Jeanne Inez Pollard 84, long time resident of El Dorado, Kansas passed away on September 12, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Jeanne was born July 6, 1938 in Skiatook, Oklahoma to Dennis and Lucy Hamilton Jordan. She graduated high school from Stafford Kansas, in 1956 and moved to El Dorado, Kansas where she settled for many years raising her family. She worked for Flint engineering r before graduating with her RN degree in 1978 from BCCC. In the early 80's, she moved to Farmers Branch, Texas to be close to her son, sister and extended family. She worked as a nurse for over 30 years thoroughly loving her nursing career. Jeanne was very proud of her Cherokee heritage, spending hours putting together ancestry books to gift to her family. She loved to travel, shop, paint, cook, read, make arts and crafts, dance and listen to music. She had lived in Broken Arrow, OK after 2014 and during this time she volunteered at Claire House, a hospice facility, where she was awarded The Presidents Volunteer Service Award in 2018 from President Trump. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

