ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

CMP, Versant Crews Going to Canada to Restore Power after Fiona

Central Maine Power and Versant are providing mutual aid to Canadian power crews who are working to restore electricity after Hurricane Fiona. It was a devastating storm for Atlantic Canada, leaving the majority of residents without power, and even sweeping some Nova Scotia homes out to sea. Despite being termed an extratropical cyclone before making landfall, the storm packed the wallop of a hurricane, taking down multiple trees, which left most of the area in the dark. As of Monday morning, Nova Scotia Power was reporting more than 192,000 customers without electricity. A release posted on the company's website reports there were more than 400,000 without power on Saturday across Nova Scotia.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Hunters Can Buy Maine Antlerless Deer Tags Starting October 5

Remaining Maine 2022 "any deer" permits will be up for grabs soon. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length. Hunters who were awarded tags need to pay for them by September 29, 11:59 p.m. Unclaimed or extra tags, if any, will be available for purchase beginning October 5, at 9 a.m.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine

The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Cars
Local
Maine Traffic
Q 96.1

First Comfort Dog at Maine’s Emergency Communications Centers

Comfort Dog Coming to Maine’s Emergency Communications Centers. Maine’s three Emergency Communications Centers are welcoming their first comfort dog to the team. The 5 month old chocolate lab is named Baxter and will spend time with the many first responders. Baxter Will Support the First Responders. The Maine...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

You Were Warned; The Referee Shortage Has Arrived in Maine

For the last few years, you have heard many of us repeatedly say there is a shortage of officials and referees for Maine sports at the high school and middle school level. The nightmare scenario we tried warning you about is now here. Speculation about the shortage solves nothing. Many...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

A Facebook Page Calls Out Bad Maine Drivers

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, especially during the winter months. I will never forget driving home from work one day on I-395 from Brewer to Bangor. I was doing about 60 mph when a giant truck flew by me, and the driver didn't bother to clean the ice and snow off of their vehicle, so sheets of it came flying at my windshield, and it basically whitewashed me. I drove the following 3 or 4 seconds terrified, but, hey, I made it out alive. Although those few seconds felt like a lifetime!
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Electric Scooters#Electric Bicycle#Motorized Bicycle Hq
Q 96.1

How Many Mainers are Eligible for Student Debt Relief?

A state-by-state guide has been released that shows how many people in Maine and the country are qualified for the Student Debt Relief plan. In Maine, up to 280,000 residents could get some of their student debt paid off. There are close to 175,000 Mainers who could see as much as $10,000 forgiven. Some students with high financial needs could get up to $20,000 in the form of a Pell Grant. according to the Maine Beacon.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Can You Recycle Your Pizza Boxes in Maine?

One of the most popular takeout food items in America is pizza. It serves as a time saver and a delicious alternative to preparing a home cooked meal. Not only that, it's readily available with tons of places across Maine to grab one and go. Pizza is almost exclusively served by restaurants in cardboard boxes. With Maine being a state that believes in recycling, a fair question has to be asked: can you recycle your pizza boxes in Maine?
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 12-18

Here are some of the incidents responded to by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of September 12th through the 18th. Summaries may be minimally edited. On September 12th, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he noticed an ATV driving in the middle of the roadway. He recognized the driver and when the ATV operator saw Trooper Desrosier, he turned down a field road and disappeared. Trooper Desrosier and two local Game Wardens tried to locate the ATV but were unsuccessful. On 9/18/2022, Trooper Desrosier located the man and issued him a criminal summons for Operating After Revocation and for Violating his Conditions of Release. The man signed both summonses without incident.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Take A Juicy Bite Out of Maine Apple Sunday This Weekend

Know the word Pomological? Take a bite out of that word. The science of growing fruit. This Sunday is Maine Apple Sunday. And there are dozens and dozens of apple orchards that would love to welcome you to their farm to participate. Picking your own, or just buying a bag....
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Q 96.1

Watch This Guy Attempt To Chug A 2-Liter Bottle Of Moxie

Most of us Mainers wouldn’t make it past the first gulp, but did this guy?. The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure. maximus4life is a YouTuber who likes to make videos of...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy