ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BU police seek woman in stabbing on Commonwealth Avenue

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The woman is described as Asian with black shoulder-length hair.

Boston University police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who allegedly stabbed a person on Commonwealth Avenue on Thursday night.

BU police tweeted a plea saying they were investigating the stabbing, which happened just before 8:30 p.m. at 855 Commonwealth Ave. Upon arrival, police found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they had identified the suspect as a 35-year-old Asian woman with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair. Police said the suspect fled from the scene after the stabbing, and they don’t believe she’s on the B.U. campus.

Police said there is no threat to the public. Investigators believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Tips can be sent to the Boston University Police Department at 617-353-2121.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

MBTA police investigate alleged T station cinder block assault

Authorities are looking for the unknown attacker, who fled the station. A man was struck with a cinder block Monday following an altercation at an MBTA station, transit police said. Police arrived at the Alewife station around 10:30 a.m. after a report of an assault. The victim told police that...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Revere man held without bail following alleged assault in North End

Andrew Pucci was arrested after allegedly kicking down a woman's door and punching her in the face, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office. A Revere man was arrested and held without bail after allegedly breaking into a Hanover Street apartment and punching a woman, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.
REVERE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Revere man assaulted woman, stole boy’s PlayStation after smashing his way into Boston apartment

BOSTON — A Revere man assaulted a woman and stole her young son’s PlayStation after police say he smashed his way into her Boston apartment last week. Andrew Pucci, 29, is slated to appear Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court for a dangerousness hearing after he was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a family or household member, home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
REVERE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Asian#Boston University Police#B U
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MassLive.com

Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say

A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy

Authorities have identified the man and a woman found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Monday. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the two people found dead from apparent contact with the electrified third rail were Klyer Granada, 20, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, 20, of Lowell. They said family members have been notified.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Multiple Rounds at Boston Police Officer

A Boston police officer was conducting an investigation Sunday evening in the city's Roxbury neighborhood when a man started shooting at him, police said. Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colón said the officer was in plain clothes on Waumbeck Street around 6:09 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, who fired multiple rounds toward the officer, twice striking the officer's vehicle, which did not have Boston police decals on it.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy