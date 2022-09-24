Read full article on original website
Related
wvxu.org
Ohio lawmakers look to Canada as an option for lower drug prices
A new bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that aims to reduce the price of prescription medication for Ohioans by implementing a state program to import drugs from Canada. Rep. Tom Young (R-Washington Township) is one of the sponsors of the bill, HB715. He said allowing the importing...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio
Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
wvxu.org
New Ohio bill aims to stop active shooter hoaxes and fake emergency reports
Ohio lawmakers have said they want to prevent fake reports of emergencies that cause panic — such as the active shooting hoaxes that took place on Friday — with a bill that would increase penalties for what's known as "swatting." Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) is sponsoring that bill...
wvxu.org
Low-income Ohioans are charged higher rates for electricity than other consumers
Ohio electric utility customers who sign up for a public program that promises to cut utility costs for low-income people are charged a rate higher than the rates higher-income consumers are charged. Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus program, known as PIPP, is for people making at or below...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvxu.org
California struggles with who pays for public charging stations for electric cars
[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this report, we incorrectly say, "if gas cars replace electric ones." It should have been the other way around, "if electric cars replace gas ones."]. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. A ballot proposition in California that would tax wealthy residents to pay for electric vehicle incentives has driven...
wvxu.org
From brews to hairdos, Ohio is utilizing businesses to register voters and recruit poll workers
The state is partnering with different businesses, community groups, and individuals to ramp up voter registration and to try and recruit more poll workers for the November general election in Ohio. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office is promoting their initiatives which includes Styling for Democracy, a program that works...
wvxu.org
A massive storm destroyed fishing boats in Alaska, leading to fears of food insecurity
The small, remote village of Chevak in western Alaska suffered extensive damage in the storm that battered the state last weekend. Fishing boats and hunting gear were destroyed. As Emily Schwing reports, residents worry the devastation means it could be hard to feed their families as winter sets in. EMILY...
wvxu.org
96-year-old weather observer retires after measuring rainfall for more than 5 decades
The National Weather Service has a network of over 8,000 volunteer weather observers across the country. They collect data that the service uses to fine-tune its forecasts. Ninety-six-year-old Dorothy Stebbins is one of the most experienced observers. She's been measuring rainfall in Ohio's Miami Valley for more than 50 years. As WYSO's Jason Reynolds reports, Stebbins is now passing her equipment down to her son.
Comments / 0