Football: Emerson remains unbeaten with district-opening win
Halfway through its inaugural varsity season, Emerson has still never lost a game, as it cruised to a 47-13 victory over Denton in the district opener for both teams on Friday at C.H. Collins Stadium. The Mavericks (5-0, 1-0) got rolling late in the first quarter, with Ishaqq Bills breaking...
starlocalmedia.com
9-6A Football: Eagles, Mustangs fall; Garland, Wylie, Wylie East remain unbeaten
Rowlett and Garland have engaged in some high-scoring affairs over the years, but Friday was not one of them. The defenses took center stage for both teams, but it was the Owls who were able to do enough on offense to claim a 19-0 victory at Williams Stadium. Garland (4-1)...
starlocalmedia.com
7-5A Division II Football: Pirates fall to Crandall; two teams off to 2-0 starts
Poteet entered Friday’s 7-5A Division II contest feeling good after winning its district opener against Princeton. But the Pirates ran into a Crandall team that was looking to bounce back from a district-opening loss and they did so in a big way with a 54-7 victory.
starlocalmedia.com
Just a sophomore, Rock Hill QB Sperry Jr. already impressing for upstart Blue Hawks
The Prosper Rock Hill football team may be in just its third season as a varsity program, as well as in its first in Class 6A, but the Blue Hawks have already proven capable of hanging. Rock Hill showcased as much in a thrilling, come-from-behind victory over Denton Braswell in...
Crowley community rallies around volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer
CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Crowley Lady Eagles volleyball team is determined to serve up their first playoff appearance since 2007. And this season, it's more important than ever that they hold nothing back. "Enjoy the moments with people because you don't know when the last day is. People say that, but they don't really take it in," Crowley High School junior Jasmine Quinn said.Junior Cienna Rodriguez agrees, saying, "a lot of people say that, but really mean it. Just take in every moment that you have." It's not a perspective a teenager usually has, but their pink shoe laces are representative...
fox4news.com
Police: 17-year-old avoided metal detectors to sneak in gun to Richardson ISD football game
Dallas police say someone flagged down officers after they saw someone trying to sneak a gun into the stadium through a fence. A 17-year-old, who wasn't a student at either school, was found with the gun.
starlocalmedia.com
Tis the season: Title contenders aplenty amid fall sports ensemble
Thursday rang in the first day of fall, coming at a time when the state's gamut of high school sports are all beginning to take on greater importance within their respective seasons. Numerous football teams have either begun or are on the cusp of starting district play, while volleyball's conference...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Beth Bentley, one of the forces working to preserve old east McKinney history
Beth Bentley is a part of six generations of McKinney history. While she was born in McKinney and graduated from McKinney High School, it's her deep family roots and her church family that keep her here. Since then, she has been an integral part of organizing Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, which aims to preserve the Black and Mexican heritage of old East McKinney as development and growth come to the area. Some of the legacy names on the current team include: Larry Jagours, Jason Hernandez, Betty Webb Petkovsek, Jennifer Wilson Davis, Joshua Berry, DeLana Cofield (posthumous) and Beth Mack Bentley.
fox4news.com
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
starlocalmedia.com
Marching bands, outside movie night and more listed in our 5 things to do in Frisco this week
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the Frisco area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
starlocalmedia.com
Two Downtown Mesquite nominees named statewide award finalist
Two Downtown Mesquite nominees have been named finalists in the Texas Downtown President’s Awards program. Mesquite BBQ is a finalist for Best Downtown Business and Front Street Station is in the running for the Best Economic Game Changer award. “We are immensely proud of these two finalists not only...
allaccess.com
Report: KEGL (97.1 The Eagle)/Dallas To Flip To Sports as '97.1 The Freak'
IHEARTMEDIA Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS' next move, according to a report by market sports radio veteran RICHIE WHITT at SPORTS ILUSTRATED's FANNATION blog site, is a flip to Sports as "97.1 THE FREAK" with a lineup of familiar DALLAS sports radio voices. WHITT, a former host at AUDACY Sports...
starlocalmedia.com
Pilates studio opens in Flower Mound, events lined up before grand opening
Locals Vivek and Jyoti Bhatia are hosting a week-long event to celebrate the opening of their BODYBAR Pilates business in Flower Mound. The new Pilates studio is set to open Monday, Oct. 3 with several opportunities for current and prospective members to come out and learn what the studio is about before its grand opening. There will be a class consisting of first-timer classes, an “open bar” event and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance, Vivek said.
Tell Me Something Sweet bakery to open soon in downtown Plano
Tell Me Something Sweet in Plano offers a variety of desserts, including apple pie, sweet potato pie and peach cobbler. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tell Me Something Sweet Bakery is slated to open soon at 930 E. 15th St., Ste. 200, in downtown Plano. The bakery was started by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Candace Ford. It will feature classic homestyle desserts, such as layer cakes, lemon bars, pecan bars and more. 469-551-3582. www.tmssbakery.com.
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
fortworthreport.org
A place that ‘got the spirit right’: Fort Worth music venue MASS closes its doors for the final time
Local music venue Main at South Side, widely known as MASS, closed its doors for the last time during the weekend. For roughly five and a half years, the small venue served as a stepping stone for many local acts building their audiences and was a reliable stop for road bands passing through Fort Worth.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Plano resident Ritu Gupta, a volunteer and mother to three volunteers
Ritu Gupta is a Plano resident and volunteer for local organizations with her children including the Storehouse of Collin County, Lovepacs Plano and Acing Autism. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
Teenager gunned down in a vacant lot near Fair Park and other shootings in Dallas over the weekend
The killer who gunned down a teenager in South Dallas Sunday is still on the run. Police found a badly wounded 14-year-old boy in a vacant lot on Al Lipscomb Way about five blocks from Fair Park. He was rushed to E-R where he was pronounced dead.
