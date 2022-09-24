Floyd County school system officials discuss additional access to College and Career Academy

John Rhodarmer

Discussions are underway regarding the need for another access point to and from the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy.

There have been preliminary talks between the school system and the City of Rome about connecting Evergreen Street from the dead end to the parking lot of the academy.

That area is about 200 feet and the estimated cost for the asphalt is between $15,000 and $20,000.

Details regarding who would do the paving have yet to be worked out.

Each day, between 700 and 750 students are on campus and during the transition time between the morning and afternoon, traffic flow can be a challenge with only one way in and one way out, according to John Rhodarmer, CCA principal and CEO.

Rhodarmer also told the Floyd County Board of Education during a recent work session that another access point would improve traffic flow and additional safety for students.

“Cedar Avenue is actually a pretty busy thoroughfare,” he said. “You’re right off of U.S. 27 and you’re right in the middle of the industrial area for the southern part of the city.”

In addition, Georgia Northwestern Technical College is right across the street.

John Worsham, executive director for facilities for the school system, said the road has been presented to the city as a one-way, exit-only due to the width of Evergreen Street.

Rhodarmer added that he would prefer a two-way access road, but he would settle for an exit only.

“If students were headed east, they would turn left out of Evergreen Street,” he said. “Those who are headed south toward the Lindale area would still use the current road and take a right.”

All buses would continue to use Vocational Drive.

There would also be a gate that would remain closed except for times when students will be leaving the CCA for the day.