Terrell Edmunds Knows Missed Tackles Are Going To Happen, But ‘It’s All About Gang Tackling, Everybody Running To The Ball’

The Steelers loss to the Browns on Thursday night showed major struggles on all sides of the team. When watching the game in the first half, both the Steelers and Browns started very slow. After a few punts, things started to slowly pick up as Najee Harris scored a touchdown, followed by Amari Cooper’s touchdown. Mitch Trubisky responded with a run of his own for a touchdown. David Njoko, as wide open as the Steelers defense made him, scored a touchdown also in the game. Then halftime was upon us, but only one team showed up afterwards.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO