Calvary Presbyterian Church/ Emmaus Mission Center seek holiday help for seniors

clintoncountydailynews.com
Christian Lindenmayer Likely To Make Slow Recovery
Christian Lindenmayer was seriously injured Monday, September 19 while crossing a Norfolk Southern train track in Frankfort, Indiana. Injuries resulting from the accident include required amputation of the left leg below the knee and partial amputation of the right foot. Christian has started painful physical therapy on Sunday, was lifted...
WLFI.com
Duke Energy sending employees to help with Hurricane Ian relief
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Duke Energy will be sending aid to those who will be affected by Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy traditionally supports the community during natural disasters and emergency situations. The company will be sending 137 employees and 280 contractors from the state of Indiana to Florida....
casscountyonline.com
Claypool honored with Ivy Tech Distinguished Alumni Award
KOKOMO, Ind. – Mallory Claypool, a 2012 graduate of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Education program who now serves as director of the Lewis Cass Polytechnic Academy in Galveston, is being honored with the Ivy Tech Community College Distinguished Alumni Award for the College’s Kokomo Service Area. Each year,...
Local orchards feeling good as fall season settles in
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — For Spencer and Kaylee Creekmore, it’s not truly fall until they go to Anderson Orchard. “When Kaylee and I first got together, it was our first fall,” said Spencer, “and we came out here and liked it so much, we made it a thing every year. We came out here and got […]
WLFI.com
UPDATE: None injured in Sunday fire, school gym damaged
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fire in the gymnasium at St. James Lutheran School in Lafayette Sunday night cancelled classes on Monday. At 9:40 p.m. Sunday, an alarm called the Lafayette Fire Department to the fire in the Saint James Lutheran School Gymnasium. The gym's mechanical room — which housed a furnace, water heater, electrical panel, fire alarm and all the athletic wear and equipment for St. James — was engulfed in flames.
casscountyonline.com
Eris A. Gilliland
Eris A. Gilliland, age 96, Logansport, passed away peacefully at 10:29 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East. Arrangements are currently pending at Kroeger Funeral Home.
WISH-TV
Federal Railroad Administration awaits report on Lafayette railway bridge collapse
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Railroad Administration says it expects to have a report in three months of the bridge collapse that left railcars in the Wabash River on Wednesday. The bridge collapse derailed a Norfolk Southern Railway train Wednesday afternoon on the Wabash River bridge on the...
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces opening date for Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana’s first BJ’s Wholesales Club location will open to shoppers on Friday, September 30, the company announced. The store, located at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville, will be BJ’s 231st location in the United States. There will be a BJ’s Gas location along with the warehouse store. “We can’t wait to open […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
wrtv.com
State Road 19 closed in Noblesville after serious crash
NOBLESVILLE — State Road 19 between 196th Street and Field Drive in Noblesville is closed and will remain closed for an extended period as the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigations team works to reconstruct a serious crash in the area. According to the Noblesville Fire Department, three cars...
casscountyonline.com
U.S. 24 west of Logansport to close for culvert replacement on or after Oct. 3, 2022
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of U.S. 24 between C.R. 800 W and C.R. 600 W. Starting on or after October 3, crews will be replacing a box culvert. The work is expected to wrap up by the end of October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
WLFI.com
Latino Festival brings visibility, color to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday brought the Tippecanoe Latino Festival back to Lafayette. Against the backdrop of Columbian Park, families, friends and community members enjoyed local food, shopping and live performances. The festival is once again hosted by the Latino Center for Wellness and Education. Its president, Allison Maldonado-Ruiz,...
WISH-TV
Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
WISH-TV
1 hurt in crash of Frankton-Lapel school bus, pickup hauling trash cans in Hamilton County
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with trash bins was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after colliding with a school bus on Tuesday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. The Ford F-350 truck’s driver, who was not identified in a...
WISH-TV
Docs: Mother wanted son committed to group home before fatal stabbing
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department are investigating the death of a mother after her son stabbed her multiple times in her back on Monday. Police say Jireh Hart contacted them about the stabbing. Hart told police her mother, Janet Hart, and brother, Jiam Hart, live together however, her brother stays in the garage due to his “erratic behavior.”
Fox 59
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
Hamilton County Coroner's Office gets new four legged team member
Death scenes can be traumatic for families, friends and sometimes staff at the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Now, the office has a new team member to help provide support.
