Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on the city’s West side Sunday evening. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Martin Collins Jr., of Lakewood. Officers were called out to W. 83rd Street and Madison Avenue around 11:48 p.m. When...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash on I-90 early Tuesday that impacted outbound drivers during the morning commute. The crash on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. as bands of rain moved through the Cleveland area. The interstate...
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents on W. 54th Street are upset after several homes and vehicles were damaged by someone firing a BB gun over the weekend. The damage was discovered Sunday morning. Both of Sally Pedro-Caminero’s vehicles were struck; including, her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. “There was glass all...
On Aug. 31, police were observing traffic at the corner of Royalton and Brecksville roads when they observed a gray Kia SUV with expired license plates. The officer explained the issue to the Cleveland Heights driver, who acknowledged knowing that the plates were expired. The woman said that due to...
Police responded to a number of car thefts on Berkshire Drive, Roxboro Street and Woodhawk Lane Sept. 7-8. In each case, the vehicles were stolen from victims’ garages. Cash, credit cards and other items were also reported stolen. One of the vehicles was later located by Cleveland police on...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron. Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m. EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he...
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Sahakyei “Kai” Hanson, who hasn’t been seen since Sept. 14. Police said she was reported missing from her temporary foster home in Parma on Sept. 15. Hanson was described by police as 5′7″ tall,...
PARMA, Ohio -- Water main breaks were the culprit over the last few weeks in Parma, where streets were flooded and traffic diverted. On Sept. 21, a power surge in the city led to water main breaks on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road. The former had traffic reduced to one lane, while the latter was closed from Day Drive to the intersection.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Lake woman is accused in her stepfather’s death. Police say the two lived together, and it turns out, it’s what she didn’t do that has her in trouble. Officers say they found 85-year-old William Brown in his bed, barely breathing in...
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
Police responded to a several complaints related to a protest on Public Square at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 24, including an incident in which a woman was reported to have been walking her dog intentionally close to the protesters. Police spoke with all involved and no arrests were reported. Hit-skip: Young...
GARFELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a Cleveland man was shot and killed at a bar early Sunday morning. According to authorities, the victim, 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs, was shot at the Showcase Bar & Grille in the 5000 block of Turney Road in Garfield Heights. Briggs’ family...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter getting results for an apartment complex where some residents say they had unlivable conditions. Just one day after our 19 News Troubleshooter report aired on September 7th about a collapsed and leaking ceiling, as well as other serious problems at The Colony apartments, the new management company Smartland took action. Fixing some of the issues residents pointed out. But, Smartland says the former owner Montlack Realty, “Ran the apartments into the ground.”
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released body cam video from a car fire at the rear of a home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood that occurred on Sept. 21. Police and fire were called to a residence in the 10220 block of Unity Avenue around 6:20 pm. When police...
