ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder and Nuggets Swap Floor Spacing Bigs

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lPjq_0i8dpl7V00

Could Oklahoma City and Denver swap players before the start of the season?

Training camp across the NBA starts in just a few days, meaning final roster decisions will be made soon. This also means that teams around the league will have one last chance to make trades before rolling out their opening night starting lineup.

Sure, teams can make deals even after the start of the season, but generally it makes more sense to trade players before the start of the season or closer to the trade deadline.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently proposed a mock trade for every team across the league with less than a month until the regular season begins.

For the Denver Nuggets, Bleacher Report listed Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala as a target. In this proposed deal, the Thunder would get Zeke Nnaji in return.

This could actually make sense for both sides, as the Nuggets need center depth and the Thunder are trying to get younger. Muscala stretches the floor and would bring a different element to the game than backup center DeAndre Jordan.

Last season, the veteran Muscala was one of the best 3-point shooting bigs in the NBA and proved he could make an impact even in a smaller role.

Oklahoma City would benefit from this deal as well, since Nnaji is just 21 years old. He’s a quality 3-point shooter at 6-foot-9 and simply hasn’t been able to carve out a huge role in Denver early in his career.

With the Thunder, Nnaji would get a ton of opportunity.

Time is ticking on getting a deal done before the season, but this one would make sense for both Oklahoma City and Denver.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Denver, CO
Sports
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zeke Nnaji
Person
Mike Muscala
Person
Deandre Jordan
The Spun

Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal

It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacing#Bleacher Report#The Denver Nuggets
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
680
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy