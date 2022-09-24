Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring, including for an accountant and a city clerk
The City of Monroe has several current job postings, including in public safety, utilities and maintenance as well as in administration. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Sept. 26, 2022. Please...
Monroe Local News
The Walton Tribune seeks advertising director
The Walton Tribune located in Monroe, Ga. is seeking a full time advertising director for the newspaper. Interested parties are asked to email a resume to madison.crews@waltontribune.com. Editor’s Note: This job posting was current on Sept. 22, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County 12th Annual Public Safety Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 1
Gwinnett residents are invited to interact with public safety personnel in a non-emergency environment. Gwinnett Police and Fire and Emergency Services will partner to hold the 12th annual Public Safety Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Coolray Field. The event will celebrate public safety’s relationship...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Cannon Farm Road in Walnut Grove closed at Hillview Drive due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 26, 2022) -At 2 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that it was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Cannon Farm Road in Walnut Grove. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reports two patients. One entrapped and had to be extricated by Fire personnel. The injuries are not life threatening.
Monroe Local News
Local EMCs on standby in case assistance is needed in wake of Hurricane Ian
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 26, 2022) – With the former Tropical Storm Ian now a hurricane, officials are keeping a close eye on its development and assessing its impact between now the end of the weekend. While the west coast of Florida is in line to take the brunt of its force, Georgia is likely to to feel the effects in some way. Local officials are on alert just in case help is needed, either locally or in neighboring Florida. Emergency crews from local utility companies are often sent to devastated areas in neighboring states.
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County invites community to celebrate Hispanic Latino Heritage Month on Oct. 4
Gwinnett County is inviting the community to the annual Hispanic Latino Heritage Month celebration Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:15 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville!. This year’s theme, “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger County,” will be celebrated with food, performances, and remarks from the Board of...
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Cobb Police investigating allegation of 'inappropriate conduct' at Marietta cheer gym
MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police confirmed on Monday they are investigating an allegation of inappropriate conduct stemming from a Marietta cheerleading gym that involved a child victim. The department told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn they could not comment further on the allegations because of the victim's status as a...
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Slew of entering autos on Woodland Rd, Nocholas Court, Nowell St and Michael Circle
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Entering Auto –...
nowhabersham.com
Hall County to name new elementary school in honor of former First Lady Sandra Deal
The Hall County Board of Education voted unanimously this evening to name its future elementary school on Ramsey Road, Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School. Superintendent Will Schofield praised the late First Lady, Sandra Deal, for her life-long support of education and her advocacy for childhood literacy. “Naming this school after...
Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex. Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound. Channel 2...
Grady files $670K lien in name of woman violently attacked, killed in hospital parking garage
ATLANTA — After his mother died in a violent attack, a metro Atlanta man was surprised to find a lien by Grady hospital filed in her name for more than $670,000 in hospital bills for her treatment. He learned the hospital never submitted the bill to Medicare or supplemental insurance.
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
Fatal traffic accident on Highway 88 in Washington County victims identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal traffic accident happened late Saturday night in Washington County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. It happened on Highway 88 on Fall Line Freeway at the Jefferson County line. Sheriff Joel Cochran says two cars were involved, and the victims...
VIDEO: Woman drives wrong way down busy highway, right in front of Duluth Police Department
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is facing charges after driving the wrong way on Buford Hwy. in Gwinnett County. Duluth Police say the 23-year-old went right by the Duluth Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Department posted the video on Facebook.
The Citizen Online
Driver drops off vehicle at tire store, returns to find custom audio system stolen
The owner of a vehicle returning to pick it up after being repaired at a tire shop in Fayetteville found that items totaling $3,000 in value had been stolen. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said officers on Sept. 19 arrived at the tire shop at Banks Crossing on Ga. Highway 85 North to take the entering auto report.
