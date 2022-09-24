ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IN

WNDU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned for White County intersection

2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case. Two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department have been indicted by a grand jury in a case involving missing evidence from the department. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Indiana Michigan Power says it’s sending employees...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Duke Energy sending employees to help with Hurricane Ian relief

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Duke Energy will be sending aid to those who will be affected by Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy traditionally supports the community during natural disasters and emergency situations. The company will be sending 137 employees and 280 contractors from the state of Indiana to Florida....
FLORIDA STATE
Royal Center, IN
Current Publishing

Work underway on second half of roundabout project

Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

UPDATE: None injured in Sunday fire, school gym damaged

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fire in the gymnasium at St. James Lutheran School in Lafayette Sunday night cancelled classes on Monday. At 9:40 p.m. Sunday, an alarm called the Lafayette Fire Department to the fire in the Saint James Lutheran School Gymnasium. The gym's mechanical room — which housed a furnace, water heater, electrical panel, fire alarm and all the athletic wear and equipment for St. James — was engulfed in flames.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
MILL CREEK, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
Current Publishing

Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

McCarty announces run for Westfield City Council

A Westfield resident who serves on the city’s Advisory Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals has announced that he is running for Westfield City Council. Victor McCarty, 29, is a lifelong resident of the city and said he decided to make a run for a seat on the city council in part because of his love for Westfield and because he thinks he can bring a different perspective if elected. He plans to formally declare in January, he said.
WESTFIELD, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
BREMEN, IN
wslmradio.com

Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash

Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

OrthoIndy to open new medical office building

An orthopedic provider in Westfield plans to open its new medical office building off Ind. 32 in early October under the first of three planned phases. OrthoIndy has constructed a new facility at 288 E. 175th St. that will offer physical therapy services and space for four physicians to be working at the same time, said Ed Hellman, an orthopedic surgeon with OrthoIndy who also serves as president of its board of directors. The building is set to open Oct. 4.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
BOONE COUNTY, IN

