Read full article on original website
Related
Hilary Mantel, Double Booker Prize Winner and Author of Wolf Hall Trilogy, Dies Aged 70
Celebrated British novelist Dame Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70, her publisher announced Friday. “It is with great sadness that AM Heath and HarperCollins announce that bestselling author Dame Hilary Mantel DBE died suddenly yet peacefully yesterday, surrounded by close family and friends, aged 70,” HarperCollins said in a statement. “Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this century and her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed.” Mantel was best known for her sprawling Wolf Hall Trilogy about the life of Thomas Cromwell. She twice won the prestigious Booker Prize—for Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up The Bodies—which were adapted for TV and a successful West End show.Read it at The Telegraph
Slate
Hilary Mantel Never Stopped Being Haunted
Long before she became a bestselling novelist (and two-time Booker Prize winner) writing about Thomas Cromwell, Hilary Mantel, who died Thursday at the age of 70, had learned two things by direct experience: that authority cannot be counted on and that evil is real. This presented a conundrum to anyone raised Catholic, as Mantel was. Born in 1952, she grew up in the particularly dreary part of northern England, a place where the people were “distrustful and life-refusing,” but where the authority of the church promised an escape from Satan and the general nastiness of life as long as you submitted to it, unquestioning. Mantel gave up on all that at the age of 12, but her apostasy really began when she was seven and encountered a fundamentally indescribable presence just beyond her back yard. “It is as high as a child of two,” she wrote in her memoir, 2003’s Giving Up the Ghost. “Its depth is a foot, fifteen inches. The air stirs around it, invisibly. I am cold, and rinsed by nausea. I cannot move.” What was it? The Devil, probably. At any rate, it seemed more present and powerful than God. She believed this force invaded her, and never truly left her alone afterwards—even the final sentence of her final book of stories published in America, this year’s Learning to Talk, returns to this presence, which “wrapped a strangling hand around my life.”
US News and World Report
Hilary Mantel, Author of 'Wolf Hall' Tudor Saga, Dies at 70
LONDON (AP) — Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” trilogy of historical novels, has died, her publisher said Friday. She was 70. Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” on Thursday surrounded by close family and...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
IFLScience
Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kate Middleton’s Little Brother James Unexpectedly Honored Queen Elizabeth II in a Way We Know She Would’ve Loved
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton’s little brother James Middleton is also taking part in honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II, and in such a sweet way we know the late Queen would’ve adored.
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.・
msn.com
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
tatler.com
Duke of Sussex will reportedly change memoir following death of the Queen
News that Prince Harry would be publishing his memoir sent tremors of anticipation through the corridors of Buckingham Palace. Staff and family alike wondered what this ‘intimate and heartfelt’ book might reveal. Penguin Random House announced in August that the volume was ‘tentatively scheduled for late 2022’. It was confirmed that the book was finished, and was due to go through all the ‘legal processes’.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ghoulishness, depravity and stupidity: welcome to the world of Ottessa Moshfegh's Lapvona
Whether taken as a good or bad quality, Ottessa Moshfegh’s Lapvona is a confounding novel. In a recent survey of critical responses, writer Rich Juzwiak noted that there is strikingly little consensus among reviewers: Go down the Lapvona blurbs on Bookmarks and it’s like every reviewer read a different book. Lapvona is “utterly odd, wickedly funny, and sharply satirical.” In Lapvona, “what’s gone missing is Moshfegh’s destroying wit.” It’s “deliriously quirky.” It’s “too puerile and dumb to excite any reaction beyond impatience.” “Some of her sentences dazzled me so much I had to put the book down and sun myself in...
BBC
Queen's final knighthoods go to Williams and Iger
Star Wars composer John Williams and former Disney CEO Bob Iger were the last honorary knights to be approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Williams, 91, was cited for his services to film music, while Iger was recognised for his contribution to UK/US relations. The honours list, published on...
William Kentridge review – never ceases to mesmerise
The spectres of oppression and its victims in his country and beyond are conjured by the South African artist William Kentridge in an epic show spanning 40 years. There is a bottomless black hole in the Royal Academy’s colossal survey of South African artist William Kentridge. It appears on screen, a seething, gaping disc that circles and swirls, occasionally flecked with a dot of light to indicate some endless passage downwards. It is nothing more than an animated drawing, and the simplest thing here, yet it represents two terrors at once: our common fear of falling, and the full horror of sweated labour down a mineshaft.
tatler.com
Blockbuster Lucian Freud show free to peruse for a pound, says National Gallery
The National Gallery will be offering a chance to visit the upcoming Lucian Freud show on Friday evenings with tickets from just £1 each. This is due to be its first ever Pay What You Wish pricing scheme, after sales to the exhibitions to the gallery hit a record high this year. It is said to be in response to the cost of living crisis. According to the Times, tickets are usually among the ‘highest charged’ for an exhibition at a British museum or gallery, costing £24 per person on weekdays and £26 on weekends. Instead, these will be offered for a minimum payment of £1 on a Friday evening, with an option for visitors to pay more if they want to.
tatler.com
The Youngest Maid of Honour at the Queen’s Coronation has died
The Queen’s youngest maid of honour died on the night of her funeral, aged 88. Lady Mary Russell was one of the six to carry the Queen’s 21-foot train for the coronation in 1953, walking through Westminster Abbey towards the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher. The six ladies aged between 19 and 23 wore embroidered silver gowns created by Sir Norman Hartnell with tiaras and long silk gloves. Norman Hartnell, a favourite of the royals, also designed the Queen’s intricately embellished coronation dress.
An introduction to the stories and British history that inspired the beasts of "House of the Dragon"
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Dragons have inspired awe and wonder since the beginning of human imagination. Most recently, these fire-spitting flying creatures — in modern western culture at least — have come alive in "Game of Thrones" and its new spinoff, "House of the Dragon."
Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes by Rob Wilkins review – anecdotes, elephants and ‘an embuggerance’
The day Terry Pratchett died, in 2015, my nine-year-old made a model of a bearded man in a big hat holding hands with Death. Few people have written as much about death as Pratchett. No one else has written about death in a way that would make a nine-year-old want to play with him. The Death who stalks Pratchett’s Discworld is a lonely, bewildered figure, unable to understand why he’s possibly not the ideal person to adopt a little girl, or why people are unsettled by the idea of him dressing up as Santa. But Death always gets you in the end. He got Pratchett through the back of his cerebral cortex and shrank his brain, something he referred to as “an embuggerance”.
tatler.com
British Library scoops a mammoth collection of Beatles memorabilia
Beatlemania will be stirred following a significant donation to the British Library. This is an elite, previously unseen collection of extensive Beatles memorabilia, sold by journalist Hunter Davies, 86. Comprising 14 boxes, containing thousands of documents, photographs and magazines, Davies’ only request was that they would always be accessible to researchers. He sold the collection to the British Library for £50,000, although it would have sold for far more on the open market. A single drawing of a flock of sheep by John Lennon sold at Sotheby’s for £18,900 in July. ‘I like to think my collection is in London for ever, and the Beatles are with us for ever’, Davies told The Times.
Comments / 0