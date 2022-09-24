ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWII pilot named grand marshal for 2022 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

By Contributed, From staff reports
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Andonian will lead the veterans recognition parade during the 10th annual Wings Over North Georgia air show Oct. 15-16 at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. Contributed

A 98-year-old World War II pilot and aviation pioneer will lead the veteran’s recognition parade during the 10th Annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show on Oct. 15-16 at Richard B. Russel Regional Airport.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Andonian now lives with his family in Canton, following an accomplished career that spanned the end of the Second World War through the Cold War and included flying nearly 300 different aircraft in combat and as a test pilot.

Andonian received his pilot’s wings in June 1944 at Williams Field, Arizona. His first flying assignment was as a ferry pilot with the Air Transport Command, flying trainers, fighters, cargo planes, and bomber aircraft from manufacturing sites to various bases.

In 1945 he was assigned overseas, flying C-47s over “the Hump” in the China-Burma-India Theater of WWII. The Hump was the treacherous eastern end of the Himalayan Mountains, which had to be traversed to supply Chiang Kai-shek and his Chinese forces in opposing the Japanese Army.

After WWII, Andonian was reassigned to Germany where he flew C-54 transport aircraft in the Berlin Airlift from July to September 1948. The airlift was a successful effort to supply Berlin with necessities after it was cut off from the rest of Western Europe by the Soviet Union.

Andonian began his flight test career in 1950 with the Armament Test Center at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida; in 1955 he transferred to Wright Patterson AFB in Ohio where he flew B-26, B-29, B-47, B-50, B-52, B-57, and B-66 test aircraft. He graduated from the British Empire Test Pilot School in 1958 and was assigned to the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards AFB in California where he headed the Special Projects Operations Branch, U-2 Flight Test, from January 1959 to June 1966.

During the Vietnam War, Andonian added “fighter pilot” to his resume when he volunteered to serve as an F-4 squadron commander. He flew 204 combat missions out of Cam Ranh Bay in South Vietnam.

He was subsequently reassigned to Wright Patterson AFB to serve as chief of Flight Test Operations and vice wing commander for the 4950th Test Wing.

Andonian retired from the Air Force in 1971 and became chief test pilot for E-Systems Inc. in Greenville, TX, where he completed the final flight testing of the single-engine turboprop L-450, which was the prototype for the USAF Compass Dwell Program. This work included first flight and subsequent flight test of the XQM-93A, including pressure suit flights to 50,000 feet in an unheated and unpressurized cockpit.

Following his retirement from E-Systems in 1988, Andonian continued to serve as an FAA-designated pilot examiner and flew his Beech Debonair about 200 hours per year. He continued to fly until may 2021, when he was 97 years old.

Andonian has been designated as the Grand Marshal of the Parade of Veterans at this year’s Wings Over North Georgia Air Show. The parade returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-related protocol.

“We hosted our first Veteran’s Tribute Parade in 2014,” said John Cowman, president of JLC AirShow Management. “Prior to the hiatus, more than 500 former and active-duty members across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces marched in front of air show spectators. We make a special effort to honor and show our appreciation for those who sacrifice so much for our country and for our freedom. Having Col. Andonian as the marshal for this year’s event adds a special element to this parade honoring those who served.”

