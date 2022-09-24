Kevin Love believes the Cleveland Cavaliers will have four All-Star and he probably isn’t wrong. It feels like the tide has turned for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They easily won the offseason by trading for Donovan Mitchell and re-signing Ricky Rubio to a multi-year deal, while not losing too much value in the process. They also were a play-in team last year and had the NBA not done such a dumb decision to even do a play-in tournament, the Cavs would’ve been in the playoffs.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO