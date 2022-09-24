Read full article on original website
casscountyonline.com
U.S. 24 west of Logansport to close for culvert replacement on or after Oct. 3, 2022
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of U.S. 24 between C.R. 800 W and C.R. 600 W. Starting on or after October 3, crews will be replacing a box culvert. The work is expected to wrap up by the end of October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
WNDU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned for White County intersection
2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case. Two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department have been indicted by a grand jury in a case involving missing evidence from the department. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Indiana Michigan Power says it’s sending employees...
WISH-TV
Federal Railroad Administration awaits report on Lafayette railway bridge collapse
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Railroad Administration says it expects to have a report in three months of the bridge collapse that left railcars in the Wabash River on Wednesday. The bridge collapse derailed a Norfolk Southern Railway train Wednesday afternoon on the Wabash River bridge on the...
WLFI.com
Duke Energy sending employees to help with Hurricane Ian relief
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Duke Energy will be sending aid to those who will be affected by Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy traditionally supports the community during natural disasters and emergency situations. The company will be sending 137 employees and 280 contractors from the state of Indiana to Florida....
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
WISH-TV
1 hurt in crash of Frankton-Lapel school bus, pickup hauling trash cans in Hamilton County
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with trash bins was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after colliding with a school bus on Tuesday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. The Ford F-350 truck’s driver, who was not identified in a...
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
WLFI.com
UPDATE: None injured in Sunday fire, school gym damaged
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fire in the gymnasium at St. James Lutheran School in Lafayette Sunday night cancelled classes on Monday. At 9:40 p.m. Sunday, an alarm called the Lafayette Fire Department to the fire in the Saint James Lutheran School Gymnasium. The gym's mechanical room — which housed a furnace, water heater, electrical panel, fire alarm and all the athletic wear and equipment for St. James — was engulfed in flames.
Fox 59
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana
MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
WANE-TV
Marion police look for suspect in shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
Current Publishing
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
rwcpulse.com
District attorney drops all felony charges against Indiana Batmobile-maker accused of theft
Two months after four San Mateo County deputy sheriffs raided the workplace of an Indiana Batmobile-maker, an action that drew sharp public criticism of Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, the district attorney’s office has dropped all charges against the businessman. In a press release Monday morning, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe announced...
1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
Hamilton County Coroner's Office gets new four legged team member
Death scenes can be traumatic for families, friends and sometimes staff at the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Now, the office has a new team member to help provide support.
Current Publishing
McCarty announces run for Westfield City Council
A Westfield resident who serves on the city’s Advisory Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals has announced that he is running for Westfield City Council. Victor McCarty, 29, is a lifelong resident of the city and said he decided to make a run for a seat on the city council in part because of his love for Westfield and because he thinks he can bring a different perspective if elected. He plans to formally declare in January, he said.
abc57.com
Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
wslmradio.com
Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash
Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
Current Publishing
OrthoIndy to open new medical office building
An orthopedic provider in Westfield plans to open its new medical office building off Ind. 32 in early October under the first of three planned phases. OrthoIndy has constructed a new facility at 288 E. 175th St. that will offer physical therapy services and space for four physicians to be working at the same time, said Ed Hellman, an orthopedic surgeon with OrthoIndy who also serves as president of its board of directors. The building is set to open Oct. 4.
Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
