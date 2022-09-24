Texas Tech-Texas: How They Match Up

Texas Tech knew the first half of Joey McGuire's first season as head coach was going to be a challenge. For the third week in a row, the Red Raiders are facing a ranked opponent, the first time since 1978 for Tech to see three ranked teams in its first four games.

Tech hosts No. 22 Texas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Since Tech's memorable 39-33 conquest of Texas in 2008, the Longhorns have won on their past six visits to Jones AT&T Stadium.

Here is how the two teams match up:

When Tech runs

Texas Tech ranks 115th in the FBS in rushing offense, not because returning 500-yard rushers Tahj Brooks and SaRodorick Thompson are different players than last year. They've found holes hard to come by behind an inexperienced offensive line. Veteran OG Weston Wright could return from the ankle injury that kept him out last week, but the Red Raiders have to uproot DTs Moro Ojomo, Keondre Coburn and T'Vondre Sweat, the latter two being 345-pounders. Texas SLB DeMarvion Overshown will miss the first half because of a targeting penalty in last week's 41-20 UT victory against UT-San Antonio. However, junior MLB Jaylan Ford has come into his own in the first three games. Ford had two tackles for loss against Alabama and a career game last week against UTSA: 15 tackles, including 10 solo, and a forced fumble. Advantage: Texas

When Tech passes

QB Donovan Smith made dynamic plays at the end two weeks ago to pull out a double-overtime victory against Houston, but the sophomore from Frenship has to cut down on the bad throws. He's been intercepted five times in the past two games with Houston and North Carolina State defenders returning one in each game for touchdowns. If the pass protection can give Smith time — a big if; he's been sacked nine times the past two weeks — he can look for Jerand Bradley (14 catches, 172 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Loic Fouonji (9-168-2) on the outside and Myles Price (12-167-2) and Nehemiah Martinez (11-165-1) out of the slot. Texas DB Jahdae Barron had six tackles and a pick-six against UTSA, earning Big 12 defensive player of the week. CB D'Shawn Jamison, a 33-game starter, is tied for second in the Big 12 with four passes defended. Advantage: Texas

When UT runs

Can Tech contain RB Bijan Robinson, the Big 12's second-leading rusher? That's the question for any team taking on Texas. The 222-pound junior ran for 183 yards and three TDs last week in his 10th career 100-yard game. Last year against Tech, he carried 18 times for 137 yards and two TDs and dealt a season-ending pectoral injury to Red Raiders' S Marquis Waters. While Robinson gets the spotlight, senior RB Roschon Johnson has done Tech plenty of damage. In three career games against the Red Raiders, he's carried 52 times for 213 yards and six TDs. Maybe Tech stands a better chance this time. An offensive line relying heavily on sophomores and freshmen is a question mark for UT, and Tech ranks second in the Big 12 and 18th in the FBS in rushing defense. A word of caution: Robinson is easily the most talented back the Red Raiders have faced so far. Advantage: Texas

When UT passes

First off, who'll do the passing? Starting QB Quinn Ewers, out since he suffered an SC joint sprain two weeks ago against Alabama, will suit up Saturday, UT coach Steve Sarkisian said. Sarkisian didn't reveal a starter, though. Backup Hudson Card threw for 158 yards on 14-for-22 passing in the Alabama game and had 161 yards and a TD on 15-for-23 passing against UTSA. Tech DE Tyree Wilson (5.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks) and DT Philip Blidi (4 1/2 TFL, 2 sacks) want to get after whomever the Longhorns trot out. The 'Horns spread the ball among WRs Jordan Whittington (14-146-0), Xavier Worthy (11-162-0) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (10-94-1). Tech CB Malik Dunlap has been a revelation with six pass breakups, including four last week at NC State when Tech snapped Devin Leary's 21-game streak with a touchdown pass. Ewers looked impressive to start the season, but since he's gone out UT has sagged to No. 84 in passing offense. Advantage: Texas

Special teams

Texas' D'Shawn Jamison hasn't made a game-changing return so far this season, but keep him in mind, because in his career he's scored on three kickoff returns and a blocked PAT. The Longhorns said goodbye after last season to K-P Cameron Dicker, who made 60 career field goals, but Bert Auburn leads the conference with seven field goals in nine attempts. He made four in a 20-19 loss to Alabama. Tech didn't try a field goal last week with either Trey Wolff (2 of 3) or Gino Garcia (0 of 1). The Red Raiders have an edge at punter nearly every week, but P Austin McNamara has had three punts shorter than 37 yards the past two weeks that weren't in short-field situations, pulling his average down to 43.4, low by his standards. Texas P Daniel Trejo, with a 44.8-yard average, ranks second in the Big 12. Advantage: Texas