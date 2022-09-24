Read full article on original website
12 Top-Rated Hikes near St. George, UT
Located in the far southwestern corner of Utah, St. George is a gateway to some of the state's most incredible terrain, especially when it comes to hiking. Many of the best hikes around St. George are found in the nearby Snow Canyon State Park. This little gem has all the punch of a national park without all the people.
Cedar City fall leaves are ranked as some of the best in the country
On Good Things Utah this morning – The leaves are changing in Southern Utah and we are here for it! Our show is live this morning from the SUU campus in Cedar City and Surae and Deena are taking us on a tour. As the weather starts to cool, the area around Cedar City prepares to put on a dramatic show. Cedar City provides an unmatched destination for fall foliage viewing with a backdrop of striking red rocks and southern Utah’s national parks. Rated as one of the “Top Eight Unique Destinations to View Fall Colors” by both NBC’s Today Show and USA Today, the display of fall colors around Cedar City is impressive and distinctive. The honors are due in part to the concentration of scenic routes that run through the red rock vistas of southern Utah, including National Scenic Byway 143 and Highway 148 through Cedar Breaks National Monument.
UDOT opens new St. George pedestrian tunnel
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and St. George have cut the ribbon on a new pedestrian tunnel. The tunnel, located under Bluff Street between Main Street and the southbound ramps at the Bluff Street and I-15 interchange, connects the east and west sides of the Hilton Drive Trail. The […]
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
What was YOUR favorite car at the Santa Clara Swiss Days car show?
We had SO much fun at Swiss Days in Santa Clara. Yes, there was loads of food and lots of Swiss heritage stuff on display but it was the car show that really got my attention. Some are simple and some outstanding but all worth seeing. Even the people who...
Woman killed in T-bone, semi-truck crash on Hwy 40
STRAWBERRY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is deceased and a man is in critical condition after a crash on US-40, according to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP). Authorities say that a car was turning from the Strawberry Marina to westbound US-40 near Starvation Reservoir when the car was T-boned by an eastbound tanker semi-truck. The […]
Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – A fatal crash in southern Utah has left a motorcyclist dead. At about 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police say a 68-year-old motorcyclist was driving eastbound on SR20 at mile marker 5 near Beaver and Paragonah. Police report the Black Harley Davidson motorcycle was going too fast for a sharp lefthand […]
Southern Utah Hotel Has Highest Nightly Rate In North America
(Canyon Point, UT) -- A Utah hotel is charging nearly five-thousand dollars for two people to stay overnight. TravelMag.com says the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point was charging an average of 49-hundred dollars a night during July and August of this year. The resort in southern Utah bills itself as a gateway to national parks such as Zion and the Grand Canyon while offering luxury accommodations and spa services. The nightly price makes it the most expensive hotel in North America and the fifth-most expensive in the world.
