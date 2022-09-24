Read full article on original website
Vintage Villa 6th Annual Barn Show
The Vintage Villa in Douglass will take place this weekend and it will be a barn sale for all to come and enjoy. There will be a beer garden, food trucks, over 150 vendors and so much more. Don’t forget to bring the kids because there will be lots for...
Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza
“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
Mural at historic Wichita building to be removed, stored until new home is found
A mural that has been in the lobby of the Eaton Place in downtown Wichita will be moved to a new location. The mural had been slated to be demolished Monday. But the property manager allowed creator Steve Murillo and several others to come in and work on removing the two-story art piece on Monday, Murillo said.
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
Bee swarm lands in downtown Emporia
A beekeeper is heading to the 600 block of Commercial Street Tuesday to help relocate an errant swarm. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the swarm is located in the alleyway behind 627 Commercial St. The swarm appeared after a five-gallon bucket of honey was spilled in the alley, which "created a literal golden buffet for the region's bee population."
Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
Jeremy Paul Cox
Augusta- Jeremy Paul Cox, 22, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Jeremy was born on Tuesday, June 27, 2000 in Wichita, Kansas to John and Clarissa (Kurtz) Cox. Jeremy worked for the Ace Hardware in Augusta. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, archery, working out, gaming, and hiking. Jeremy loved his family and spending time with his girlfriend, Emma. Jeremy is survived by his parents, John and Clarissa Cox of Augusta; siblings, Corey (Christine) Cox of Augusta, and Stacey (Corey) Boen of Bel Aire; grandparents, David and Era Faye Kurtz, Beverly Cox, Sue Schwilling; Uncles Kevin (Rachel) Cox and Michael Kurtz; cousins, Christopher and Kirsten Kurtz and Baylor and Charleston Cox. Jeremy is preceded in death by his grandfather, John Cox Sr.; great-grandmother, Ima Jean Kurtz; great-grand parents, Leo and Mural Hamm. Memorial Service will be on October 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Prairie Hills Southern Baptist Church, 11454 SW Highway 54, Augusta, KS 67010 The family wishes Memorial Contributions to be made out to the family, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home. (Our Logo) – Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com.
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
Jeanne Pollard
Jeanne Inez Pollard 84, long time resident of El Dorado, Kansas passed away on September 12, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Jeanne was born July 6, 1938 in Skiatook, Oklahoma to Dennis and Lucy Hamilton Jordan. She graduated high school from Stafford Kansas, in 1956 and moved to El Dorado, Kansas where she settled for many years raising her family. She worked for Flint engineering r before graduating with her RN degree in 1978 from BCCC. In the early 80’s, she moved to Farmers Branch, Texas to be close to her son, sister and extended family. She worked as a nurse for over 30 years thoroughly loving her nursing career. Jeanne was very proud of her Cherokee heritage, spending hours putting together ancestry books to gift to her family. She loved to travel, shop, paint, cook, read, make arts and crafts, dance and listen to music. She had lived in Broken Arrow, OK after 2014 and during this time she volunteered at Claire House, a hospice facility, where she was awarded The Presidents Volunteer Service Award in 2018 from President Trump. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren and many great grandchildren. $
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
Longtime Wichita chef is getting back in the restaurant game with a new sandwich shop
The shop will be taking over a vacant space in Derby.
Nostalgia on the way when McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Pails returns
Anybody else remember going to McDonald’s as a kid and getting a Halloween Happy Meal Pail? It’s been years since they’ve been available, but coming this October, they are back. The Halloween pails made their first appearance at McDonald’s 36 years ago. There were three available every...
Let’s Review Red Lobster’s Ultimate Endless Shimp
Founded in 1968, Red Lobster is an American casual dining seafood restaurant chain who started in Lakeland, Fl and is now headquartered in Orlando. With roughly 750 locations all over the world, two can be found here in Wichita, KS. For this particular review, we stopped by 555 S. West...
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Sept 27-Oct 2)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Wichita Pickle Jam | September 29.
Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
A new Wichita restaurant featuring a menu swimming in shrimp opens this weekend
It’s taking over the old Chick N Max spot near Central and Hillside
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
