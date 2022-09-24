Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Utah Women Pursuing Higher Education Face Challenges
Recent U.S. Census Bureau data show that slightly more Utah women are earning bachelor’s degrees than Utah men (23.4% vs. 22.6%). However, Utah has the most significant educational attainment gap among advanced degree holders in the U.S. Nationally, 13% of females and 12.4% of males have a graduate degree, but in Utah, only 9.3% of females have a graduate degree, compared to 14.1% of males.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
etvnews.com
Master of Public Health Program Earns CEPH Accreditation
The Health Education and Promotion Master of Public Health (HEP MPH) program at Utah State University has earned accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), an independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for assuring quality in public health education and training. “Our ongoing goal...
After Scott High School shooting scare, Toledo district reaffirms safety commitment
Toledo Public School board members made a commitment to school safety on Tuesday after SWAT units and other area first responders converged Friday onto Scott High School’s campus in response to an active shooter report that turned out to be a hoax. By a unanimous vote, board members adopted a resolution to uphold school safety as a priority through a coordinated effort with not only district staff, but also with the community at large. Included in the resolution are expectations that district officials and staff will hold regular drills and training to respond to school violence incidents. The effort will...
Comments / 0