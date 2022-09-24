NBA Mock Trade: Thunder and Nuggets Swap Floor Spacing Bigs

Could Oklahoma City and Denver swap players before the start of the season?

Training camp across the NBA starts in just a few days, meaning final roster decisions will be made soon. This also means that teams around the league will have one last chance to make trades before rolling out their opening night starting lineup.

Sure, teams can make deals even after the start of the season, but generally it makes more sense to trade players before the start of the season or closer to the trade deadline.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently proposed a mock trade for every team across the league with less than a month until the regular season begins.

For the Denver Nuggets, Bleacher Report listed Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala as a target. In this proposed deal, the Thunder would get Zeke Nnaji in return.

This could actually make sense for both sides, as the Nuggets need center depth and the Thunder are trying to get younger. Muscala stretches the floor and would bring a different element to the game than backup center DeAndre Jordan.

Last season, the veteran Muscala was one of the best 3-point shooting bigs in the NBA and proved he could make an impact even in a smaller role.

Oklahoma City would benefit from this deal as well, since Nnaji is just 21 years old. He’s a quality 3-point shooter at 6-foot-9 and simply hasn’t been able to carve out a huge role in Denver early in his career.

With the Thunder, Nnaji would get a ton of opportunity.

Time is ticking on getting a deal done before the season, but this one would make sense for both Oklahoma City and Denver.

