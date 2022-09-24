ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Lorain water plant back up and running following fire

Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
Man fatally shot in city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on the city’s West side Sunday evening. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Martin Collins Jr., of Lakewood. Officers were called out to W. 83rd Street and Madison Avenue around 11:48 p.m. When...
Crash causes early-morning closure on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash on I-90 early Tuesday that impacted outbound drivers during the morning commute. The crash on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. as bands of rain moved through the Cleveland area. The interstate...
Parma homes, cars damaged by BB gun

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents on W. 54th Street are upset after several homes and vehicles were damaged by someone firing a BB gun over the weekend. The damage was discovered Sunday morning. Both of Sally Pedro-Caminero’s vehicles were struck; including, her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. “There was glass all...
Police respond to rash of car thefts: Avon Police Blotter

Police responded to a number of car thefts on Berkshire Drive, Roxboro Street and Woodhawk Lane Sept. 7-8. In each case, the vehicles were stolen from victims’ garages. Cash, credit cards and other items were also reported stolen. One of the vehicles was later located by Cleveland police on...
Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron. Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m. EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he...
Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
27-year-old man shot, killed at Garfield Heights bar

GARFELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a Cleveland man was shot and killed at a bar early Sunday morning. According to authorities, the victim, 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs, was shot at the Showcase Bar & Grille in the 5000 block of Turney Road in Garfield Heights. Briggs’ family...
19 News Troubleshooter getting results for a man with a collapsed ceiling at an area apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter getting results for an apartment complex where some residents say they had unlivable conditions. Just one day after our 19 News Troubleshooter report aired on September 7th about a collapsed and leaking ceiling, as well as other serious problems at The Colony apartments, the new management company Smartland took action. Fixing some of the issues residents pointed out. But, Smartland says the former owner Montlack Realty, “Ran the apartments into the ground.”
Local highway construction for the week of September 26

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens

AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
Cleveland Police release body cam video following car fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released body cam video from a car fire at the rear of a home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood that occurred on Sept. 21. Police and fire were called to a residence in the 10220 block of Unity Avenue around 6:20 pm. When police...
CLEVELAND, OH

