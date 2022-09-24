ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Floyd County school system officials discuss additional access to College and Career Academy

By , dcrowder, David Crowder
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euC5y_0i8dpAek00
John Rhodarmer

Discussions are underway regarding the need for another access point to and from the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy.

There have been preliminary talks between the school system and the City of Rome about connecting Evergreen Street from the dead end to the parking lot of the academy.

That area is about 200 feet and the estimated cost for the asphalt is between $15,000 and $20,000.

Details regarding who would do the paving have yet to be worked out.

Each day, between 700 and 750 students are on campus and during the transition time between the morning and afternoon, traffic flow can be a challenge with only one way in and one way out, according to John Rhodarmer, CCA principal and CEO.

Rhodarmer also told the Floyd County Board of Education during a recent work session that another access point would improve traffic flow and additional safety for students.

“Cedar Avenue is actually a pretty busy thoroughfare,” he said. “You’re right off of U.S. 27 and you’re right in the middle of the industrial area for the southern part of the city.”

In addition, Georgia Northwestern Technical College is right across the street.

John Worsham, executive director for facilities for the school system, said the road has been presented to the city as a one-way, exit-only due to the width of Evergreen Street.

Rhodarmer added that he would prefer a two-way access road, but he would settle for an exit only.

“If students were headed east, they would turn left out of Evergreen Street,” he said. “Those who are headed south toward the Lindale area would still use the current road and take a right.”

All buses would continue to use Vocational Drive.

There would also be a gate that would remain closed except for times when students will be leaving the CCA for the day.

Comments / 0

Related
Polk Today

UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds

Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Michelle Hall

Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Mayor of White dies in motocross accident

WHITE, Ga. — A mayor of a northwest Georgia town died in a motocross wreck on Saturday. Perry Bell, mayor of the Bartow County town of White, died from blunt force trauma to the chest, The Daily Tribune News of Cartersville reported. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee said...
WHITE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, GA
Government
Rome, GA
Education
City
Lindale, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Floyd County, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Education
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wrganews.com

Local Football games rescheduled due to the threat of Inclement weather

Some local High Football games have changed the day and time of the games due to the threat of inclement weather coming from Hurricane Ian:. –Rome High School’s varsity football game versus Woodstock High School has been rescheduled and will be played on Thursday at Woodstock. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Career Academy#K12#Linus College#Evergreen Street#Cca
WDEF

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
sixmilepost.com

GHC students and staff featured on set of ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’

Several GHC students and Humanities Division Chair Seth Ingram worked on the upcoming horror film “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” which premiered at the Nashville Film Festival. The movie was filmed almost entirely in Rome, Georgia, featuring various spots in town. “They came in and loved it,” Ingram said....
ROME, GA
macaronikid.com

Georgia State Fair Whirls into Town

The Georgia State Fair opens its gates on Friday, September 30 – Sunday, October 9 for fun-seekers of all ages! Atlanta residents and visitors in search of thrilling adventure, lively entertainment and mouthwatering fair food are encouraged to join the festivities with family and friends at one of the state’s most anticipated fall events.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Weber School mourns loss of student

A student’s family and The Weber School community is mourning the loss of a member of its senior class on Wednesday. Reports from CBS46 said that the student-athlete at the private Jewish school at 6751 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. Rabbi Ed Harwitz, […] The post Weber School mourns loss of student appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

8 ball tournament at the West Cobb Senior Center

Are you a senior 55 years or older who fancies yourself a billiards shark? Do you want to test your skills against other Cobb seniors in a friendly game of 8 balls? The Cobb County Facebook page posted the following information and registration link for an upcoming 8 ball tournament at the West Cobb Senior Center:
COBB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
2K+
Followers
526
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy