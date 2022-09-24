Toledo Public School board members made a commitment to school safety on Tuesday after SWAT units and other area first responders converged Friday onto Scott High School’s campus in response to an active shooter report that turned out to be a hoax. By a unanimous vote, board members adopted a resolution to uphold school safety as a priority through a coordinated effort with not only district staff, but also with the community at large. Included in the resolution are expectations that district officials and staff will hold regular drills and training to respond to school violence incidents. The effort will...

TOLEDO, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO