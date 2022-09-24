Terrell Edmunds Knows Missed Tackles Are Going To Happen, But ‘It’s All About Gang Tackling, Everybody Running To The Ball’

Read full article on original website
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Steelers fans are NOT happy
The Steelers loss to the Browns on Thursday night showed major struggles on all sides of the team. When watching the game in the first half, both the Steelers and Browns started very slow. After a few punts, things started to slowly pick up as Najee Harris scored a touchdown, followed by Amari Cooper’s touchdown. Mitch Trubisky responded with a run of his own for a touchdown. David Njoko, as wide open as the Steelers defense made him, scored a touchdown also in the game. Then halftime was upon us, but only one team showed up afterwards.
Cordarrelle Patterson 'like Deebo Samuel on steroids'; continues to prove doubters wrong
Atlanta Falcons Analyst Dave Archer details just how dangerous Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson has been for the team and what makes him so special as a running back.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Mitchell Trubisky improving each week in 'all areas'
Shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their Week 3 "Thursday Night Football" contest against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin was again asked about the starting quarterback position. Again, Tomlin voiced his support for starter Mitchell Trubisky, despite flocks of fans calling for rookie Kenny Pickett to be handed the reins.
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3
Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
Report: Dolphins list 6 players as inactive vs. Bills but will have Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard
The Miami Dolphins are going to be without a few players when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The team has reported that it will miss at least six players for the Sunday showdown. Those players are Cethan Carter, Raekwon Davis, Erik Ezukanma, Myles Gaskin, Hunter Long and Skylar Thompson.
Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders inactives for Week 3
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have revealed their inactives for the Week 3 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out four players in outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi, defensive back Ugo Amadi and left tackle Taylor Lewan, who has since been placed on injured reserve.
Cordarrelle Patterson carries Falcons to victory over Seahawks
It may have taken three weeks, and a temporary drone delay, but the Falcons have finally secured their first win of the season, a 27-23 victory over the Seahawks. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson led the team with a career-high 141 rushing yards, Kyle Pitts had a breakout performance and Drake London finished his second game in a row with a touchdown.
Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Is Playing Exceptional Football In 2022 And Sits Atop The NFL Sack Leaders
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to start the 2022 season. The offense has been lethargic and while Mike Tomlin remains committed to Mitch Trubisky , the fans and media are firmly committed to a quarterback controversy. The biggest question around the Steelers is when will Kenny Pickett take over the offense, followed by can they win a game without T.J. Watt in the lineup?
Steelers DT Cam Heyward not hitting panic button on the season
Thursday’s performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense against the Cleveland Browns was underwhelming, to say the least. This is a group filled with high draft picks and huge contracts. But through three games things have not gone according to plan. But defensive tackle Cam Heyward isn’t ready to hit...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups...
Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) active in Week 3
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) will play in Week 3's game against the Miami Dolphins. Knox suffered a foot injury in Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans and was limited in practice this week, but should be good to go for today's game against the Dolphins. Knox...
Steelers turn to Montravius Adams at nose tackle while remaining status quo on offense
With the Pittsburgh Steelers trying to snap a two-game losing streak, coach Mike Tomlin is making a change to his starting lineup in advance of their game Sunday against the New York Jets. It’s just not the change most fans have been anticipating. In fact, it doesn’t even involve...
